Phoenix Tube expanding, creating 30 new manufacturing jobs in Bethlehem

Mulefeathers, the Delaware Canal mule who stood at the Herald’s entrance for 15 years is standing guard at a new location. The Herald office has moved from Lahaska to 875 N. Easton Road, Doylestown 18902. Contact information, except for the mailing address, has not changed. Still the same faces, still the same phone number. The newspaper will be delivered to the same locations and readers can pick up copies at the new office.

DOYLESTOWN, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO