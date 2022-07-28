Introducing Division of Extension’s Agriculture Water Quality Outreach Specialists

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas — loose peas that are no longer in their pod — sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO