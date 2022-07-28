Greenfield police officer attacked by 16-year-old with scooter, 4 arrested

www.ksbw.com
KSBW.com
High-speed chase Friday night leads to man facing several felonies in Monterey county
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — A high-speed chase of a stolen vehicle led to one arrest in Monterey County Friday night. According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, someone reported their vehicle stolen in the Soledad area. A deputy saw the stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101 near Old...
salinasvalleytribune.com
CTF officer arrested for child molestation in Soledad
SOLEDAD — A correctional officer at the Correctional Training Facility (CTF) in Soledad has been arrested for child molestation. According to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, two victims reported to deputies that they had been molested as minors by Jose Miguel Andrade Ibarra, who resided in Greenfield at the time before living in Soledad.
KSBW.com
Fentanyl pills seized outside RV park off Highway 101 in San Benito County
Hundreds of fentanyl pills have been seized by the San Benito County Sheriff's Department. On Saturday at 2:30 a.m. Sergeant Mull and Deputy Zanella checked on a vehicle near the front entrance of the Monterey RV Park located at 1400 Hwy 101. During the check, they found a hidden compartment...
Police: Gang member arrested in Salinas with three firearms
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Salinas Police said they arrested a known gang member Thursday at Denny's parking lot on Blanco. Hector Gurrero Jr., 28, was a wanted felon and was found with three firearms, according to police. Gurrero Jr. was arrested and taken to Monterey County Jail. He faces felony charges of being a felon The post Police: Gang member arrested in Salinas with three firearms appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Monterey County man killed in prison in California
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — A Monterey County man was killed while serving time at Pelican Bay State Prison, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reported on Monday. According to the CDCR, Uriel Otero, 22, of Monterey County, was attacked on Friday by another prisoner. Otero was sentenced...
Fire burning behind Goodwill on Moffett Street in Salinas
Salinas Fire crews have all but put out a grass fire that started burning behind a Goodwill facility in Salinas. The post Fire burning behind Goodwill on Moffett Street in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Skimming device found at Bank of America ATM in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A skimming device was found at a Bank of America ATM in downtown Hollister. According to the Hollister Police Department, the device was located by bank employees Friday and turned over to investigators. In addition, a smoke detector was found installed above the skimmed ATM that...
benitolink.com
Hollister resident dies in vehicle crash near Ridgemark
California Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Hollister resident Ruben Joshua Flores III, 20. According to Sgt. Bryan Penney with the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, on July 24, around 2 a.m San Benito County deputies responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 25, south of Ridgemark.
Card skimmer, hidden camera found at Bank of America ATM near downtown Hollister
Hollister Police are warning Bank of America customers to check their bank accounts after finding a card skimming device and hidden camera at an ATM near the downtown area this week. The post Card skimmer, hidden camera found at Bank of America ATM near downtown Hollister appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Firefighters respond to structure and vegetation fire in north Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a fire near Old Stage Road in north Salinas. According to firefighters, the fire destroyed a barn with toxic chemicals inside vegetation. It burned less than half-an-acre. As of 2 p.m. the fire was not contained. This is the second fire in the...
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published July 27, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 10:48 a.m. Vehicle towed (parked over 72-hours) on King St. 2:22 p.m. Possession of a stolen vehicle on San Antonio Dr. 6:13 p.m. DUI on Bedford Av. 10:36 p.m. Drive-by shooting on N San Lorenzo Av. 10:37 p.m. Battery on Mustang...
Fire on Old Stage Road spreads to multiple outbuildings in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salians Fire and multiple agencies were on the scene of a fire on the 700 block of Old Stage Road Thursday at around 1:15 p.m. The Monterey County Regional Fire District said the fire spread to multiple outbuildings and vegetation. Thick smoke could be seen driving onto the property. Salinas Fire says The post Fire on Old Stage Road spreads to multiple outbuildings in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Group of thieves hit Salinas mall store in organized heist
SALINAS, Calif. — A group of thieves burglarized a Sunglass Hut located at Northridge Mall and are believed to have been involved in a similar burglary in Gilroy later the same day. (Video Player: KSBW 8 Top Stories - July 27) According to Salinas police investigators, a group of...
Devastating testimony from friends as Kristin Smart murder trial begins
Although Kristin Smart's body has never been found, the trial for her murder is finally underway.
Hollister crooked street lines on Ladd Lane will be repainted
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Going down one neighborhood road in Hollister is like you were wearing beer goggles. It looks like a scene out of the video game Mario Kart. Going down Ladd Lane, there are painted crooked traffic lines. Drivers either follow it or ignore it. Some find it funny, yet they want to see The post Hollister crooked street lines on Ladd Lane will be repainted appeared first on KION546.
townandtourist.com
15 Best Monterey Hikes (Kid & Pet-Friendly Paths)
Among the most dramatic and scenic coastlines of the United States, the Central California seaboard is crafted by the endlessly powerful surge of the Pacific Ocean. The towering sea cliffs grip the rim of rugged wilderness, creating an overlooking vantage point of immeasurable and unparalleled beauty. Tucked away along the...
KSBW.com
Back to school bells ringing later this year
SALINAS, Calif. — Teens on the Central Coast will get to sleep in just a little bit this coming school year. Thanks to California Senate Bill 328 school start times across the state will be later this year. The bill was signed into law in 2019 and requires middle...
Santa Clara County mine project threatens 400 acres of sacred tribal land and wildlife
A PROPOSED SAND and gravel mine in South County could spell danger for the land and local wildlife, but the landowner isn’t calling it quits just yet. On July 22, Santa Clara County released a draft environmental impact report for the mine proposed at Sargent Ranch, just south of Gilroy. The land is called Juristac in the language of the local Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and is considered sacred.
California fruit stand employees find wallet belonging to William Shatner
GILROY, Calif. — Even space travelers lose their wallets. William Shatner, who played Capt. James Kirk on on the 1960s television series “Star Trek” and became the oldest person to travel into space in 2021, accidentally left his wallet at a northern California fruit stand earlier this month, KGO-TV reported.
KSBW.com
Hundreds of eager shoppers attended Moss Landing's 50th Annual Street Fair
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — The Moss Landing’s 50th Annual Street Fair took place Sunday. People from all over the Central Coast came to find hidden gems and treasures. “The search. The hunt. And the sale,” says Jim, owner of Trader Jim’s. Hundreds of eager shoppers could...
