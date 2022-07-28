Biden’s climate plan is back, and it’s all about building things

President Joe Biden, 79, declared he has cancer on July 20 during a speech about global warming. The seemingly nonchalant comment came as the president spoke about the harmful emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Del. “That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” he said, as seen in the below clip.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 DAYS AGO