Deputies: Eastern Iowa Man Lied About Veteran Status, Stole Thousands of Dollars

Sheriff: Iowa man who posed as a military veteran took thousands of dollars in donations
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Sheriff's deputies in Henry County are on the lookout for a man who they say took thousands of dollars as part of stolen valor scheme. Authorities said Christopher Williams posed as a military veteran in 2020 when neighbors in Mount Pleasant held a benefit ride for him.
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
Iowa DCI investigates after CRPD shoots driver overnight
Cedar Rapids, Iowa — According to the Iowa DCI, two Cedar Rapids police officers shot a driver after the driver pulled out a gun. Earlier Saturday morning, around 3:52 a.m., the officers conducted a vehicle stop of an erratic driver near the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Iowa DCI says that once the driver pulled out a gun, gunfire was exchanged between law enforcement and the driver.
Goodale Trial Date Announced
The trial date for one of the Fairfield teenagers accused of killing a teacher was announced last week. The first-degree murder trial for 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale will begin on December 5th in Davenport. Goodale, along with 16-year-old Willard Miller, are accused of murdering 66-year-old Nohema Graber in a park last year.
Missing Clinton child has been found
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old Clinton boy who was reported missing Friday has been located, Clinton County Communications confirmed Saturday morning. Earlier Saturday, Clinton County Communications said in a Facebook post that Joseph Brown was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday and was supposed to be home by 11 p.m.
GoFundMe accounts created to help burn victims in hot-air-balloon accident
INDIANOLA, Iowa– GoFundMe accounts have been created for the three passengers who were severely burned after the hot-air-balloon they were in hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Two GoFundMe accounts have been created to help cover the medical costs accrued during the passengers’ recovery. One is dedicated to the Wheeldons […]
Dubuque woman arrested after pepper spraying and assaulting driver
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old woman was arrested after pepper spraying and assaulting a driver on 22nd St just past Prince St. Police say Anya Alisha Badu was driving westbound on 22nd street when she cut in front of a female driver also traveling westbound. Badu reportedly got out of her vehicle, approached the female driver, and pepper sprayed her through the driver’s window of the vehicle.
Farm Accident Kills Iowa Man
(Mahaska County, IA) -- A rural Wapello County man is dead after authorities say he was run over by his own pick-up truck. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says 65-year-old Duane Davis was hauling a large round bale of hay in a pasture in the 33-hundred block of James Trail, northwest of Eddyville, when the accident happened around 10:30 this (Friday) morning. A family member performed CPR until first responders arrived, but they were unable to revive Davis.
OWI suspect arrested after allegedly commenting on attractiveness of IC Police officers
A drunk driving suspect was arrested late Friday night after Iowa City Police say she made comments about being physically attracted to officers. Police say 31-year-old Mildred Henderson of Crosspark Avenue pulled her 2011 Chevy Camaro up to officers who were walking near the corner of Washington and Clinton Streets just after 11:45pm and commented on their attractiveness. The officers noticed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle and asked Henderson to step outside. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking earlier in the night, and provided breath alcohol levels of .119% and .121%.
Oxford firefighter sustains third-degree burns battling Cosgrove blaze
OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - A firefighter from Oxford was seriously injured in the line of duty on Friday, according to city officials. At around 3:48 p.m., the Oxford Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a fire in nearby Cosgrove. During the course of putting out the fire, Travis Walters sustained third-degree burns.
I-80 accident leads to IC woman’s arrest
A one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police were called to a disabled 2011 Nissan Murano on eastbound I-80 between the Dubuque Street and Dodge Street exits just before 4am Friday. An investigation determined that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rubi Ghulam Sabir of York Place, had fallen asleep and left the roadway just west of the 1st Avenue exit in Coralville, leading to a crash. Ghulam Sabir was able to travel two more miles before the car died.
Ottumwa Man Arrested for Biting off Person’s Ear During Fight
An Ottumwa man was arrested Thursday after allegedly biting off part of a person’s ear during an altercation. Christopher Shepherd, 42, has been charged with willful injury, a Class C felony. Ottumwa police say that prior to Thursday’s fight, Shepherd told officers he was going to bite off the...
Coralville fast food employee accused of stealing approximately $1,000 from register
A Coralville fast food employee faces charges that she stole an estimated $1,000 from the business. 42-year-old Nedra Doyle of Coral Court was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 3:15 Thursday afternoon. Coralville Police say Doyle stole an estimated $1,000 from the register at Hardee’s while she was working between January 29th and July 27th of this year. Doyle allegedly told investigators she would proceed with a refund, then keep the money for herself.
52-year-old identified as man killed in stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police released the identity of the man stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon in southeast Cedar Rapids. A new release identified Christopher Anson, 52 of Cedar Rapids, was the man found unresponsive on the floor of an apartment building in the 1500 block of 5th Avenue Southeast.
Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase in COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
Recognize this person?
The Rock Island Police Department is asking for your help to identify a person of interest connected to a report of a theft. Anyone with information should call 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.
