Bicycles

Juiced HyperScrambler 2 e-bike with 100-mile range now $300 off at $2,699 in New Green Deals

By Patrick Campanale
electrek.co
 4 days ago
ONYX RCR e-bike with impressive 75-mile range hits second-best at $4,099 in New Green Deals

Are you ready to travel at near-highway speeds on an off-road e-bike? Well, the ONYX RCR e-bike is made to do just that. It has a top speed of up to 60 MPH and features a range of up to 75 miles, which combined allow you to enjoy riding around this summer both on- and off-road with ease. It’s on sale for $250 off right now with our exclusive discount code ELEK250. Normally starting at $4,349, today’s deal marks the second-best discount that we’ve seen all-time. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
BICYCLES
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP e-scooter now US$300 off at Best Buy

The Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP e-scooter is currently discounted at Best Buy in the US. The company has reduced the vehicle's price by 33%, or US$300, meaning you can purchase the scooter for US$599.99. This is one of the lowest prices for the G30LP so far this year. You can get the offer directly from Best Buy or via its eBay storefront, with free shipping from either.
CARS
Top Speed

Tesla Is No Longer The Leading EV Manufacturer

Tesla is the company that started the EV craze and practically opened the doors for other manufacturers to join in. While the American EV manufacturer is still regarded as one of the leading brands in the segment, it is no longer the leading company in terms of production output. During the first quarter of 2022, one company managed to produce more EVs than Tesla. No, it’s not European, nor Japanese or Korean. You guessed it - it’s from China.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Second-life EV batteries market expected to reach $34.7B by 2027

Second-life EV batteries are expected to reach over $34 million by 2027, according to a new report by Research and Markets. The global second-life EV battery market is projected to reach a total of $34,758.46 million by 2027, up from $19,717.47 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.90% during the forecast period.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

We Meet The Team Building The World's Toughest Armored Vehicles

Once the reserve of super spies, vehicle armoring has become increasingly popular among the world's elite - and we're not talking about A-list celebrities and politicians. An increasing number of high-net-worth individuals opt to convert their luxury vehicles into wheeled fortresses, particularly in countries with lawless societies. South African-based SVI...
CARS
makeuseof.com

What Is the Most Fuel-Efficient Speed to Drive Your Car?

Many factors affect the fuel efficiency of your vehicle, including the make, model, drag coefficient, and the type of engine. However, the speed at which you drive the car is equally important. Nobody enjoys filling up the gas tank, especially given rising fuel costs. But did you know that there's...
CARS
Apple Insider

Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
COMPUTERS
Fox News

Ford is unveiling a new 'super' truck this fall

A lot of people think the electric Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty super, but Ford has something that uses the word a bit more literally coming this fall. Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on the company's second-quarter earnings call that a new lineup of F-Series Super Duty pickups will debut soon.
CARS
torquenews.com

Things You Should Never Do to a Manual Transmission Car

Too many of us have bad habits when it comes to driving a car or truck with a manual transmission. Here’s a good reminder on things you should never do to a manual transmission car or truck that while might not seem to be a problem immediately, does result in premature wear of your clutch as well as damage to your transmission.
CARS
electrek.co

Is X Shore launching a new electric boat? These teaser images sure seem like it

X Shore is one of several electric boat manufacturers helping to turn the tide on fossil fuel-based boating. The Swedish company’s X Shore Eelex 8000 is already a striking example of what can be done with an electric powertrain in a sleekly designed watercraft. But new teaser images released by the company show that “something new” is coming, and it might mean the Eelex 8000 is getting a sister.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
insideevs.com

Tesla 4680 Structural Battery Pack Teardown: What Is Under The Foam?

Munro Live progressed slightly on the Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y's structural battery pack teardown, which happened to be a much more challenging than initially anticipated. Sandy Munro even noted that "What we have found out so far is that taking this apart is a miserable deal. I cannot begin...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Rust Valley Restorers Turns Junkyard Cars Into Daily Drivers

There's a hidden oasis of classic cars in a remote area of British Columbia, Canada, colloquially referred to as "Rust Valley." Mike Hall of Tappen, British Columbia, has been collecting classic cars and storing them for over 40 years, amassing a collection that has exceeded 400 cars. Now he's out of room and running out of time to do something with them. Rust Valley Restorers—streaming now on MotorTrend+ (sign up for a free trial today!)—documents the trials and tribulations of Mike and the Rust Bros Restorations crew as they toil away, turning junkyard cars into driveable classics.
CARS
torquenews.com

Chevy Silverado 2.7-Liter Four-Cylinder Engine Test - Hard To Believe

We have a chance to put the Chevrolet Silverado LT equipped with GM’s amazing 2.7-liter engine to the test. General Motors is a brand that constantly surprises us. We still think the Bolt EUV is hands-down the best affordable EV ever made. Can the Corvette be beaten in its class in any regard? Add the Silverado to the list of GM vehicles that have made us step back and re-think a segment.
CARS

