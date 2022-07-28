Whitefish’s Lichter Takes Detour, Still Podiums at Speedgoat

flatheadbeacon.com
nomadlawyer.org
Waterparks: Splash Yourself in Top 5 Waterparks in Montana
Montana is a state in the west that is known for its varied terrain, which includes the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains. Glacier National Park is a large wilderness preserve that stretches into Canada. Its famed Going-to-the-Sun Road stretches 50 miles and showcases the park’s numerous snow-capped peaks, lakes, and alpine hiking routes.
Open Letter: “Goodbye Whitefish” from a Whitefish, Montana Native
As someone who grew up spending summers and Christmas vacations visiting family in Whitefish and Kalispell- it is still my favorite place in the entire country. A ski hill in the winter, and a lake to enjoy in the summer. And it's right on the edge of Glacier National Park.
NBCMontana
Flathead cherry growers in final stretch of unusual season
KALISPELL, MONT. — Trees that were bare just a month ago are now being weighed down by bushels’ worth of ripening cherries. Growers are still dealing with a delayed start to the season. “This year probably five to seven days later than years before. It just seems like...
Orphaned Montana grizzly cubs headed to wildlife sanctuary
Both cubs will be going to Rivendale Wildlife Sanctuary 20 miles outside Pittsburgh which provides lifelong homes for orphaned or rescued animals.
NBCMontana
Flathead Electric power restored in NW Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Electric Co-op's outage map indicates power has been restored for most residents impacted by an outage in northwest Montana Friday night. The outages appeared to include the north end of Flathead Lake and extended north into Kalispell. The number peaked close to 16,200 customers impacted...
US News and World Report
Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
montanarightnow.com
Campers evacuated as wildfire near Elmo spreads
The following is a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Region 1 at 9:06 A.M. on July 30, 2020:. Due to an imminent safety concern, FWP is closing Lake Mary Ronan State Park and Big Arm State Park in Lake County due to wildfire danger. An evacuation order...
Flathead Beacon
Firefighters on Elmo Fire Expecting Continued Hot, Dry, Windy Conditions
A wildfire that ignited on the afternoon of Friday, July 29, near the Lake County town of Elmo, was estimated to be nearly 13,000 acres in size by Monday morning and zero percent contained. A public meeting about the Elmo fire is scheduled for Monday evening at the Elmo Pow...
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Flathead National Forest, Glacier Park, Bob Marshall And Mission Mountain Wilderness by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Flathead National Forest, Glacier Park, Bob Marshall And Mission Mountain Wilderness; Kootenai National Forest, Talley Lake District, fnf; Salish and Kootenai Indian Reservation; Western Lolo National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * Affected area: Fire Zone 104 (Kootenai). Fire Zone 105 (Flathead/Glacier Park). Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone 107 (Flathead Reservation). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and an unstable atmosphere will result in critical fire weather conditions Monday afternoon and evening. * Winds: West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 10 to 18 percent
NBCMontana
Semi tipped on its side near Elmo
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a semitruck that rolled on its side near Elmo around 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff Don Bell says the driver was injured and taken to the hospital. There were no other vehicles involved. Officials say there is...
Type II team brought in as Elmo 2 Fire continues to grow
The Elmo 2 Fire continued to burn and on Sunday ground crews and an aerial team continued to battle the burn West of Flathead Lake near Elmo.
Avian Influenza case confirmed in Flathead County
State officials report that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in a Flathead County backyard poultry flock.
Flathead Beacon
Woman Dies After Falling Through Gymnasium Roof
A 20-year-old woman on July 31 died after she fell through a skylight on the roof of the Columbia Falls High School gymnasium, according to a press release from the Columbia Falls Police Department. Police officers responded to the incident at approximately 2:25 on Sunday afternoon where they found the...
Flathead Beacon
Woman Charged with Vehicular Homicide Says She Thought She Hit an Animal
A 25-year-old New York woman who fatally struck a pedestrian with her vehicle in the early morning of July 23 on East Idaho Street and fled the scene told Kalispell Police Department (KPD) officers that she thought she might have hit an animal at the time of the incident, according to charging documents.
