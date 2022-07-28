Erie County DA wants more government accountability to stop repeat offenders

cnycentral.com
ManofMren
3d ago
WHY District Attorney John Flynn never say what happened with that Police Detective Who Filed a False Case against the Hispanic Man that Served Many Years for a Crime He Never Committed 🤔 Tell That Story
wbfo.org
Erie County DA's office spends $5 million, hires 25 more people to speed up turning over evidence
Changes in state law can be expensive. Albany has made major changes to New York's criminal justice law, like not requiring cash bail in most cases. Another change involved speeding up sending evidence from prosecutors to defense lawyer, generally requiring it to happen within 15 days. That’s very fast in...
West Seneca man arraigned on murder charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A West Seneca man is accused of murder following a stabbing Friday evening. Jairus J. Kedzierski, 24, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and was arraigned in West Seneca Town Court on Saturday. Investigators say Kedzierski allegedly stabbed a 29-year-old male...
Brown, Gramaglia to attend funeral of Rochester Police Officer
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia and other members of Buffalo Police Department management and officers will travel to Rochester on Monday to attend the funeral of a fallen officer. Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year-veteran of the Rochester Police Department, was fatally shot in the line of duty on […]
Niagara County Sheriff's Office locate missing Wheatfield man
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — UPDATE: The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says Laurier Brosseau, 87, has been located. Brosseau was reported missing by the sheriff's office early Monday morning on its official Facebook page. The sheriff's office later updated its post saying Brosseau was located in his neighborhood and was being taken care of by first responders.
Buffalo’s Uncle Cash Found Guilty of Predatory Assault Against Child
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo man who goes by the name Uncle Cash has been...
Hartland Man Charged with Alleged Drunk Driving with Child in Car
A Niagara County man faces multiple charges after an alleged drunk driving incident in Lockport. Troopers from the Lockport barracks stopped the driver of a vehicle in the town at approximately 10:43pm on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 after allegedly observing violations of vehicle and traffic law. According to a written...
Two indicted for June armed robbery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of two men for an armed robbery in June. It is alleged that two men, 22-year-old Tyyon Brown of Buffalo and 19-year-old Israel McMillan entered a convenience store on East Lovejoy St. in the City of Buffalo on June 2 at approximately […]
WGRZ TV
Crime Stoppers offering reward for suspects in murder investigation
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Saturday, Crime Stoppers announced that it is offering up to a $2,500 reward for a man wanted for murder. According to the release, Michael Atkinson, 22, is wanted on a first degree manslaughter complaint for a murder that happened in the Town of Tonawanda. Atkinson...
North Tonawanda man pleads guilty to COVID relief fraud
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda man pleaded guilty to wire fraud and violation of supervised release stemming from COVID-19 relief fraud. The court stated that between June and August 2020, 50-year-old Michael Kornaker fraudulently applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration, which provides loans to businesses that […]
Police: Missing West Seneca man found safe
UPDATE: West Seneca Police announced Sunday in a Facebook post that 22-year-old Joshua Simon has been located safe. WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. Joshua Simon, 22, has not been heard from since July 29, according to police. He is 6’2″ and 230 […]
Time Stops and Gets Arrested in Wheatfield
An Erie County man is facing multiple charges after an investigation into a stopped car in the road. According to the New York State Police, troopers from the Niagara barracks responded to a call after agents with the U.S. Border Patrol allegedly found a car stopped on River Road in Wheatfield, New York at approximately 2:28am on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Cattle battle continues in Niagara County as people protest outside an animal sanctuary
NEWFANE N.Y. (WIVB) — The cattle battle in Niagara County continues, as around hundred people protest outside Asha’s Farm Sanctuary demanding the owner releases two cows. In a story News 4 told viewers first, two cows somehow found their way from McKee Farms to an animal sanctuary in the town and owner Tracy Murphy does […]
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Police Make Arrest After Large Bar Fight
A large fight early Saturday at a bar in downtown Jamestown resulted in the arrest of a city man. Jamestown Police responded to the Wine Cellar at 309 North Main Street at about 2:00 AM and began a foot pursuit with a male after being notified by multiple victims that he had stabbed them. The male, later identified as 23-year-old Codie Swartz, was taken into custody with no further incident. Police say multiple victims suffered lacerations as a result of the incident. Swartz is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree assault, as well as one count each of tampering with physical evidence, 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and 2nd-degree obstruction. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and later sent to the Chautauqua County Jail.
Two Arrested for Charged for Violent Armed Robbery of Buffalo Convenience Store
Two Buffalo area men have been charged with attempted murder and attempted robbery after firing...
West Seneca Police locate missing 22-year-old man
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — UPDATE: West Seneca Police say Joshua Simon, 22, has been located safe. This update comes nearly 17 hours after police posted on Facebook asking for the public's help in locating Simon. Original story:. The West Seneca Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in...
Former Buffalo firefighter gets prison time for schemes
Robert Johnson, Jr. pleaded guilty to multiple charges in April.
Cheektowaga store owner accused of gifting cannabis with sticker purchase arraigned in Erie County Court
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga store owner accused of gifting cannabis with a sticker purchase was arraigned in Erie County Court on Monday. The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old David A. Zale, Jr. of Lancaster was arraigned on Monday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of first-degree criminal possession of cannabis.
Niagara Falls police investigating shooting on 19th Street
The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night on 19th Street.
nyspnews.com
Accident investigation leads to arrest of Brocton resident
On July 28th, 2022, New York State Troopers arrested Matthew Utegg, 57, of Brocton, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. The Troopers responded to the intersection of Route 20 and North Road in Fredonia for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Investigation revealed that Utegg was driving west on Route 20 when he attempted to turn onto North Road but instead exited the roadway and struck the guardrail and the stop sign, rendering his vehicle undriveable. Utegg was placed under arrest after failing several SFSTs and transported to SP Fredonia where he provided a breath sample of .25. Utegg was then processed and issued traffic tickets. Utegg is scheduled to appear in the town of Pomfret Court next month. Utegg was not injured in the accident.
Buffalo Police Department Issues Alert for Missing Woman
BUFFALO, NY – Buffalo Police need the public’s help in locating a missing 50-year-old, Bernadette...
