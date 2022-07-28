All the Dirt: How to make a rain barrel

www.wfxrtv.com
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
Pinpoint Weather: Warmer Monday with a few storms
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A nearby front will keep some showers and storms in the forecast for Southwest and Central Virginia this Monday. Pockets of fog and spotty showers may impact some commuters Monday morning. While a few morning rain showers are possible, there is a greater chance for scattered showers and storms to develop during the afternoon. Severe weather isn’t anticipated, but storms may produce heavy rainfall and possibly some gusty winds. Otherwise, skies will be variably cloudy with highs in the 80s. Rain may linger into the evening hours.
Beshear: Kentucky death toll up to 30
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on the commonwealth’s response to devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Beshear said on Monday that the death toll in Eastern Kentucky has risen to 30, with 7 deaths in Breathitt County, 2 in Clay County, 16, including 4 children, in Knott County, 2 in Letcher County, and 3 in Perry County.
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for...
7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash on Illinois interstate
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WGN) — A wrong-way crash killed a mother, her four children, and two others Sunday on an interstate in northern Illinois. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday on I-90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago. Illinois State Police say 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz and...
Bill that boosts chip production could help struggling car shoppers, but not right away
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Buying a car has been a bumpy road. Congress just approved a long-awaited investment that’s expected to smooth things over but relief won’t come overnight. In the first five months of 2022, sales of new consumer cars and and trucks were down 25%...
Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WBRL) — Rapper Mystikal has been charged with rape in Louisiana. The rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said that just before noon on Saturday, deputies responded to an area hospital in...
Income tax cut bill dies in West Virginia State Senate
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Just one day after passing in the West Virginia House of Delegates, a tax cut bill proposed by Gov. Jim Justice has stalled in the state Senate. Senate President Craig Blair has decided not to hold a vote on the tax cut bill. He tells 13 News that he wants to wait until November when voters will decide whether to give the state legislature the authority to eliminate the state’s personal property tax and the business and inventory tax.
