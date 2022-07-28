'Never Have I Ever' Dropped Its S3 Trailer & Reese Witherspoon's Son Is Joining The Cast

www.narcity.com
Charlie Hunnam Called Dropping Out of ‘Fifty Shades’ the ‘Worst Professional Experience of My Life’
Charlie Hunnam may be best known for playing Jax Teller on ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ but he was also almost Christian Grey in the ’Fifty Shades of Grey’ trilogy.
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Aw, Ethan Hawke Gushed Over Daughter Maya Hawke's Stranger Things Work While Sharing His Other Personal Connection To The Show
Although her Instagram bio hilariously claims she’s the daughter of Tony Hawk, Stranger Things star Maya Hawke is actually the product of absolute Hollywood icons Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. The 24-year-old actress has really made a splash since joining the cast of ST as the intriguing Robin in Season 3, and, apparently good ol’ dad is thrilled with where she is as an actress. The terrifying Black Phone star recently opened up about his daughter’s performance, gushing about her work on the show and also shared his own interesting personal connection to the Netflix series.
Natalie Portman Says Her Son Wants Her to Keep Making Marvel Movies in 'Running Wild' First Look (Exclusive)
Natalie Portman showed off her mettle in Thor: Love and Thunder, but does she have what it takes to survive the wilderness?. The Oscar winner kicks off the new season of Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge, where the survivalist takes Portman to the slot canyons of Southern Utah where the actress learns how to descend various canyons. Only ET has the exclusive sneak peek at Portman in action, where she also reflects on the Marvel experience and returning to wield the mighty hammer in the latest MCU blockbuster.
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Jason Momoa And His Ex Were Spotted Together Just Weeks After Alleged Split
After his divorce from wife Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa’s alleged romantic life has been as well-covered as the production of his upcoming movie Fast X. Shortly after his split from Bonet was announced, the two were spotted together, which inspired hope that they might reconcile. Flash forward to the current moment, in which similar thoughts have been stoked by the sight of Momoa and recent ex-girlfriend Eiza González after they were seen together just weeks after they had allegedly broken up.
Kurt Russell, Son Wyatt Russell Set to Star in Major New Apple Series
Kurt Russell and son Wyatt Russell are set to star in a new Apple series, according to Variety. The series, also co-produced with Legendary, stars the Russells in an upcoming live-action series about Godzilla and the Titans. The father-son duo joined other cast members such as Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe,...
Kevin Costner, Helen Mirren, and other stars of 'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan's series are reportedly getting $1 million or more per episode
Kevin Costner earns $1.3 million per episode for Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone," according to Variety. Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and Sylvester Stallone are all earning $1 million for other Sheridan series. "Yellowstone" is the biggest TV series on cable.
‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp ‘Broke’ Director Peter Weir, Ethan Hawke Says
Don’t count on any Ethan Hawke collabs with Russell Crowe or Johnny Depp after the “Dead Poets Society” star chalked up director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood to two leading men who “gave him a hard time.”. While speaking to IndieWire about his new...
Jordan Peele's scores biggest debut for an original film since 2019
Audiences are saying yup to Jordan Peele's Nope. The horror director's third film had a solid debut at the domestic box office, grossing $44 million. That was on the lower end of expectations, but it was enough to give Nope the biggest opening for an original studio film in over three years, as The Hollywood Reporter noted. The last original movie to have a bigger debut was Peele's own Us, which opened to $71 million in March 2019.
Amazon reveals first look at Sylvester Stallone's superhero movie
Samaritan arrives on Prime Video this summer
Criminal Minds Reboot Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know
Criminal Minds is back with a vengeance. Two years after the 15th season of the original Criminal Minds series aired its last episode, we finally got to learn more about the reboot. Criminal Minds first came out in September 2005; this time, Paramount+ will handle the reboot series, which is practically the 16th season of the series. Here is everything we know about Paramount’s Criminal Minds reboot.
‘Top Gun’: How Old Was Tom Cruise When He Starred in the Original Movie?
While most teenagers relish in their newfound freedom and what awaits them, for actor Tom Cruise, he was already gracing movie sets, getting roles in films like The Outsiders in 1983. Only getting small roles at first, it wasn’t long before Cruise starred in the film that launched him – Risky Business. It came out the same year. And just three years after that, the star sat in the cockpit of a jet for the first time as he put on the Maverick helmet in Top Gun. Acting beside Val Kilmer, neither star had any idea of what the film would become. And as for Tom Cruise, the role of Maverick landed him his highest-grossing film ever.
Thor: Love And Thunder’s Natalie Portman Says Her Kid Wants Her To Keep Making Marvel Movies, But She’s Not Even Close To His Fave Character
Even before Chris Hemsworth’s Thor graced us on screen once again in the recent new release film Thor: Love and Thunder, the internet was going feral over Natalie Portman and her Mighty Thor arms. Fans aren’t the only ones who are loving Portman’s new look, as her son apparently wants her to keep making movies in the MCU after seeing her decked out as a superhero. Nonetheless, apparently Mighty Thor didn’t quite make the cut for Portman’s son’s favorite Marvel character.
‘Andor’ New Trailer Teases Returning ‘Star Wars’ Characters, Tons of Action and Release Date
Click here to read the full article. The new trailer for the upcoming “Star Wars” series “Andor” has been released, and it’s an action-packed look at the Disney+ show. The trailer also announced the Sept. 21 release date of the three-episode premiere. The new series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and is a prequel to the 2016 film “Rogue One.” Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw also star, and Forest Whitaker reprises his role of Saw Gerrera. Luna is executive producing the series, which was created by “Rogue One” co-writer Tony Gilroy, who...
‘High Noon’ On Broadway: Beloved Hollywood Western To Be Adapted For Stage By ‘Forrest Gump’ Writer Eric Roth
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Broadway will get a Western play for the first time in decades next year when High Noon, a world premiere stage adaptation by Forrest Gump scribe Eric Roth of the Stanley Kramer-produced 1952 film classic, arrives on the New York stage. Michael Arden, whose Once On This Island...
Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has reportedly added Sadie Sink to its ever-growing roster of actors. A new report by Giant Freakin Robot claims that the Stranger Things breakout star will soon make her MCU debut. What role will Sadie Sink play in the MCU?. Giant Freakin Robot speculates that...
Louis Tomlinson Slams One Direction’s 1st Album On 12th Anniversary: ‘It Was Sh-t’
A little bit of small talk got shady when Louis Tomlinson swung by the July 25 episode of Smallzy’s Surgery. At the start of the chat, host Kent Small brought up how it had been eleven years since he and Louis, 30, first met. This prompted the One Direction member to reflect on another auspicious anniversary. “Twelve years ago today, the band got formed,” said Louis, commemorating the formation of 1D on The X Factor. After a bit of back-and-forth banter, Louis added, “but the first album was s–t anyway.” ‘
