Woman Arrested After Shoplifting from Kohl’s

Elk Grove armed robbery led to vehicle pursuit in Galt
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — The Galt Police Department said they arrested a woman and a woman after they robbed a bank and evaded police in multiple pursuits on Saturday. Police said they initially received a call of a stolen vehicle that was used in an armed robbery in Elk Grove and later spotted the vehicle […]
2 arrested following car chase linked to armed robbery
GALT -- Two people were arrested Saturday following a car chase connected to an alleged stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery. The Galt Police Department says that officers were alerted around 8 p.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery in nearby Elk Grove.
Suspect wanted following assault, tire theft in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is currently on the run following an assault and robbery that took place Saturday evening in Merced. According to Merced Police, a man, who has yet to be identified, assaulted an employee at Nacho’s Tire Shop just after 6 p.m. and stole both a tire and rim, which is said to be worth about $190.
5 arrested after organized retail theft in Walnut Creek Apple Store: police
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — Five individuals were arrested without incident Saturday in connection to an organized retail theft in Walnut Creek, the Los Gatos Police Department announced in a press release. The theft happened that morning at the Apple Store in Walnut Creek located at 1200 S Main St. After the suspects left the […]
Two Responsible for Auto Burglaries in Turlock Arrested in Ripon
At about 9:06 pm Monday night, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported auto burglary that had just occurred at Target, 3000 Countryside Drive, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they contacted the victim who told them that two black male adults in a black Mazda SUV with no license plates had just broken the windows to his vehicle and stolen items from inside. The items included an Apple iPad and several identity documents.
Woman arrested for possession of ‘ghost gun’
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was arrested Saturday for possession of an unserialized firearm, or ‘ghost gun’, according to police. A police officer with the Antioch Police Department conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver fled from the area, but the police officer was able to locate the vehicle parked […]
Vehicle Stolen and Involved in Pursuit Hours Later
At about 1:34 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported auto theft that had just occurred in the 3100 block of Taft Court, Turlock. The vehicle’s description and license plate were put out over the radio and several officers already in the area immediately started searching for it, however, were originally unable to locate it.
Woman Wanted on Felony Warrants Arrested After Gas Station Disturbance
At about 7:56 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported disturbance in progress at Arco AMPM, 210 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, the disturbance was already over. One of the involved parties, Angelina Dehaven Jimenez, 24, of Turlock, was contacted...
Woman killed, friend seriously injured by suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Family members have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek. 27-year-old Maricarmen Leon of Discovery Bay was out with friends, when she was struck while standing on the sidewalk. The collision happened early Saturday just before 2 a.m. along North Main Street and Pine Street.
Modesto mall dirt bikers identified and one arrested
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department share that they have identified the two dirt bike riders and arrested one who rode through a Modesto mall on Tuesday. David Hickman, 23, of Modesto and Derion Chavis, 20, of Manteca were identified in the malls security footage as the two riders after the police department […]
Woman with Child Abduction Warrant Arrested During Suspicious Vehicle Contact
At about 3:43 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police officer near 510 Almond Avenue, Turlock, got out with a suspicious vehicle. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s two occupants and identified them as Timothy Lameira, 50, of Turlock, and Sabra Dematos, 42, of Turlock. The officer had his...
Freeway shooting injures two people
California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that injured two people on a freeway Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division (CHP).
Memorial Appears At Scene Of Fatal Walnut Creek DUI Crash
Friends and family of a young woman killed by a suspected DUI driver on N. Main Street in Walnut Creek early Saturday morning are leaving tributes in her memory at the crash site. Family members identified Maricarmen Leon of Discovery Bay as the young woman killed in the early morning...
Two Suspects In Custody For Road Rage Shooting
SAN FRANCISCO—Police have two people in custody who are facing an attempted murder charge and other charges in their alleged involvement in a road rage shooting that occurred on Wednesday, July 27. Gun shots were heard around 4:15 p.m. that day on Lombard and Laguna Streets. When police arrived...
CHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Lodi during high-speed chase
LODI, Calif. — A Stockton man has died after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck while being chased by officers with the LODI -- A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a truck during a high-speed chase late Saturday in Lodi. According to a California Highway Patrol report, the crash happened shortly before midnight at the intersection of Harney Lane and Stockton Street. The motorcyclist was reportedly going 70 mph on eastbound Harney Lane when he slammed into the back of a Ford pickup truck attempting a U-turn. The speed limit at that intersection is 40 mph. The motorcyclist was thrown...
Man dies after Friday morning shooting near Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man has died after being shot Friday morning east of the Stockton city limits, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The deadly shooting was reported around 10 a.m. Friday on Gillis Road north of Farmington Road, sheriff's office officials said. The investigation into the homicide shut down Gillis Road in both directions through a sparsely populated agricultural area of San Joaquin County.
Theft suspect caught with 37 pounds of stolen mail, counterfeit keys
EMERYVILLE, Calif. - Emeryville police caught a mail thief in the act and later recovered 37 pounds of stolen mail and counterfeit keys, the department said Thursday. Shomari Evans, 42, of Morgan Hill, has been arrested for breaking into the mail room at Bridgewater condominiums along Christie Avenue early Wednesday morning and opening mailboxes and stealing the mail inside.
Man Arrested on Drug Sale Charges During Traffic Stop
At about 2:13 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of Countryside Drive and Wisteria Lane, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver and identified him as Brian Hodge,...
Family of victim in deadly Rio Vista crash speaks out
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The family of a teen killed in a quadruple fatal crash in Rio Vista says they’re still in shock. It happened Wednesday night on Highway 12, which is an area that has a history of major crashes. KRON4 spoke with the 19-year-old’s grandparents to learn more about who the 19-year-old and […]
Card skimmer, hidden camera found at Bank of America ATM near downtown Hollister
Hollister Police are warning Bank of America customers to check their bank accounts after finding a card skimming device and hidden camera at an ATM near the downtown area this week. The post Card skimmer, hidden camera found at Bank of America ATM near downtown Hollister appeared first on KION546.
