Four Firefighters Hurt in Fire Truck Collision on 20th Street [Oakland, CA]

University Avenue collision sends cyclist, driver to hospital Sunday afternoon
A cyclist and driver were taken to area hospitals Sunday afternoon after a collision on University Avenue in Berkeley, authorities report. Limited details were available due to the preliminary stage of the investigation, but police said the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz GL 450 SUV collided with a cyclist who was part of a group bike ride through Berkeley.
2 adults, 1 child injured in shooting at Oakland high school
Two adults and one juvenile were injured Sunday afternoon in a shooting at Oakland Tech High School, officials said.
East Bay woman arrested in suspected DUI crash that killed 1, injured another
An East Bay woman has been arrested after a suspected DUI crash killed one pedestrian and hospitalized a second. Briana Day, 28, of Concord, was arrested Saturday in Walnut Creek.
Woman killed, friend seriously injured by suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Family members have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek. 27-year-old Maricarmen Leon of Discovery Bay was out with friends, when she was struck while standing on the sidewalk. The collision happened early Saturday just before 2 a.m. along North Main Street and Pine Street.
Freeway shooting injures two people
California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that injured two people on a freeway Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division (CHP).
Oakland business owner detained after arming himself during store robbery, police say
Officers safely detained the armed individual and later learned that he was the owner of a business. They say the owner who was inside the business armed himself after observing individuals breaking in and taking items at the store.
15-Year-Old Shot In Front Of His Home
SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, July 28, a 15-year-old boy in the Potrero Hill neighborhood was shot and police are seeking the suspected shooter. The crime transpired around 5:20 p.m. on the 1100 block of Connecticut Street in front of the boy’s home. He was shot in the buttocks and was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is unknown what led up to the shooting or if it was random.
Injuries Reported after Semi-Truck Crash on Hayward Bridge [San Mateo, CA]
Injuries Caused by Big-Rig Collision on San Mateo Hayward Bridge. The collision happened on July 11th, around 6:20 a.m., on the Hayward Bridge in San Mateo. According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident involved a big-rig and at least one other vehicle. The crash blocked the westbound lanes of the bridge for hours, before being fully reopened at around 10:15 a.m.
Oakland police ask for assistance in search for suspects in May fatal shooting
OAKLAND - The Oakland Police Department has released photos in hopes the community can help identify the individuals wanted in connection with the shooting death of Jose Amaya-Ramos.Surveillance video shows the man killed at a food truck was simply waiting for his food. One gunman didn't even look as he fired his gun.The shooting happened at a food truck on May 12th near the corner of Foothill Boulevard and 35th Avenue in Oakland's Fruitvale District.In the surveillance footage, it appeared the victim Jose Amaya-Ramos and a friend were waiting for their order when the three gunmen walked up. The robbers...
Memorial Appears At Scene Of Fatal Walnut Creek DUI Crash
Friends and family of a young woman killed by a suspected DUI driver on N. Main Street in Walnut Creek early Saturday morning are leaving tributes in her memory at the crash site. Family members identified Maricarmen Leon of Discovery Bay as the young woman killed in the early morning...
One person shot in San Francisco near Civic Center BART station
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Police say one person was shot on McAllister St. and Jones St. near the Civic Center BART station on Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded to reports of the shooting at approximately 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a person with a gunshot wound. That person was transported to the hospital. Officials say they don't know the extent of the persons injuries.
5 arrested in Los Gatos in connection with Walnut Creek Apple store robbery
:LOS GATOS -- Police in Los Gatos arrested two people Saturday suspected of stealing items from an Apple store in Walnut Creek, according to authorities. The Los Gatos-Monte Serano Police Department posted on Facebook about the arrests Saturday evening. Police did not provide details on the robbery at the Walnut Creek Apple store beyond the fact that the "grab and run" happened sometime Saturday morning. Later Saturday, officers located the suspect vehicle associated with the crime on Los Gatos Boulevard. Police initiated a high-risk and took the two occupants into custody. A vehicle search uncovered two loaded handguns, including one that was "ghost gun" with its serial number removed and a 30-round high-capacity magazine. As officers conducted their investigation, they learned the occupants were associated to three more subjects in a second vehicle at an adjacent shopping center. Police said that vehicle contained all of the stolen laptops, iPads, and iPhones that were taken from the Walnut Creek Apple Store earlier as well as several bags of marijuana. All five subjects were taking into custody. Police did not identify any of the suspects.
Jordon Colvin, Erica Anderson, Lacey Conway, and Laura Poiret Killed in Car Crash on State Route 12 [Rio Vista, CA]
Four Dead, Multiple Hurt after Head-On Collision near Church Road. The incident happened around 8:00 p.m., on State Route 12 between Summerset and Church Road. Per reports, Colvin was driving a westbound 2003 Honda Accord when he veered off the road and overcorrected. As a result, the Honda struck an eastbound Chevrolet Suburban.
San Jose Police find one man dead inside of burned car
San Jose police are working to learn more about a suspicious car fire near Pomona Ave. and Barnard Ave. Police say they found an adult male dead inside the burned vehicle. They were called to the scene at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Sunday. San Jose police said they will be...
3 reported injured in shooting at youth football game in Oakland
OAKLAND -- Several people were hurt in a shooting at a youth football game at Oakland Technical High School Sunday afternoon.Hundreds of people were in the stands at a youth football game at Oakland Tech when, just after 1 p.m., when shots rang out.Reports indicate that two adults and one juvenile were wounded and were taken to the hospital. They were in stable condition according to an Oakland police spokesperson.OPD is investigating and have asked anyone with information to contact the police felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
Two Suspects In Custody For Road Rage Shooting
SAN FRANCISCO—Police have two people in custody who are facing an attempted murder charge and other charges in their alleged involvement in a road rage shooting that occurred on Wednesday, July 27. Gun shots were heard around 4:15 p.m. that day on Lombard and Laguna Streets. When police arrived...
All victims in the Rio Vista head-on crash identified by police
RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rio Vista Police Department released the names of the three people that died after their car, a Honda Accord, was involved in a head-on collision along State Route 12 on Wednesday, a crash that also resulted in the death of a passenger in the other vehicle. Police said that […]
