Olivia Rodrigo reunites with rumored ex Joshua Bassett at 'HSMTMTS' premiere

www.today.com
Related
Olivia Rodrigo's Future on the 'High School Musical' Series Revealed
Olivia Rodrigo's character will be taking a back seat on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. It's been announced that the pop star will be taking a step back from her role as Nini on Netflix's hit show. Showrunner Tim Federle told Entertainment Weekly that Rodrigo's character will be...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kid Rock Makes Out With His Lover At SummerSlam (Photos), News On The Rock & John Cena
Kid Rock was in the audience at Saturday night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. You can check out some photos of the musician and his lover (who he made out with!) at the show below. For what it’s worth, Kid Rock is known to play pranks and it is believed that the person he was kissing is Chelcie Lynn. She’s a comedian and YouTube personality.
WWE・
Alec Baldwin details ‘why’ he and pregnant wife Hilaria have ‘so many children’
Alec Baldwin has revealed “why” he and his currently pregnant wife Hilaria Baldwin “have so many children”, as he is a soon-to-be father of eight.The 64-year-old actor addressed how people have long commented about his large family in an Instagram post this week with a video of his two youngest children, Eduardo and María Lucía, both age one.In the clip, the children could be seen drinking from bottles of milk and dressed up in onesie-pyjamas, which had floppy ears and a tail on it, as they stood next to their mother.“People comment about how many children we have and...
Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise
It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
RELATED PEOPLE
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
Nick Cannon reveals his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, is his 'fantasy love' and admits he'd get back together with her if their relationship could be 'the way it was'
Nick Cannon told "The Hot Tee Talk Show" podcast he would reconcile with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Cannon said Carey was his "fantasy love" and that their relationship was "like a fairy tale." He added that he had "respect" for her relationship with Bryan Tanaka.
Pete Davidson Tired Of Kim Kardashian's Obsession With Being A Size Zero: Report
He loves her no matter what! Pete Davidson has reportedly been fed up over Kim Kardashian's obsession with being skinny and watching everything she eats. According to the print issue of Life & Style, a source dished, "Kim's obsessed with becoming a size zero. It's really taken over her life and turned her into a complete bore."
Candace Cameron Bure Rocks Daisy Dukes After Apologizing To JoJo Siwa: Photos
Channeling 'Clueless'! Candace Cameron Bure wore a yellow plaid sweater over daisy dukes as she stepped out on July 27 after apologizing to JoJo Siwa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done
With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
Jordyn Woods Steps Out for 1st Time Since Khloe-Tristan Baby No. 2 News Looking Glamorous: See Photos
Jordyn Woods is living her best life and looking glamorous in her first new photos since it was revealed that Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby via surrogate, despite breaking up in 2021. Several hours after Khloé, 38, confirmed the shocking news on Wednesday,...
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage
General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos
Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
‘Dynasty’ Icon Dame Joan Collins, 89, Airlifted To Hospital In Monaco
Dame Joan Collins was airlifted to a Monte Carlo airport to treat a trapped nerve, as the 89-year-old actress vacationed in Monaco on earlier this week. A friend of the actress revealed that she had been flown to Page Six. While it’s undoubtedly scary to have been flown out, the actress seems like she’s on the mend now, and doing well!
ETOnline.com
Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2
1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Back Together: He Promised He Wants Marriage, Kids
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are an item again! After a reported split in late June, a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the famous couple are back at it and going strong again — but not without a fervent effort from the NBA star, 25. “Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” the source told HL. “The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin. He’s been laser focused on making her happy ever since, it’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together, everyone would love to see them get married.”
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover
For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
In Style
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Bradley Cooper Reportedly Finds His New Romance With Huma Abedin ‘Challenging’ for This Reason
We never thought we’d add Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin to our list of celeb couples we didn’t see coming — and yet, here we are. The A Star Is Born actor, director, and producer and the former vice chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign have reportedly been dating since this past spring, after they were introduced by Anna Wintour. While the two high-profile figures are keeping details of their relationship under wraps (and we truly don’t blame them) we’ve gotten a bit more insight into their dynamic, namely why Cooper’s reportedly finding this new relationship “challenging.”
Comments / 0