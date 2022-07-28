Avelo Airlines lands at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport this fall

www.lanereport.com
WKYT 27
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
KOLD-TV
Local Red Cross volunteers help flood victims in Kentucky
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter has boots on the ground in Kentucky. Saturday morning, four volunteers left for Lexington. Liz Alvarez, Les Atwood, Paula Fuoco and Fred Orsborn said they will help provide comfort and care for more than 265 residents in multiple shelters across eastern Kentucky.
WSAZ
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
WBKO
Kentucky bourbon distillery expanding, adding 50 jobs
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says spirits maker Beam Suntory is investing $400 million to expand a bourbon distillery in central Kentucky and will create 50 full-time jobs. Beshear’s office says the expansion is at James B. Beam Distilling Co.’s Booker Noe Distillery in Boston in Nelson...
WLKY.com
wymt.com
lanereport.com
The KEEP Foundation Launches Gateway Education Program
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Equine Education Project (KEEP) Foundation has launched the Gateway Education Program, a job shadow opportunity for Fayette County high school seniors. This program allows students the opportunity to observe professionals in the equine industry and experience a day in the life of that operation,...
‘Kentucky Cannibal’ Born in Danville Terrorized the Old West
It's hard to believe that even to survive, we would ever have to eat another human being. Just that thought of it is so sickening and out of the question that most would rather starve than ever comment such an unthinkable act. But, we really don't know what we would...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storm chance
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another round of strong storms will blow through our skies later today. Stronger storms will begin blowing through our skies later today. The primary concern will be damaging winds within the line. It will drop in from our north and roll through the region at a pretty good pace. I don’t think we have widespread high water issues but we could have some isolated issues. Again, this is more about the severe element rather than widespread flooding.
wymt.com
Kentucky Basketball announces open practice fundraiser for flood relief
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have announced a plan to raise money for those affected by catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kentucky men’s basketball will host an open practice on Tuesday, August 2nd at Rupp Arena at 6:30 p.m. Fans are asked to make a donation to the...
kentuckytoday.com
Two-thirds of Kentucky at high level of COVID
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now...
clayconews.com
FATALITY MULTIPLE VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY NIGHT ON KENTUCKY 461 IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
MOUNT VERNON, KY (July 31, 2022) – KSP is reporting that on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:41 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 461 Lake Cumberland Road in Rockcastle County. This accident resulted in one fatality. The...
WUKY
'No hero to us' - new exhibit takes on crafted myth of John Hunt Morgan
Outreach coordinator Jackson Osborne curated Making Morgan – Hopemont and Civil War Memory – which primarily deals with how Morgan’s family, especially his mother Henrietta Morgan, successfully controlled the post-war narrative of John Hunt Morgan as some sort of pro-southern hero. But the exhibit makes clear that...
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a three-car crash on KY-461 Lake Cumberland Road. One person was killed in the crash. According to police, 22-year-old Austin R. Smith...
foxlexington.com
Shooting at Man O’ War Place, 1 person hospitalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting that took place on Thursday. At around 11:30 p.m. police responded to a call of shots fired near the University of Kentucky campus. Shortly after arriving on the scene,...
WKYT 27
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using a USB cord. Investigators said it stems from social media, mainly TikTok, called the Kia challenge. Police across the country are dealing with this and said it’s mostly juveniles...
WKYT 27
Man seriously hurt in overnight Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in Lexington. Police say a man was shot around 11:30 p.m. at Man O War place off of Waller Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are still working to determine what led up to that shooting.
WKYT 27
Early morning shooting in downtown Lex. leaves two injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an early morning shooting downtown. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the 100 block of West Main Street. When they arrived, officers found multiple shell casings at the scene near the Lexington City Center.
