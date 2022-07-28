What difference will having five subs available make?

www.bbc.co.uk
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
Newcastle make club-record offer for Leicester midfielder James Maddison as the Magpies hope to strike a deal for the Englishman this week
Newcastle have made an improved club-record offer for Leicester City’s James Maddison in the hope that a deal can be agreed this week. Sources say the second bid is in excess of £40million after a structured package of £35m was rejected last week. However, it is still...
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find
"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
Commonwealth Games: Sophie Unwin left in tears after not being awarded bronze medal despite third-place finish
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Sophie Unwin has been fined for protesting against a decision to not award...
All-Ireland Ladies Football Final: Meath beat Kerry to retain title in Croke Park showpiece
Meath retained their All-Ireland Ladies Football title with an ultimately comprehensive 3-10 to 1-7 win over Kerry in Sunday's Croke Park showpiece. Kerry got off to a flyer when Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh's eighth-minute goal put the Kingdom 1-2 to 0-0 up. But Emma Troy's goal three minutes later steadied the...
