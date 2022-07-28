Workers at Moorhead sugar beet cooperative reject contract offer

www.kare11.com
Related
Man killed after head-on crash in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — A 35-year-old man is dead after officials said his car crossed the center line of the highway on Thursday afternoon, striking an SUV and seriously injuring the two people inside. Information provided by the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said that just before 4...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0