The Top 25 US Newspapers By Daily Circulation, Visualized

How Much Land The US Military Controls In Each State, Visualized
There are only eight American states where the military owns less than 10,000 acres. Visual Capitalist mapped out how much land the US military controls in each state using data from the US Department of Defense, Department of Energy and Britannica.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
News Reporter Forced To Leave Execution Viewing As ‘Skirt Was Too Short’
Journalist Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara was asked to leave an Alabama prison because her skirt was too short. In a story that makes it feel like we've travelled back in time 100 years, Ivana was stopped from reporting on an execution because of what she was wearing. The accomplished journalist was...
DoorDash Wanted To Teach Delivery Workers About Their Rights. It Backfired
A new partnership between a food delivery giant and the advocacy group New Immigrant Community Empowerment falters after workers question who's really in charge.
All Around The World, Legos Crumble For Me
This is much, much cooler than any globe I've ever owned before. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Made from 2,585 pieces, this Lego Globe actually spins. And with special glow in the dark tiles, you can see the world like you've never seen it before.
New York Polio Case Now Connected To Traces Of Virus Found In UK And Israel
Using sewage sample tests from three countries separated by thousands of miles, public health officials hope to unravel the mystery of where this polio started circulating and what threat it poses.
The Most Expensive One And Two Bedroom Apartments In The US, And More From Zumper's July Rent Report
Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the US is now $1,450 as national rent indices hit new highs. Zumper's July national rent report shows that people are still moving away from coastal cities to places with more affordable rents and larger space. Rents in America's costliest cities haven't changed...
Forever Young, Beautiful And Scandal-Free: The Rise Of South Korea's Virtual Influencers
The growing popularity of hyper-realistic "virtual" influencers is sparking debate over the future of advertising — and South Korea's demanding beauty standards.
A Factory Line Of Terrors
TikTok's Morocco-based moderators complain of severe psychological distress. They say they were offered little help to protect their mental health.
Myanmar Military Extends Emergency Rule Until 2023
The army has promised to hold elections but its leader says the country must be stabilised first.
New Zealand Fully Reopens Borders After Long Pandemic Closure
The country shut its borders in March 2020, a move that majorly impacted the tourism industry.
China’s Factory Activity Shrinks Amid Covid Disruption
Sharpest contraction is in energy-intensive industries, such as petrol, coking coal and ferrous metals.
