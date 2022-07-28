butlerradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Related
butlerradio.com
Helen B. Phillips
Helen B. Phillips, 94, of Butler passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was born in Butler on March 25, 1928 to the late John and Mary (Okarma) Weber. Helen graduated from Butler High School. She was a member of the Jolly Girls Bowling League and St. Paul Catholic Church. She was employed at Armco Steel and retired after 30 years. Helen enjoyed traveling with her husband Hal, as well as golfing, bowling, dancing, and playing cards with family and friends. She was known to be very generous, thoughtful, and kind to everyone. Above all else she loved all of her family members, especially her nieces and nephews. She treated them all as if they were her own children. Four generations of nieces and nephews are surviving to carry on her memory. Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband Halland Phillips and her six siblings. Family and friends received on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 12-2 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Entombment will be held privately at Butler County Memorial Park.
butlerradio.com
Karen S. Cress
Karen S. Cress, 75, of Butler passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. She was born in Butler on November 22, 1946 to the late Harry and Frances (Penar) Slater. Karen was a Butler High School graduate. She enjoyed playing bingo, taking long walks, spending time outdoors, but most of all spending time with her Family. Karen was known for her generous, caring and loving personality, her love of angels, and her spirituality. She was loved and will be forever missed. Karen was the mother of Bill (Tricia) Cress and Mike (Kim Stevenson) Cress. She is also survived by 4 sisters, 4 brothers, 3 grandchildren, and a great grandson. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
butlerradio.com
Saxonburg Native Outlines School Shooting In New Book
A Saxonburg native and longtime educator is returning to his hometown tomorrow to discuss a new book. Dr. Jeffrey Neal is a 1981 Knoch graduate who has been in the education industry for the last 34 years in Florida. His book is “What A Long Strange It’s Been” was recently...
butlerradio.com
Local COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Climb
Local hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have continued to increase at Butler Memorial Hospital over the past week. According to the Butler Health System, as of Monday morning 18 patients were hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital with two of those in the ICU. This is four more COVID patients...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butlerradio.com
Butler Township to Participate in Annual Night Out Program this Week
Butler Township will once again be participating in the annual National Night Out this Tuesday. The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. along Farmington Drive in Woodbury Estates. The road will be closed for a few hours to give residents the chance to meet officers from the...
butlerradio.com
No Injuries In Middlesex Township
No injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred last week in Middlesex Township. According to State Police, a 79-year-old Butler man was traveling north on Route 8 just after midnight on Friday (July 29th) when they allegedly struck a generator and a panel sign that were in the center turning lane.
butlerradio.com
Upcoming Bike Night to be Held in West Sunbury
The next West Sunbury Legion Post 243 Auxiliary “Bike Night” will be held this week. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at 1431 West Sunbury Road in West Sunbury. Food will be available along with raffles and a 50/50. Two more bike nights are planned...
butlerradio.com
Accident Injures Riders During Charity Event
Multiple people were taken to hospitals over the weekend after an accident during the Ride for the Cure event. Reports indicate that eight people were injured, with four of the individuals being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals. The other four were taken by ambulance. Officials say that riders were navigating a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
butlerradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Crash
A motorcyclist was flown to a local hospital following a crash that occurred late last week in Center Township. According to State Police, 34-year-old Jay Vinroe of Butler was riding his motorcycle on West Brewster Road just after 9pm on Thursday (July 28th) when he struck a deer that was on the road.
butlerradio.com
No Location Change For Conservation District
Butler County’s Conservation District will be remaining in the same location for the next 20 years. The group entered into a long-term lease agreement with the Bantam Commons earlier this week. A total of $200,000 will be paid upfront for the lease. County commissioners say that money was put...
butlerradio.com
Center Receives Grant For Dental Services
The Jean B. Purvis Community Health Center is receiving a grant to help provide dental services to individuals in the area. The non-profit was recently awarded $20,000 from the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation to do dental work for uninsured county residents. The Jean Purvis Community Health Center was created...
butlerradio.com
Authorities Investigating Forward Township Crash
One person was injured following a crash that occurred Saturday morning in Forward Township. According to State Police, an unidentified driver was traveling on Marburger Road near Watters Station Road in Forward Township just after 10am when they allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign. Authorities say that the unidentified driver was then struck by a motorcycle driven by 67-year-old Rickie Jackson of Butler.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects
PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe repair and replacement, which will be occurring Monday on Center Drive near Route 68 in Oakland Township as well as Grant Street in East Butler, Benbrook Road in Center Township, and Reibold Road in Forward Township.
butlerradio.com
Investigation Continues Into Well Pad Theft
Authorities are continuing to investigate a theft that recently occurred at a well pad in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, troopers were called to a well pad on Baird Road in Mahoning Township early Saturday morning for a theft of batteries from the site. It was not immediately known how the suspect or suspects gained access to the site or the batteries.
butlerradio.com
County Applying For Election Integrity Grant
Butler County is taking steps to apply for an election integrity grant. The funding is offered through the state as part of this year’s budget. County officials say they could be awarded as much as $696,000 through the grant, which can be used to help pay for things like printing costs, poll worker training, and paying election workers.
Comments / 0