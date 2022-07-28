Why Wingstop Stock Jumped 20% on Thursday

www.fool.com
Down Over 50%, Is Now The Time To Buy This Buffett Stock?
A sizable sell-off in shares of this leading flooring products retailer could be an opportunity to invest like Warren Buffett
1 Top Dividend Stock
Whirlpool reported mixed second-quarter results yesterday. Can the stock keep up its handsome dividend yield?
Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks
With Venmo and more, PayPal is a growing force in the fintech universe. Broadcom is a huge chipmaker, and it's aiming to grow more, in part via a huge acquisition. Amazon.com has more irons in the fire than most people realize.
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand.
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined Tuesday as retail stocks fell on the heels of a negative earnings outlook from Walmart. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.5 points, or 0.71%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.87%. Walmart stock fell...
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
Should You Buy This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock?
UnitedHealth Group has been an amazing investment over the last decade. But will it continue to be a winner?
McDonald's says higher prices, value items helped boost U.S. sales
McDonald's second-quarter earnings topped estimates, but its revenue fell short of expectations. Its net sales dropped 3%, hurt in part by the closure of McDonald's Russian and Ukrainian restaurants. Global same-store sales rose 9.7% in the quarter, fueled by strong international growth. McDonald's on Tuesday said both price hikes and...
Here's Why This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is a Buy
The stock of the most dominant asset manager in the world has tumbled recently due to the broader market's downturn.
71% of Americans Are Cutting Back on This Expense Due to Inflation. Should You?
It may not be a bad idea. Many people are struggling with higher-than-average living costs. Consumers are cutting spending in one key category to make their bills more manageable. It's hardly a secret that inflation has been rampant since this time last year. These days, consumers are spending a fortune
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Big-Tech Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Microsoft didn't shoot the lights out with its fiscal 2022 financial results, but they offered plenty of reasons to buy the stock right now.
How Smart Investors Should React to Apple Earnings
Apple's strong third-quarter outing was a rare occurrence in today's economic environment. The company's unparalleled balance sheet and cash-flow generation are desirable now more than ever. The iPhone maker's valuation is inching closer to historical averages amid its ongoing pullback.
This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock Has Lofty International Growth Ambitions
A key growth driver has been its international tower operations. The REIT has grand plans to continue growing that business.
Is Now the Time to Buy This Dividend King?
The consumer staple had a better-than-expected Q2 for both net sales and diluted earnings per share. The company's dividend should have no issues growing further in the years to come. The stock appears to be sensibly valued at the current share price.
Bear Market Got You Down? This Top Stock Is Rising High
The company reported excellent earnings, and the stock rallied 14% on the day following the announcement.
2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Tech stocks have gone from hero to dud as the market cycled away from former high fliers. Finding tech companies with long-term competitive advantages is key to market-beating returns.
This Beaten-Down Stock Looks Like a Great Value Now
GE Aviation is the company's most significant business, and it's well on track in 2022. Management lowered profit expectations for GE Healthcare in 2022 by some $200 million. GE Power is doing fine, and management is taking action to improve GE Renewable Energy.
These Beaten-Down Stocks Could Reap Monster Returns From Strong Consumer Spending
Ruth's Hospitality is enjoying an uptick in "just because" and "special occasion" dining. Texas Roadhouse's namesake chain and Bubba's 33 concept are both seeing revenue increase. Callaway Golf's Topgolf has plenty of room to run as consumers spend on new experiences.
The Week's Top Stories: Chipotle Earnings, Rate Hikes & JetBlue Gets Spirit
The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street. It's the EconomyIt's been a hectic week for markets, and sorting it out has been a challenge, even though we watched it all play out in real-time here at Cheddar News. In the words of The Dude from The Big Lebowski, the situation has "a lotta ins, a lotta outs, a lotta what-have-yous. And, uh, a lotta strands to keep in my head, man." We got another mega rate...
