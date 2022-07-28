ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Aiken, North Augusta police officers among those inducted into SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame

By Samantha Winn swinn@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago

Two public safety officers from North Augusta and Aiken were recognized at a line-of-duty induction ceremony by South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The formal ceremony was held in Columbia on Wednesday, July 27, and honored 14 service members who were inducted to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame for 2021.

According to the S.C. Department of Public Safety, seven officers died of COVID-19 complications, three were historical inductees, two died in collisions, one was struck and killed by a vehicle, and one died by vehicle assault.

“2021 was another difficult time for the law enforcement community in South Carolina as we laid to rest 11 officers across our state,” SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods IV said. “The ceremony today recognizes each of those officers, along with several from many years ago, and allows us to come together with the families and the departments to remember and honor their service and contributions as they are formally and rightfully inducted into the SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame.”

North Augusta Public Safety officer Dustin Michael Beasley died due to COVID-19 complications. His end of watch was Aug. 30, 2021.

Aiken Department of Public Safety officer Kevin Daniel Simmons died due to COVID-19 complications. His end of watch was Aug. 15, 2021.

More information about Wednesday's 14 inductees can be found on the S.C. Department of Public Safety website or Facebook page.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Barnwell man and juvenile arrested Unlawful Carry of Weapon

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, a deputy with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office made a legal traffic stop on a vehicle in Blackville. The driver, Jaquez Lamar Isaac, as well as the male, juvenile passenger was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon. Jaquez Isaac was transported to Barnwell County […]
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Louisville woman killed in vehicle hit and run in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit and run incident that killed a woman Sunday night. The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Richland Avenue West, near the intersection of Dyches Street. Deputies say a woman and a man...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Mom attacked at Augusta Little Caesars in 2021 awarded $6 million

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta mom that was attacked at Little Caesars on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta is now a millionaire. Emily Broadwater was playing with her then 2-year-old daughter, D’Ani Jarma, in May of 2021when she was attacked by Brittany Kennedy. Emily was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face following […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
Aiken, SC
Crime & Safety
North Augusta, SC
Crime & Safety
City
North Augusta, SC
City
Columbia, SC
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
wfxg.com

Deadly shooting investigation underway at Belvedere Road

CLEARWATER, S.C. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, multiple reports of shots fired came in at about 5:06 pm. Witnesses say they saw people from four different cars shooting at each other. The Sheriff's Office confirms one death, 22-year-old Deangelo R. Washington, found in the driver's seat of a car behind a home on Augusta Road.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Family and friends remember life of murdered transgender woman

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) -Keshia Chanel Geter was fatally shot outside a Knights Inn, on Boy Scout Road on July 21. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office charged 22-YEAR-OLD, JAQUARIE ALLEN WITH MURDER AND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME. MANY GATHERED in DOWNTOWN AUGUSTA FOR A...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement Officers#Scdps
wach.com

Aiken County Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in truck

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner has identified the man who was found fatally shot in his truck on Saturday, July 30. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Community leaders discuss gun violence at symposium. Coroner Daryl Ables has identified 56-year-old Charles B. Thomas as the victim.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Drive-by shooting in Clearwater claims one life

CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a drive-by shooting in Clearwater Sunday evening. On Sunday shortly after 5 p.m., Aiken County deputies responded to reports of multiple shots fired on several streets in Clearwater, from Jefferson Davis Highway, Belvedere Road, and Augusta Road. Witnesses told deputies they...
CLEARWATER, SC
WJBF

Barnwell City Police to hold National Night Out/Back to School rally

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — The Barnwell City Police Department is holding a National Night Out and Back to School Rally. It will take place Tuesday, August 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fuller Park at 9987 Dunbarton Blvd. Food, drinks, free school supplies, music, and games will be provided. You can also meet […]
BARNWELL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJBF

Columbia County teacher battling cancer dies

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A middle school in Columbia County honors a teacher who lost his battle to cancer. | Columbia County teacher supported by school while battling cancer 48-year-old Stallings Island Middle School math teacher and head football coach Brett Cooper died yesterday after battling Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The visitation is set for […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wach.com

Coroner identifies teen who died in Aiken County collision

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner has identified the teenager who was killed in a collision on Charleston Highway. 19-year-old Yazmaine S. Rabon died after the crash on Friday, July 29. Rabon was driving a 2009 Ford Focus when her vehicle crossed the center line and...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Suspended Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias found guilty

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A decision has been reached in the trail of suspended Richmond County Commissioner Sammie Sias. Friday night, the jury found Sias guilty of lying to investigators and destroying records. Day four began with Sias's defense team calling witnesses to the stand. First up was Augusta Recreation...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Sinkhole opens in Aiken parking lot

A sinkhole has opened up in Aiken. The sinkhole is located in front of American Freight, a furniture store, which is located in a shopping center off of Richland Avenue. Caution tape surrounded the sinkhole on Monday morning. Other tenants of the shopping center that are nearby the sinkhole include...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Shots fired at Peach Orchard Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, July 30th at 7:32 p.m. the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at 3630 Peach Orchard Road. Upon arrival, deputies found that one vehicle had been struck, but no one was injured. Investigators are on scene with no...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Fatal collision near Bowman, South Carolina

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - At 1:15 a.m. near Bowman, South Carolina, a fatal collision occurred on Highway 178 near Holstein Road. One vehicle with two passengers traveling west toward Bowman crossed lanes and collided head-first with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. The driver of the vehicle switching...
BOWMAN, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
173
Post
970K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy