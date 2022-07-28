“He has always been kind and generous” Emma Raducanu comes out in support of Nick Kyrgios amidst allegations against him

firstsportz.com
Novak Djokovic Has Message For Fans Before U.S. Open
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is preparing to compete in the 2022 U.S. Open despite the possibility that he might not be able to participate. Under current U.S. law, the three-time U.S. Open champion will not be able to enter the country unless he's fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. More...
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic hopes to play in U.S. Open
Novak Djokovic posted on social media Saturday that he hopes to compete at the U.S. Open despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.
