Wolf sues to stop GOP-backed amendments on abortion, voting

keyt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Once-popular restaurant chain abruptly closes another Pennsylvania locationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
What Is A CLUE Report, and Why It Matters To The InsuredCerees MorettiHarrisburg, PA
Housing Rental Prices Keep Going Up Across Pennsylvania And So Is The Homeless RateCerees MorettiPennsylvania State
Related
KEYT
Minnesota case weighs right to emergency contraception
AITKIN, Minn. (AP) — A trial in Minnesota is expected to decide whether a woman’s human rights were violated when a pharmacist denied her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after the pharmacist refused to accommodate her request due to his religious beliefs. State law prohibits discrimination based on sex, including issues related to pregnancy and childbirth. The trial in the civil case comes amid national political debate about contraception under federal law with the U.S. House last week passing a bill that would guarantee the right to contraception. Jury selection in Aitkin County was scheduled to start Monday, with the case expected to conclude before the end of the week.
KEYT
Open US House seats draw large field of Missouri Republicans
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Aspiring Republican candidates are jumping at two open Missouri U.S. congressional seats. Voters will pick from dozens of GOP candidates during a primary Tuesday that likely will determine Missouri’s next two U.S. representatives. Republican U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are running for U.S. Senate. That leaves the central 4th Congressional District and southwestern 7th Congressional District seats open. Republicans dominate Missouri politics. Longtime Missouri GOP political consultant John Hancock says there are more ambitious Republican candidates than there are open seats. Dozens of state senators and other local GOP elected officials are taking advantage of the rare opportunity to run for Congress without the hurdle of battling an incumbent.
KEYT
Trump endorses Dixon ahead of Michigan GOP governor primary
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Tudor Dixon in Michigan’s Republican primary for governor, just days before the election that will determine the party’s opponent for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon is a conservative commentator and actress. She’s emerged as a leading candidate in a crowded field. Trump’s endorsement Friday comes in a race where candidates have maneuvered for his support for months. He joins former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in endorsing Dixon. DeVos, who is from Michigan, resigned from Trump’s Cabinet after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
KEYT
Massachusetts lawmakers reach compromise on sports betting
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers have reached a deal on a bill that would legalize betting on professional and collegiate sports, joining more than 30 other states including several neighbors. Monday’s compromise does not allow betting on in-state colleges and universities unless they are playing in a national tournament, including the NCAA basketball tournaments. The Senate version had barred college betting while the House version allowed. The bill now goes to the desk of Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who in the past has expressed support for sports wagering.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Cunningham has chosen a civil litigator who flew combat missions in Iraq to be his running mate. Cunningham is trying to become South Carolina’s first Democratic governor in 20 years. He previewed his pick of Tally Parham Casey ahead of a formal announcement Monday in her hometown of Greenville. Cunningham told The Associated Press that Casey’s military service, legal savvy and the fact that she’s a woman make her the right fit. Casey was South Carolina’s first female fighter pilot, serving three combat tours over Iraq, and has been an attorney for more than two decades. Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette filed for reelection last week.
KEYT
Alabama says delay in execution caused by IV line issue
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s prison system said Friday that a delay before an execution was caused because of the time it took to establish an intravenous line to the inmate. In a statement Friday, the state said it tool “adequate time” to establish an intravenous line. Joe Nathan James Jr. was put to death Thursday night for the 1994 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Faith Hall. He was pronounced dead more than three hours after the procedure originally was supposed to begin. The head of the Death Penalty Information Center says such a time lapse is highly unusual and very troubling.
KEYT
Floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Evelyn Smith lost everything in the deadly floods that devastated eastern Kentucky, saving only her grandson’s muddy tricycle. But she’s not planning to leave the mountains that have been her home for 50 years. Like many families in this dense, forested region of...
KEYT
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms are hitting flooded Kentucky mountain communities. The rain fell Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Thirty people have already been killed amid the rising water, and hundreds of others remain unaccounted for. Gov. Andy Beshear said that death toll does not include some recently recovered bodies. Radar indicated that up to 4 more inches (10.2 centimeters) of rain fell Sunday. The National Weather Service warned that slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could provoke more flash flooding through Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0