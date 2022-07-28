Lex Brodie's to close one of its Oahu locations Friday

www.kitv.com
Longtime Kailua business to bid final aloha due to COVID, high rent
Another longtime Kailua business is closing.
Hawaiian community celebrates restoration of sovereignty
Sunday marked much more than just the end of the month. July 31st in Hawaii has been named by the state as a special day of observance of La Hoihoi Ea, which signifies the restoration of Hawaiian sovereignty.
Best Brunch in Honolulu, HI — 20 Top Places!
1. Shokudo – Honolulu. Ideally positioned on Kapiolani Boulevard, this swanky spot beckons diners with its irresistible Japanese fusion cuisine. With an extensive menu of over 50 dishes, this upscale joint offers plenty of tantalizing Japanese-fusion choices for brunch. There’s also a fully-stocked bar that serves up an array...
Hawaii celebrates Kingdom’s first national holiday La Ho’iho’i Ea
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - July 31st marks La Ho’iho’i Ea -- Sovereignty Restoration Day -- when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months. Hundreds of people attended a celebration and Hawaiian...
Lanes in Kahana on Kamehameha Hwy to reopen, help with school traffic
As students return to school, so does the traffic. The Board of Water supply stated that they will be reopening all lanes on Kamehameha Highway at Kahana Bay Beach Park on Monday, August 1 to help with traffic for the start of the school year.
BWS to temporarily open lanes at Kahana Beach Park for back to school traffic
HAUULA, Hawaii (KITV4) - Just in time for back-to-school traffic, the Board of Water Supply (BWS) will open all lanes on Kamehameha Highway at Kahana Beach Park starting Monday. The temporary hours will be 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Mondays to Fridays. Outside these...
1 dead after moped and motorcycle collision on Maui
The Maui Police Department reported a fatal motor vehicle collision on Sunday, July 31 around 9:13 a.m. on Kahekili Highway.
Maui wildfire now fully contained; 370 acres burned in Paia
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters have now gained control over a wildfire in Paia that burned more than 370 acres Saturday. The fire was deemed fully contained at 11 p.m. Crews monitored hot spots into the night and patrolled the permiter Sunday. It’s not clear what started the fire, but...
HPD looking for driver in Wahiawa hit-and-run
WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 50-year-old man is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in Wahiawa, early Monday morning. The man was reportedly walking northbound on Wilikina Drive, on the road and not in a marked crosswalk, when he was hit around 3:35 a.m. The man was transported to the hospital. The […]
How officials are addressing Maui’s long TSA lines
Like waiting in line at a theme park, that's how travelers departing from Kahului Airport on Maui are describing the TSA lines.
Zipper lane open for all eastbound drivers
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to heavy congestion on the roads, the eastbound zipper lane will be open to all drivers. The Department of Transportation tweeted that all eastbound traffic will be able to use the lane, which will be open until 9:30 a.m.
A small ‘win’ for Hawaii drivers paying at the pump
Finally, Hawaii is getting some financial relief when it comes to filling up the gas tank.
My trip to Hawaii: The age of over-tourism
There isn’t much to say about Hawaii that hasn’t been written, painted, or sung about in great length. This July, my family and I explored the 11,000 miles of unique culture and geography found on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii (a.k.a. the Big Island). The Arrival. From...
Back-to-school supplies stolen from Hawaii nonprofit
"The back-to-school supplies that we had there, we stored there because we were supposed to start making the back-to-school backpacks this Saturday, today," said Capt. Raghel Santiago, The Salvation Army Kona Corps minister.
Delta Adds More Hawaii Flights + First-Ever Premium Select Option
Starting later this year, Delta Airlines has decided to add Hawaii flights and up-gauge some of its existing Hawaii flights in a most interesting way. They’re moving to treat Hawaii as an international destination by adding their Premium Select option on some longer-haul Hawaii routes. The airline said in...
Waialua Fire Station Relocation Project Still Alive
The historic Waialua Fire Station has been in existence for almost 85 years at its current location located on Haleiwa Road. For over a decade the District II office has advocated for the relocation of the fire station and recently the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) has begun to take the necessary steps to bring this project to fruition.
Some ignore guidance to keep distance from monk seals
A swimmer was bit by a nursing mother monk seal last week at Kaimana Beach, but many in the community said beachgoers continue to get near the mother monk seal named Rocky and her pup.
Big Island farmers worried about a hay shortage in Hawaii
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Several ranchers, farmers and horse owners on the Big Island said they're concerned over a hay shortage. Hay is not grown locally in Hawaii – all of it is shipped from the mainland. Many farmers believe the wildfires and growing drought concerns are adding to the shortage.
Roach infestation temporarily closes Maui restaurant
The restaurant must remain closed until DOH does a follow-up inspection and all violations are fixed.
HART dealing with cracks along rail line
HART is seeing cracks grow on it's Honolulu rail line. Apparently, faulty hammerhead cap design on Honolulu’s rail line have resulted in cracks. The first cracks were found four years ago, and these have grown significantly. HART engineers say the cracks are caused by shrinkage, with a range between...
