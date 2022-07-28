ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Never Have I Ever' Dropped Its S3 Trailer & Reese Witherspoon's Son Is Joining The Cast

By Brooke Houghton
Narcity
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.narcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Aw, Ethan Hawke Gushed Over Daughter Maya Hawke's Stranger Things Work While Sharing His Other Personal Connection To The Show

Although her Instagram bio hilariously claims she’s the daughter of Tony Hawk, Stranger Things star Maya Hawke is actually the product of absolute Hollywood icons Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. The 24-year-old actress has really made a splash since joining the cast of ST as the intriguing Robin in Season 3, and, apparently good ol’ dad is thrilled with where she is as an actress. The terrifying Black Phone star recently opened up about his daughter’s performance, gushing about her work on the show and also shared his own interesting personal connection to the Netflix series.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Natalie Portman Says Her Son Wants Her to Keep Making Marvel Movies in 'Running Wild' First Look (Exclusive)

Natalie Portman showed off her mettle in Thor: Love and Thunder, but does she have what it takes to survive the wilderness?. The Oscar winner kicks off the new season of Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge, where the survivalist takes Portman to the slot canyons of Southern Utah where the actress learns how to descend various canyons. Only ET has the exclusive sneak peek at Portman in action, where she also reflects on the Marvel experience and returning to wield the mighty hammer in the latest MCU blockbuster.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Darren Barnet
Person
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Person
Deacon Phillippe
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Jason Momoa And His Ex Were Spotted Together Just Weeks After Alleged Split

After his divorce from wife Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa’s alleged romantic life has been as well-covered as the production of his upcoming movie Fast X. Shortly after his split from Bonet was announced, the two were spotted together, which inspired hope that they might reconcile. Flash forward to the current moment, in which similar thoughts have been stoked by the sight of Momoa and recent ex-girlfriend Eiza González after they were seen together just weeks after they had allegedly broken up.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Never Have I Ever#Film Star#Indian American#Ig Stories#Audie
Rolling Stone

‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role

Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Week

Jordan Peele's scores biggest debut for an original film since 2019

Audiences are saying yup to Jordan Peele's Nope. The horror director's third film had a solid debut at the domestic box office, grossing $44 million. That was on the lower end of expectations, but it was enough to give Nope the biggest opening for an original studio film in over three years, as The Hollywood Reporter noted. The last original movie to have a bigger debut was Peele's own Us, which opened to $71 million in March 2019.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Criminal Minds Reboot Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know

Criminal Minds is back with a vengeance. Two years after the 15th season of the original Criminal Minds series aired its last episode, we finally got to learn more about the reboot. Criminal Minds first came out in September 2005; this time, Paramount+ will handle the reboot series, which is practically the 16th season of the series. Here is everything we know about Paramount’s Criminal Minds reboot.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun’: How Old Was Tom Cruise When He Starred in the Original Movie?

While most teenagers relish in their newfound freedom and what awaits them, for actor Tom Cruise, he was already gracing movie sets, getting roles in films like The Outsiders in 1983. Only getting small roles at first, it wasn’t long before Cruise starred in the film that launched him – Risky Business. It came out the same year. And just three years after that, the star sat in the cockpit of a jet for the first time as he put on the Maverick helmet in Top Gun. Acting beside Val Kilmer, neither star had any idea of what the film would become. And as for Tom Cruise, the role of Maverick landed him his highest-grossing film ever.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Thor: Love And Thunder’s Natalie Portman Says Her Kid Wants Her To Keep Making Marvel Movies, But She’s Not Even Close To His Fave Character

Even before Chris Hemsworth’s Thor graced us on screen once again in the recent new release film Thor: Love and Thunder, the internet was going feral over Natalie Portman and her Mighty Thor arms. Fans aren’t the only ones who are loving Portman’s new look, as her son apparently wants her to keep making movies in the MCU after seeing her decked out as a superhero. Nonetheless, apparently Mighty Thor didn’t quite make the cut for Portman’s son’s favorite Marvel character.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Andor’ New Trailer Teases Returning ‘Star Wars’ Characters, Tons of Action and Release Date

Click here to read the full article. The new trailer for the upcoming “Star Wars” series “Andor” has been released, and it’s an action-packed look at the Disney+ show. The trailer also announced the Sept. 21 release date of the three-episode premiere. The new series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and is a prequel to the 2016 film “Rogue One.” Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw also star, and Forest Whitaker reprises his role of Saw Gerrera. Luna is executive producing the series, which was created by “Rogue One” co-writer Tony Gilroy, who...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Louis Tomlinson Slams One Direction’s 1st Album On 12th Anniversary: ‘It Was Sh-t’

A little bit of small talk got shady when Louis Tomlinson swung by the July 25 episode of Smallzy’s Surgery. At the start of the chat, host Kent Small brought up how it had been eleven years since he and Louis, 30, first met. This prompted the One Direction member to reflect on another auspicious anniversary. “Twelve years ago today, the band got formed,” said Louis, commemorating the formation of 1D on The X Factor. After a bit of back-and-forth banter, Louis added, “but the first album was s–t anyway.” ‘
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy