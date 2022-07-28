Woman Stabbed While Cleaning Her Garage

www.turlockcitynews.com
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed, friend seriously injured by suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Family members have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek. 27-year-old Maricarmen Leon of Discovery Bay was out with friends, when she was struck while standing on the sidewalk. The collision happened early Saturday just before 2 a.m. along North Main Street and Pine Street.
Modesto mall dirt bikers identified and one arrested
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department share that they have identified the two dirt bike riders and arrested one who rode through a Modesto mall on Tuesday. David Hickman, 23, of Modesto and Derion Chavis, 20, of Manteca were identified in the malls security footage as the two riders after the police department […]
CHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Lodi during high-speed chase
LODI, Calif. — A Stockton man has died after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck while being chased by officers with the LODI -- A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a truck during a high-speed chase late Saturday in Lodi. According to a California Highway Patrol report, the crash happened shortly before midnight at the intersection of Harney Lane and Stockton Street. The motorcyclist was reportedly going 70 mph on eastbound Harney Lane when he slammed into the back of a Ford pickup truck attempting a U-turn. The speed limit at that intersection is 40 mph. The motorcyclist was thrown...
turlockcitynews.com
Vehicle Stolen and Involved in Pursuit Hours Later
At about 1:34 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported auto theft that had just occurred in the 3100 block of Taft Court, Turlock. The vehicle’s description and license plate were put out over the radio and several officers already in the area immediately started searching for it, however, were originally unable to locate it.
turlockcitynews.com
Two Responsible for Auto Burglaries in Turlock Arrested in Ripon
At about 9:06 pm Monday night, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported auto burglary that had just occurred at Target, 3000 Countryside Drive, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they contacted the victim who told them that two black male adults in a black Mazda SUV with no license plates had just broken the windows to his vehicle and stolen items from inside. The items included an Apple iPad and several identity documents.
turlockcitynews.com
Man Wanted on Flight and Weapon Charges After Pursuit
At about 8:56 pm Friday night, a Turlock Police investigator near the intersection of South Orange Street and South Avenue, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he attempted to make a traffic stop on it. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit...
turlockcitynews.com
Firefighters Respond to Second Large Fire at Old Jura’s Pizza Parlor Location
At about 11:44 pm Monday night, the Turlock Fire Department, Modesto Fire Department, Turlock Police Department, Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigations Unit, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported commercial working structure fire at one of the old Jura’s Pizza Parlor locations, 309 North Center Street, Turlock. When...
turlockcitynews.com
Woman with Child Abduction Warrant Arrested During Suspicious Vehicle Contact
At about 3:43 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police officer near 510 Almond Avenue, Turlock, got out with a suspicious vehicle. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s two occupants and identified them as Timothy Lameira, 50, of Turlock, and Sabra Dematos, 42, of Turlock. The officer had his...
Man dies after Friday morning shooting near Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man has died after being shot Friday morning east of the Stockton city limits, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The deadly shooting was reported around 10 a.m. Friday on Gillis Road north of Farmington Road, sheriff's office officials said. The investigation into the homicide shut down Gillis Road in both directions through a sparsely populated agricultural area of San Joaquin County.
turlockcitynews.com
Suspicious Person Contact Leads to Felony Warrant Arrests
At about 8:36 pm Tuesday night, a Turlock Police officer near Smoke Depot, 500 Lander Avenue, Turlock, made contact with a suspicious person. The officer identified the man as Robert Mendoza, 40, of Turlock, and had his dispatcher run him. Mendoza returned with two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant...
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested After Pet Store Robbery
At about 3:48 pm Wednesday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported robbery that had just occurred at Pet Supplies Plus, 2840 Countryside Drive, Turlock, after a man had used his body to push through an employee while exiting the store with unpaid merchandise. The man, later...
Hit-and-run believed to be intentional leaves man in medically-induced coma
SALIDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County resident Airaldo Centeno is lying in a hospital bed, critically injured, after the sheriff’s office says he was intentionally struck by a driver. Investigators are still trying to find out the reason a woman and her boyfriend allegedly went after Centeno on Broadway Avenue in the middle of Salida. […]
turlockcitynews.com
Woman Wanted on Felony Warrants Arrested After Gas Station Disturbance
At about 7:56 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported disturbance in progress at Arco AMPM, 210 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, the disturbance was already over. One of the involved parties, Angelina Dehaven Jimenez, 24, of Turlock, was contacted...
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Results in Warrant and Traffic Offense Arrests
At about 11:02 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police investigator near Sunrise Inn, 1350 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The investigator made contact with the vehicle’s two occupants and identified them as Oscar Jasso,...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Traffic Collision on Star Way and Bangs Avenue in Modesto Area
The California Highway Patrol reported a car accident on Star Way in the Modesto area on the afternoon of July 28, 2022. The crash took place around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Star Way and Bangs Avenue and involved two vehicles. Details on Car Accident on Star Way in...
turlockcitynews.com
Woman Robs Gas Station at Gunpoint and Flees on Motorcycle
At about 12:33 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported armed robbery that had just occurred at Chevron ExtraMile, 2300 West Main Street, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they met with the victim who told them that at about 12:20 am, a man and...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Glen Avenue [Merced, CA]
One Dead and One Injured after Motorcycle Crash on Glen Avenue. The incident happened on July 16th, at around 6:36 p.m., along the 1100 block of E. South Bear Creek Drive and Glen Avenue. According to reports, a motorcycle carrying two men collided with a parked vehicle. The events leading...
mymotherlode.com
Tossing Rocks Resulted In Sonora Man’s Arrest
Sonora, CA – A Sonora man is accused of causing about a thousand dollars in damage to the former Tuolumne General Hospital building. Sonora Police officers were dispatched recently to a report of vandalism to the building located on Hospital Road, off South Washington Street, in Sonora. A caller detailed that it appeared one of the building’s windows had been broken.
KCRA.com
3 injured in Amazon truck crash in Lodi
LODI, Calif. — Crews had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue an Amazon truck driver involved in a crash in Lodi, authorities said. Two people are in the hospital with critical injuries, and a third went to the hospital with delayed injuries. The crash happened around 3:30...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Accident on Highway 99 in Merced County
A hit-and-run motorcycle crash occurred near the Merced area on the morning of July 29, 2022. The incident was said to have occurred shortly after 10:50 a.m. on southbound State Route 99 and the Atwater Merced Expressway offramp. Details on the Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash Near Merced. The California Highway Patrol...
