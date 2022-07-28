Helen B. Phillips, 94, of Butler passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was born in Butler on March 25, 1928 to the late John and Mary (Okarma) Weber. Helen graduated from Butler High School. She was a member of the Jolly Girls Bowling League and St. Paul Catholic Church. She was employed at Armco Steel and retired after 30 years. Helen enjoyed traveling with her husband Hal, as well as golfing, bowling, dancing, and playing cards with family and friends. She was known to be very generous, thoughtful, and kind to everyone. Above all else she loved all of her family members, especially her nieces and nephews. She treated them all as if they were her own children. Four generations of nieces and nephews are surviving to carry on her memory. Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband Halland Phillips and her six siblings. Family and friends received on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 12-2 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Entombment will be held privately at Butler County Memorial Park.

BUTLER, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO