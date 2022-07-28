ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Avelo Airlines lands at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport this fall

 4 days ago
WKYT 27

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
RICHMOND, KY
KOLD-TV

Local Red Cross volunteers help flood victims in Kentucky

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter has boots on the ground in Kentucky. Saturday morning, four volunteers left for Lexington. Liz Alvarez, Les Atwood, Paula Fuoco and Fred Orsborn said they will help provide comfort and care for more than 265 residents in multiple shelters across eastern Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
FRANKFORT, KY
WBKO

Kentucky bourbon distillery expanding, adding 50 jobs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says spirits maker Beam Suntory is investing $400 million to expand a bourbon distillery in central Kentucky and will create 50 full-time jobs. Beshear’s office says the expansion is at James B. Beam Distilling Co.’s Booker Noe Distillery in Boston in Nelson...
wymt.com

Kentucky native wins $1 million from Mega Millions

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday night, the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by a single ticket in Illinois. However, a $1 million winner was announced in the Commonwealth. The ticket was sold in Richmond. It matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball.
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

The KEEP Foundation Launches Gateway Education Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Equine Education Project (KEEP) Foundation has launched the Gateway Education Program, a job shadow opportunity for Fayette County high school seniors. This program allows students the opportunity to observe professionals in the equine industry and experience a day in the life of that operation,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storm chance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another round of strong storms will blow through our skies later today. Stronger storms will begin blowing through our skies later today. The primary concern will be damaging winds within the line. It will drop in from our north and roll through the region at a pretty good pace. I don’t think we have widespread high water issues but we could have some isolated issues. Again, this is more about the severe element rather than widespread flooding.
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Two-thirds of Kentucky at high level of COVID

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now...
KENTUCKY STATE
WUKY

'No hero to us' - new exhibit takes on crafted myth of John Hunt Morgan

Outreach coordinator Jackson Osborne curated Making Morgan – Hopemont and Civil War Memory – which primarily deals with how Morgan’s family, especially his mother Henrietta Morgan, successfully controlled the post-war narrative of John Hunt Morgan as some sort of pro-southern hero. But the exhibit makes clear that...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a three-car crash on KY-461 Lake Cumberland Road. One person was killed in the crash. According to police, 22-year-old Austin R. Smith...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Shooting at Man O’ War Place, 1 person hospitalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting that took place on Thursday. At around 11:30 p.m. police responded to a call of shots fired near the University of Kentucky campus. Shortly after arriving on the scene,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man seriously hurt in overnight Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in Lexington. Police say a man was shot around 11:30 p.m. at Man O War place off of Waller Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are still working to determine what led up to that shooting.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Early morning shooting in downtown Lex. leaves two injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an early morning shooting downtown. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the 100 block of West Main Street. When they arrived, officers found multiple shell casings at the scene near the Lexington City Center.
LEXINGTON, KY

