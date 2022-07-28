ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Lex Brodie's to close one of its Oahu locations Friday

By Duane Shimogawa, 'A'ali'i Dukelow
KITV.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kitv.com

Comments / 6

familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Honolulu, HI — 20 Top Places!

1. Shokudo – Honolulu. Ideally positioned on Kapiolani Boulevard, this swanky spot beckons diners with its irresistible Japanese fusion cuisine. With an extensive menu of over 50 dishes, this upscale joint offers plenty of tantalizing Japanese-fusion choices for brunch. There’s also a fully-stocked bar that serves up an array...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii celebrates Kingdom’s first national holiday La Ho’iho’i Ea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - July 31st marks La Ho’iho’i Ea -- Sovereignty Restoration Day -- when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months. Hundreds of people attended a celebration and Hawaiian...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui wildfire now fully contained; 370 acres burned in Paia

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters have now gained control over a wildfire in Paia that burned more than 370 acres Saturday. The fire was deemed fully contained at 11 p.m. Crews monitored hot spots into the night and patrolled the permiter Sunday. It’s not clear what started the fire, but...
PAIA, HI
KHON2

HPD looking for driver in Wahiawa hit-and-run

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 50-year-old man is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in Wahiawa, early Monday morning. The man was reportedly walking northbound on Wilikina Drive, on the road and not in a marked crosswalk, when he was hit around 3:35 a.m. The man was transported to the hospital. The […]
WAHIAWA, HI
KHON2

Zipper lane open for all eastbound drivers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to heavy congestion on the roads, the eastbound zipper lane will be open to all drivers. The Department of Transportation tweeted that all eastbound traffic will be able to use the lane, which will be open until 9:30 a.m.
HONOLULU, HI
hieshowcase.com

My trip to Hawaii: The age of over-tourism

There isn’t much to say about Hawaii that hasn’t been written, painted, or sung about in great length. This July, my family and I explored the 11,000 miles of unique culture and geography found on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii (a.k.a. the Big Island). The Arrival. From...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Delta Adds More Hawaii Flights + First-Ever Premium Select Option

Starting later this year, Delta Airlines has decided to add Hawaii flights and up-gauge some of its existing Hawaii flights in a most interesting way. They’re moving to treat Hawaii as an international destination by adding their Premium Select option on some longer-haul Hawaii routes. The airline said in...
HAWAII STATE
northshorenews.com

Waialua Fire Station Relocation Project Still Alive

The historic Waialua Fire Station has been in existence for almost 85 years at its current location located on Haleiwa Road. For over a decade the District II office has advocated for the relocation of the fire station and recently the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) has begun to take the necessary steps to bring this project to fruition.
WAIALUA, HI
KITV.com

Big Island farmers worried about a hay shortage in Hawaii

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Several ranchers, farmers and horse owners on the Big Island said they're concerned over a hay shortage. Hay is not grown locally in Hawaii – all of it is shipped from the mainland. Many farmers believe the wildfires and growing drought concerns are adding to the shortage.
HAWAII STATE
rtands.com

HART dealing with cracks along rail line

HART is seeing cracks grow on it's Honolulu rail line. Apparently, faulty hammerhead cap design on Honolulu’s rail line have resulted in cracks. The first cracks were found four years ago, and these have grown significantly. HART engineers say the cracks are caused by shrinkage, with a range between...
HONOLULU, HI

