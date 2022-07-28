Car crashes into front of Dollar Tree store in Fairmount

cnycentral.com
Woman burned after ottoman catches on fire in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman suffered burns to her fingers after an ottoman caught fire and she helped carry it outside Sunday afternoon, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. A man called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 12:57 p.m. to say he had just come home from the...
Man shot in the leg near South Avenue corner store, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the leg at a convenience store on South Avenue Sunday night, police said. Police responded to 303 South Ave. for reports of a shooting, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for the Syracuse police. Shortly after 10 p.m., the city’s shot...
Central Square woman dies in Clay rollover crash
Lysander, NY — A 31-year-old woman died in an early morning car crash in Clay. According to New York State Police, Kayla M. Fitzsimmons was driving west on Verplank Road around 6:19 Saturday morning when she lost control and drove off the side of the roadway. Her 2017 Hyundai Accent struck several trees before rolling over.
Chicago man dead after heavy materials fall on him at construction site in Oswego County
NEW HAVEN, N.Y. — A 30-year-old Chicago, Illinois man died in a suspected construction accident Friday, July 26 in Oswego County after deputies say heavy materials fell on him. Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a construction site in the area of Hurlbut Road and Johnson Road around 9...
Motorcyclist taken to Upstate Hospital after crash in Oswego County dies, troopers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 74-year-old man died Saturday night from injuries he sustained after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Oswego County, troopers said. Bruce W. Hinman, of Parish, was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was in critical condition following the accident Friday night in the town of Mexico, State Police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
Traffic alert: lane of Route 31 westbound in Cicero reopened after fiery crash
Update as of 12:05: The portion of Route 31 previously closed by a crash has reopened, according to the State Department of Transportation. Cicero, N.Y. — A portion of Route 31 westbound is closed while first responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident Sunday, according to the Department of Transportation.
Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
Sodus Crash Sends Man to Hospital
A motorcyclist was taken to Strong Memorial after a an accident Friday in the Town of Sodus. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Wisnowski was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle driven by 16 year old Owen Moore who failed to yield at the intersection of State Route 104 and South Geneva Road. Wisnowski was taken to the hospital for chest and back pain.
Crash in Homer closes road, sends six to hospital
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – A two car accident in Homer. Multiple fire and rescue teams and ambulances responded to an accident near Bedford Street on Route 281 earlier today. The Homer Fire Department confirmed that two helicopters and three ambulances left the scene with injured people. The roadway was closed for a period and reopened early this afternoon.
State Police Asking Public to Identify Two Suspects
The New York State Police are asking to identify two people who reportedly stole a wallet and used the victims credit cards to make multiple purchases at Walgreens in Dryden and Target in Lansing. The victim, an elderly woman from Cortland discovered her wallet was missing on July 23 while...
67-year-old dies in fatal car crash in Cato Friday morning
CATO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that a 67-year-old man died in a car crash on Friday morning. Sheriffs say they responded to Slayton Road in Cato around 9:16 a.m. for a car crash. The car left the road and hit a tree, catching on fire, sheriffs added. The driver of the car, Steven Reitz, of Conquest, N.Y. died after the crash.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 7/18 – 7/24/22
Time/Date: 08:45:00 – 07/18/22/Booking Number: 7463. PL240.30.01 AM2 (8431) – AGG HARASS 2-COMUNICATE THREAT. Time/Date: 10:00:00 – 07/24/22 – Booking Number: 7552. PL160.15.03 BF1 (2193) – ROBBERY-1ST:USE DANGER INSTRMT. 06:30:00 07/24/22 PL140.30.03 BF1 (2136) – BURG-1ST: DANGEROUS INSTRUMENT. 06:30:00 – 07/24/22 PL105.10.01 EF4 (1968)...
Man in critical condition after motorcycle and car collide in Oswego County
Update: Motorcyclist taken to Upstate Hospital after crash in Oswego County dies, troopers say. Mexico, N.Y. — A Parish man was thrown from his motorcycle Friday evening when the motorcycle and a car collided in Oswego County, troopers said. Bruce W. Hinman, 74, was driving west on Route 104...
Man hospitalized after overnight stabbing in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An overnight stabbing sent a man to the hospital. Syracuse Police were called to the area South Geddes and Delaware Streets shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with stab wounds in the back. He was brought to Upstate...
Local delivery driver approached with a gun out on delivery
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A local delivery driver is safe after being approached with what appeared to be a gun. Syracuse Police were called to Southside Wings on South Salina Street around 11:30 Friday night for a robbery investigation. Officers spoke with the 48-year-old victim who says he was making...
Man recovering from shooting in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Geneva Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight Saturday in the area of North Street near North Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. Officers say the victim is a 23-year-old man who had been shot in his back. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the male victim was operating […]
Utica Police continue search for man who reportedly never resurfaced from Mohawk River
UTICA, N.Y. — Utica Police are searching for a man, who they have tentatively identified as 42-year-old Musar Pwa, after receiving reports that a man went into the Mohawk River and did not resurface on Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the Leland Avenue entrance to Mohawk River around 6...
Suspect identified in deadly apartment complex shooting at Clinton Plaza Apartment
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Police have identified the man they believe is responsible for a deadly apartment complex shooting. Police arrested 42-year-old Kevin Pulley Jr. a week after 52-year-old John Turner was found shot and killed inside his 13th floor apartment. The shooting occurred on July 21st in Clinton...
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
Syracuse Police investigating a stabbing and robbery overnight
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to two separate incidents overnight, a robbery and stabbing. On Friday night around 11:30, officers responded to Southside Wings on South Salina Street to investigate a robbery. When Syracuse Police arrived, they found a 48-year-old man who was a delivery driver for...
