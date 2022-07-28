Reality TV Producer Sentenced to One Year in Prison for $2 Million Fraud

www.sfgate.com
Man accused of posing as federal agent pleads guilty. Scheme included duping Secret Service agents.
The scheme involved the acquisition of at least five apartments, two of which were allegedly provided to Secret Service members.
Man pleads no contest to threatening family in 'Black Lives Matter' T-shirts
BURLINGAME (BCN) A San Francisco man was given 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation on Friday for a felony hate crime after threatening a family wearing "Black Lives Matter" t-shirts, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced. Steven L. Cibotti, 56, was eating in a...
Man Indicted On Suspicion Of Multiple Drug Trafficking, Weapons Charges
A Stockton man was indicted on Thursday for drug and weapons charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of California. Jesus Iribe, 26, was charged on suspicion of intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
