Aiken, North Augusta police officers among those inducted into SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame

Two public safety officers from North Augusta and Aiken were recognized at a line-of-duty induction ceremony by South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The formal ceremony was held in Columbia on Wednesday, July 27, and honored 14 service members who were inducted to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame for 2021.

According to the S.C. Department of Public Safety, seven officers died of COVID-19 complications, three were historical inductees, two died in collisions, one was struck and killed by a vehicle, and one died by vehicle assault.

“2021 was another difficult time for the law enforcement community in South Carolina as we laid to rest 11 officers across our state,” SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods IV said. “The ceremony today recognizes each of those officers, along with several from many years ago, and allows us to come together with the families and the departments to remember and honor their service and contributions as they are formally and rightfully inducted into the SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame.”

North Augusta Public Safety officer Dustin Michael Beasley died due to COVID-19 complications. His end of watch was Aug. 30, 2021.

Aiken Department of Public Safety officer Kevin Daniel Simmons died due to COVID-19 complications. His end of watch was Aug. 15, 2021.

More information about Wednesday's 14 inductees can be found on the S.C. Department of Public Safety website or Facebook page.