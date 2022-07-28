Juiced HyperScrambler 2 e-bike with 100-mile range now $300 off at $2,699 in New Green Deals

Are you ready to travel at near-highway speeds on an off-road e-bike? Well, the ONYX RCR e-bike is made to do just that. It has a top speed of up to 60 MPH and features a range of up to 75 miles, which combined allow you to enjoy riding around this summer both on- and off-road with ease. It’s on sale for $250 off right now with our exclusive discount code ELEK250. Normally starting at $4,349, today’s deal marks the second-best discount that we’ve seen all-time. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

BICYCLES ・ 3 HOURS AGO