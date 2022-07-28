‘Rocky’ Film Franchise Expands With ‘Drago’ Spinoff

www.sfgate.com
Harrison Ford, Pierce Brosnan Praise John McTiernan, Vic Armstrong at London Action Festival Awards (EXCLUSIVE)
A galaxy of stars paid fulsome tribute to filmmaker John McTiernan (“Die Hard,” “Predator”) and stuntman Vic Armstrong (the Indiana Jones, James Bond and Star Wars franchises) as they were both awarded Moving Target awards on Friday for their outstanding contributions to the action genre at the inaugural London Action Festival.
‘The Boys’ Season 4 Promotes Cameron Crovetti to Series Regular, Adds Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward to Cast
“The Boys” are getting two new Supes in Season 4 with Valorie Curry and Susan Hayward joining the cast. Cameron Crovetti, who plays Homelander’s son Ryan, has also been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming season. Curry (“The Lost Symbol”) will be portraying the superhero Firecracker,...
‘Spirit Halloween: The Movie’ Brings Costume Store to Life in Spooky Trailer
The spookiest time of the year is just around the corner, and with it comes a new look at “Spirit Halloween: The Movie,” an upcoming film based on the ubiquitous pop-up costume store. The new teaser trailer chronicles a group of boys, played by Donovan Colan, Dylan Martin...
Santa Cruz celebrates ‘The Lost Boys’ anniversary as ‘ground zero’ of teen vampire genre
"The Lost Boys" turns 35 today. Here are some Santa Cruz Easter eggs for both the casual observer and the super fan.
Netflix Brazil Banner Series ‘Senna’ Sets Vicente Amorim as Director
“Senna,” Netflix’s biggest and most ambitious series ever in Latin America, now has a director. Seasoned Brazilian film-TV action thriller director Vicente Amorim — whose credits include “Good” with Viggo Mortensen and “Yakuza Princess,” with Japanese American singer Masumi and Jonathan Rhys Meyers — has boarded the production.
Amber Heard Claimed She Lost $47 Million to $50 Million Due to Johnny Depp, Refused to Accept Half His ‘Pirates 5’ Pay
More than 6,000 pages of court documents used in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been unsealed, with The Daily Beast reporting that Heard’s team claimed in pretrial documents that she suffered financial losses in the “$47-50 million” range over a “3-5 year period” because of Depp’s defamatory statements against her. Heard’s team also argued that her stature as an actor was “comparable” to the likes of Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Zendaya, Ana de Armas, and Chris Pine.
Travis Scott Headed to Las Vegas for ‘Road to Utopia’ Residency
Travis Scott will return to the stage as a headliner next month. Today (Aug. 1), the rapper announced plans for a Las Vegas nightclub residency — a string of seven shows total — under the banner “Road to Utopia” that will take place at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World starting on Sept. 17.
Jamie Oliver Cooks Up Two Shows for Channel 4 – Global Bulletin
U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned celebrity chef Jamie Oliver‘s Jamie Oliver Productions to make “Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders” (8×30’), where he cooks one-pan recipes from his new book “ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders,” available in Sept. 2022. The series will air this year.
George Takei, William Shatner, J.J. Abrams and More ‘Star Trek’ Figures Pay Tribute to Nichelle Nichols
“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” Nichols’ son, Kyle Johnson, wrote in a statement on the actress’ official Facebook page. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all.”
‘Renaissance’: Meet Nova Wav, the Songwriting and Producing Duo Behind Half of Beyoncé’s New Album
Two years ago, songwriting and producing duo Nova Wav first chatted with Beyoncé over pizza about what would become her seventh full-length album: “Renaissance.”. Released on Friday, the 16-track record is filled to the brim with infectious, danceable tracks, and Nova Wav — made up of Brittany “Chi” Coney and Denisia “Blu June” Andrews — are honored to have a hand in eight of the songs. The duo, who has produced and written for Jay-Z, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Kehlani, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan and more, first met Beyoncé in 2014. In 2020, they struck gold as writers on Beyoncé’s single “Black Parade,” which went on to win a Grammy for best R&B performance. So when they got the call to work on “Renaissance” in the midst of the pandemic, the duo was more than ready to dive in.
‘The Flash’ to End With Season 9 at The CW
Production on Season 9 of the beloved DC series is set to begin in September, with the final season slated to debut in 2023. The season will consist of 13 episodes. “Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle,” said series executive producer and showrunner Eric Wallace. “And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make ‘The Flash’ such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.“
Dua Lipa Demands Attention In Glittery, Corset Bodysuit While Performing At Lollapalooza: Photos
Dua Lipa lit up the stage in a glittery bodysuit for her Lollapalooza performance on July 29. The “Levitating” singer, 26, headlined Day 2 of the four-day music festival held at Grant Park in Chicago, Ill. and stole the show with an unforgettable performance of some of her hits in the equally memorable outfit. The bodysuit featured sparkling black and see-through mesh panels that elongated her fit figure and hugged her curves in all the right places. She wore her super long hair down in beachy waves, which gracefully blew through the air behind her as she strutted her stuff across the stage. She accessorized with a pair of sparkly dangling earrings and completed the look with ankle-height black boots.
