‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Cast Discuss WWII, Tuberculosis and Newlywed Drama of Season 3

Jamie Oliver Cooks Up Two Shows for Channel 4 – Global Bulletin
U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned celebrity chef Jamie Oliver‘s Jamie Oliver Productions to make “Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders” (8×30’), where he cooks one-pan recipes from his new book “ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders,” available in Sept. 2022. The series will air this year.
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’ and Veteran Sitcom Actress, Dies at 95
Pat Carroll, a veteran actress known for her voice role as Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and whose career as an entertainer spanned seven decades, died Saturday in Cape Cod, Mass. while recovering from pneumonia. She was 95 years old. Carroll’s death was confirmed by her...
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Harrison Ford, Pierce Brosnan Praise John McTiernan, Vic Armstrong at London Action Festival Awards (EXCLUSIVE)
A galaxy of stars paid fulsome tribute to filmmaker John McTiernan (“Die Hard,” “Predator”) and stuntman Vic Armstrong (the Indiana Jones, James Bond and Star Wars franchises) as they were both awarded Moving Target awards on Friday for their outstanding contributions to the action genre at the inaugural London Action Festival.
‘The Boys’ Season 4 Promotes Cameron Crovetti to Series Regular, Adds Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward to Cast
“The Boys” are getting two new Supes in Season 4 with Valorie Curry and Susan Hayward joining the cast. Cameron Crovetti, who plays Homelander’s son Ryan, has also been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming season. Curry (“The Lost Symbol”) will be portraying the superhero Firecracker,...
‘Spirit Halloween: The Movie’ Brings Costume Store to Life in Spooky Trailer
The spookiest time of the year is just around the corner, and with it comes a new look at “Spirit Halloween: The Movie,” an upcoming film based on the ubiquitous pop-up costume store. The new teaser trailer chronicles a group of boys, played by Donovan Colan, Dylan Martin...
Netflix Brazil Banner Series ‘Senna’ Sets Vicente Amorim as Director
“Senna,” Netflix’s biggest and most ambitious series ever in Latin America, now has a director. Seasoned Brazilian film-TV action thriller director Vicente Amorim — whose credits include “Good” with Viggo Mortensen and “Yakuza Princess,” with Japanese American singer Masumi and Jonathan Rhys Meyers — has boarded the production.
