Synthetic Grass for Pets in Houston: 6 Reasons Why You Should Consider This Option

Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
cw39.com
Home cooling tips from the Home Depot
HOUSTON (CW39) – Bri Felix, William Burns, and Terry Bailey at The Home Depot’s North Freeway Location in Houston help explain ways that we can keep our home cool and safe this summer. August is typically our hottest month in Houston, based on the past 30 years averaged. After the last two months of soaring temperatures, you may be looking for ways to save money, or ensure that you home will not leave you hanging in the heat.
This Super Fun Bar In Texas Has A Ferris Wheel & It's Like A Playground For Adults
If you're passing through Houston's East Downtown near the hullabaloo of the bars and restaurants of St. Emmanuel St. you'll probably see a neon-lit Ferris wheel in the background. It's called Truck Yard and it's in Houston, TX. Only, it's not a yard. It's actually a beer garden tucked away...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
Click2Houston.com
Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations
HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area. The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2. At the corner of Main Street and Kirby Drive near NRG Stadium. These locations are all slated...
Popular taqueria almost sued over fajita smoke, manager says
The manager of Laredo Taqueria said nearby residents threatened to sue, claiming the smoke was making their furniture smell like fajitas.
houstononthecheap.com
National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen
Kenny and Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen & Restaurant on Post Oak is providing a multi-option, three-course menu for $45, including tax and gratuity, during National Deli Month. Ten percent of the proceeds from each meal sold will go to HMH to support the Museum’s educational initiatives. HMH will provide a free admission ticket to the Museum to everyone who purchases a National Deli Month meal as an added incentive.
cw39.com
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
Revival Market closes, makes way for Louisiana-inspired cafe
Get a taste of Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar's premium coffee program before the restaurant opens.
Live out your 'Bridgerton' dreams at this $19.5 million Houston estate
Imagine you are English royalty while living in this 26,638-square-foot home.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
Eater
Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close
Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
papercitymag.com
This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date
Kathryn and Jeff Smith. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the fifth of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Kathryn and Jeff Smith.
fox26houston.com
3-foot alligator found at front door of Lake Houston home
HOUSTON - Officials said an alligator was found at the front door of a Lake Houston home Friday night. Details were limited, but deputy constables with Harris County Precinct 4 were called to a home in the 7700 block of London Tower Lane for calls of an alligator at the front door.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser to Hold Bourbon & Bonfire Party Series at Houston Animal Protective Event: Report
Recently, it was announced that Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is launching his Bourbon & Bonfire party series with the first event planned for this September in Houston, Texas. The event would be an after-party connected to PetSet’s annual “Fierce & Fabulous Soirée.”. This year, PetSet’s event is...
Click2Houston.com
Luxurious condo life, top 5 issues uncovered during home inspections, & glam housewarming gifts
The Houston real estate market is filled with homes for any budget, and Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate is an expert at finding primo properties to feature. This week on “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”, you’ll see an array of gorgeous properties available right now -- including a luxurious condo close to Memorial Park.
cw39.com
Popular birth certificate drive is back
HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
realtynewsreport.com
Houston Office Tower Acquired
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – 35 South Capital has partnered with Lee & Associates – Houston to acquire an office tower near the Katy Freeway and Midway’s CityCentre mixed-use development. With the acquisition closed, Lee & Associates and 35 South Capital will both move their...
Click2Houston.com
Voles destroying yards in Willis; Homeowners say infestation is costly
WILLIS, Texas – Homeowners in the Emerald Lakes community in Willis are warning others about a tiny rodent that causes big problems. This particular rodent is known as a vole and it thrives on smalls plant, plant bulbs, and tree roots. “We’ve never heard of these things before, I...
Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino restuarants to close its doors Friday
HOUSTON — Three well-known Italian restaurants housed in a compound in the Montrose/River Oaks area are closing. After 45 years of service, Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants, which included Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, decided to sell the property. Their doors will close for good on Friday. The plot...
nypressnews.com
‘In these situations, every second counts’: Man calls for help, hears snoring 911 dispatcher instead
HOUSTON, Texas — A dispatcher in Houston allegedly fell asleep during the middle of a 911 call. The last thing anyone wants to hear in an emergency is snoring. The person who called, Louis Gonzales, said he is concerned this could happen to someone else, someone perhaps in an even more critical situation.
Comments / 1