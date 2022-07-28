11-month state police investigation sweeps St. Francis County; 30 targeted, 22 arrested

katv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jackson County fire leads to Arkansas State Police investigating possible double homicide
Authorities with the Arkansas State Police were brought in to investigate a homicide Saturday after fire officials made a grisly discovery.
Arkansas State Police operation nets 22 alleged drug dealers
Arkansas State Police with other agencies conducted a series of arrests around and in Forrest City.
30 alleged drug dealers targeted in undercover investigation, officials say
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police arrested 22 alleged drug dealers Thursday following an eleven-month undercover narcotics investigation in St. Francis County. The sting targeted dealers selling heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy. State troopers continue to search for eight people who evaded law enforcement during the arrest...
foxsportstexarkana.com
State Police investigating Stuttgart teen homicide
The Arkansas State Police have been asked to investigate the death of a 15-year-old male in Stuttgart. According to state police, the 15-year-old male was found dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot at 508 South Henderson Street. The Stuttgart Police Department asked state law...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tree falls and damages roof a Little Rock home
A Little Rock family is temporarily displaced after a tree fell on their home Sunday evening.
foxsportstexarkana.com
State Police investigating bodies found inside Jackson County burned home
The Arkansas State Police says they are investigating the deaths of two Jackson County individuals that were found dead inside a burned home on the evening of July 29. State law enforcement says they were requested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the discovery of a dead man and woman who were found after a local fire department extinguished a fire inside a Beedeville residence south of Newport.
Kait 8
One dead in tractor-trailer crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 27-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night after crashing into a tractor-trailer rig. According to the Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report, a Peterbilt truck pulling a trailer was traveling eastbound on East Highland Drive, west of Barnhill at 10:22 p.m on Sunday, July 31.
whiterivernow.com
KAIT: Stabbing incident reported at Watermelon Festival
KAIT Region 8 News is reporting one man was stabbed during an altercation at the Cave City Watermelon Festival Saturday. The Jonesboro television outlet says Sharp County Chief Deputy Aaron Presser confirmed two 20-year-old men were involved in a fight that lead to a knife being pulled and one person being stabbed.
RELATED PEOPLE
30 charged in St. Francis County for drugs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twenty-two people have been arrested by the Arkansas State Police (ASP) after an eleven-month investigation by undercover officers in St. Francis County. State police said they are still searching for eight more that have evaded arrest. According to the ASP, all of the arrests were based...
5 charged with murder after fatal armed robbery at local apartment, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people have been arrested after a man was gunned down during an armed robbery at a local apartment building. On June 5, Memphis Police officers responded to a wounding call at an apartment on N. Claybrook Street at 9:21 p.m. According to an affidavit, police...
KTBS
Man arrested in Hope for double murder in Memphis
HOPE, Ark. – A man accused of a double homicide in Memphis was arrested by Arkansas State Troopers on Thursday in Hope, Ark. The stabbing death of a 36-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son took place around 3:30 a.m. in Memphis on Thursday and later that afternoon the suspect was apprehended in Hope.
Stuttgart teen found dead inside vehicle, homicide investigation underway
STUTTGART, Ark. — Officers with the Stuttgart Police Department found 15-year-old Kyler Stigger dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot at 508 S. Henderson Street. Special agents with the Arkansas State Police have been dispatched to investigate the apparent homicide that claimed the life...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for 27-year-old Wesley Nunnally Sunday night. Police say Nunnally was last seen in the 8200 block of Country Squire at around 8:33 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, and may...
localmemphis.com
3 in critical condition following North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting took place early Saturday morning that left three in critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police found two victims at about 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive, according to MPD. These two were transported to Regional One Health and placed in critical condition, police said. A third victim of the shooting arrived at Regional One by a private vehicle and was placed in critical condition, according to MPD.
Kait 8
1 killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A Horseshoe Bend man died after Arkansas State Police said he failed to yield to another vehicle. The incident occurred at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, at the intersection of Highway 367 and Highway 14 in Newport. According to the preliminary fatal crash...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas police arrest 22 people for alleged drug operation
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have arrested 22 people in connection to an alleged narcotics operation in St. Francis County. According to reports, authorities underwent the 11-month undercover investigation that resulted in the arrest of the previously mentioned members of the alleged drug operation. Police have said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joint police operation leads to 14 arrests including 7 children, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local law enforcement has 14 people behind bars after a joint operation. On July 29, Memphis Police Department Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF), the Bartlett Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), Memphis Police TACT Unit, Austin Peay Station Task Force and Appling Farms Station Task Force conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime.
Frayser shooting leaves 3 people injured, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left three people injured. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive just after 2 a.m. for a shooting. Two people were found and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said. According...
actionnews5.com
Hostage situation in Tunica leads to arrest of suspect
ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect was arrested for a hostage situation at an America’s Best Value Inn. Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a call before 11:00 a.m. about a hostage situation in Robinsonville at an America’s Best Value Inn. The suspect is in custody, and the...
Kait 8
Woman escapes injury in morning hit-and-run crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for a semi-truck involved in a hit-and-run crash. The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 (Johnson Avenue) and Oriole Drive. The victim was stopped at the stop sign when she said a...
Comments / 0