Erie County DA wants more government accountability to stop repeat offenders

A large fight early Saturday at a bar in downtown Jamestown resulted in the arrest of a city man. Jamestown Police responded to the Wine Cellar at 309 North Main Street at about 2:00 AM and began a foot pursuit with a male after being notified by multiple victims that he had stabbed them. The male, later identified as 23-year-old Codie Swartz, was taken into custody with no further incident. Police say multiple victims suffered lacerations as a result of the incident. Swartz is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree assault, as well as one count each of tampering with physical evidence, 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and 2nd-degree obstruction. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and later sent to the Chautauqua County Jail.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO