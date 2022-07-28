At least 8 dead in eastern Kentucky flooding, and ‘hundreds will lose their homes,’ governor says

kion546.com
Western Nebraska wildfire prompts evacuations, burns homes
GERING, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that has forced evacuations and destroyed some homes in the Nebraska Panhandle grew to about 25,000 square miles , but firefighters were managing to limit the spread of the fire. The blaze south of Gering, dubbed the Carter Canyon Fire, was reported Saturday evening and began as two separate fires in heavily treed areas of the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area and Carter Canyon Public Land. Officials said tinder-dry conditions, rough terrain and 20 mph (32 kph) winds hampered efforts to control the fires, which merged over the weekend into one fire. Officials said the fire had grown to about 25 square miles (65 square kilometers) and was burning in an area of grassland and large trees.
WVa cities, counties reach $400M settlement with drug firms
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia cities and counties have reached a $400 million tentative settlement with three major U.S. drug distributors. The cities and counties accused the distributors in a lawsuit in state court of fueling the opioid epidemic. The companies are AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. The funds will be distributed over 12 years. Wheeling attorney Bob Fitzsimmons and Huntington attorney Paul Farrell Jr. announced the settlement Monday and said the individual counties and municipalities still have to approve it. Last month, a federal judge ruled against Cabell County and Huntington in similar claims. They’re not included in the settlement announced Monday.
Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets longest prison term
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor has been sentenced to seven years and three months in prison. The sentence imposed Monday is the longest so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of the Texas Three Percenters militia group that he planned to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the Capitol building by her ankles, “with her head hitting every step on the way down,” according to a court filing. Reffitt was the first person to go on trial for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.
Elmo 2 Fire grows to nearly 13,000 acres, at 0% containment as winds pick up in western Montana
The Elmo 2 Fire in western Montana has burned 12,975 acres, according to Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7. The fire grew just over 2,000 acres on Sunday and is still 0% contained, incident commander John Thompson said in a news release Monday. Thompson says winds are expected to reach...
Louisiana abortion ban reinstated, clinics halt procedures
BATON ROUGE (AP) — For weeks, access to abortion in Louisiana has been flickering — with the state’s three clinics relying on rulings and temporary restraining orders that allowed them to continue operations. But procedures came to a screeching halt Friday afternoon after an appeals court ruled in favor of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and ordered that he be allowed to enforce the ban while ongoing legal challenges play out in court. The clinics are still open, however. Staff members are calling patients to notify them of the ban and urge them to seek resources in other states.
NYC, 4 states settle with Postal Service over cigarettes
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City and four states that had filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service announced a settlement Monday in which the agency agreed it would destroy packages of cigarettes sent illegally to the United States from other countries. The city and California had...
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is having the first test of voters’ feelings since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Its voters were deciding Tuesday whether to allow state lawmakers to further restrict or ban abortion. The measure is a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution and voting on it coincided with the state’s primary, when the electorate typically skews conservative and Republican. But Kansas saw a surge in early voting, and that electorate was more Democratic than usual. Supporters of the measure haven’t said whether they will pursue a ban if voters approve the measure, but opponents expect that they would.
Kobach looks for comeback in Kansas attorney general primary
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Immigration hardliner Kris Kobach is attempting a political comeback Tuesday in the Republican primary for Kansas attorney general. He faces state Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi. All three Republicans have promised to file lawsuits to challenge policies from Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration. Kobach had a national profile for writing tough state and local immigration rules outside Kansas even before he was elected secretary of state in 2010. But he lost his bid for governor in 2018 to Democrat Laura Kelly and lost the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2020, raising questions about his viability in a statewide race.
Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival canceled, reportedly due to state’s gun laws
The Atlanta music festival Music Midtown, which draws tens of thousands of concertgoers and blockbuster musicians each year, “will no longer be taking place this year,” organizers announced in a tweet Monday. Though the organizers did not cite a reason for calling off the festival, various media reports...
Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says ‘it’s all for show’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately Monday with some families in Uvalde, discussing school safety, a teacher who was also there told CNN. Robb Elementary School teacher Arnulfo Reyes expressed his skepticism of the governor’s visit to the town, where questions and frustrations remain over the official response to the May 24 massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
Trump-backed Wis. candidate won’t commit to backing him
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor endorsed by Donald Trump would not commit to supporting Trump should he run for president again in 2024, but also didn’t rule out trying to decertify his 2020 loss in the battleground state. Trump-backed candidate Tim Michels made the comments Monday at a town hall event a week before the Aug. 9 primary. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence, said she would support whoever wins the Republican primary for president in 2024. Trump is hosting a rally for Michels in Wisconsin on Friday.
NC elections board certifies Green Party, reverses past vote
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections has unanimously voted to recognize the Green Party as a new political party, reversing its previous decision to reject the party’s petition while the board investigated the signature sheets for fraud. The board’s legal counsel announced Monday that the North Carolina Green Party had submitted enough signatures validated by both the state and county elections boards to earn immediate recognition. But Green Party candidates still face an ongoing legal battle to appear on the November ballot after the state board’s initial rejection of the petition led the party to miss the July 1 deadline to submit its nominees.
Massachusetts lawmakers reach compromise on sports betting
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers have reached a deal on a bill that would legalize betting on professional and collegiate sports, joining more than 30 other states including several neighbors. Monday’s compromise does not allow betting on in-state colleges and universities unless they are playing in a national tournament, including the NCAA basketball tournaments. The Senate version had barred college betting while the House version allowed. The bill now goes to the desk of Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who in the past has expressed support for sports wagering.
Introducing Frank (Kind Of)
We are in the middle of our dry season, but we’ve been talking about moisture an awful lot lately! Monsoon moisture has been the main event, sending clouds and even a few showers through our area on recent days. However on Tuesday, we’ll see moisture from a different source: Frank. Frank is a tropical cyclone in the Eastern Pacific. It was a hurricane at one point but as of Monday evening is now a tropical storm. Frank is NOT expected to “make landfall” on the California Coast. Frank is heading over cold water and will dissipate. However, its moisture will begin to stream in high over our area Tuesday. We’ll likely just see scattered to broken high clouds and that’s about it. Boy, that was a big explanation just to talk about some extra clouds on Tuesday, but you won’t get that from your app! Heh.
