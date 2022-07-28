ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville teen arrested for breaking into 2 gun stores, stealing firearms

wdrb.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wdrb.com

Comments / 15

me
3d ago

He’s 18. Two thefts. 17 of the 40 guns still missing. Sounds like intent to distribute. Griner will get a longer sentence. He’ll be paroled and back on the street.

Reply(1)
6
Bob Jones
3d ago

Some of those Stolen guns have probably been used in a murder already. He needs to face some serious charges.

Reply
7
Greg Young
3d ago

Treat him like they do in china ok r tue mideast, chocp his hsnds off, then you won't have to worry about it again!!!

Reply
5
 

