xQc Rages Over MultiVersus Stream Snipers

www.svg.com
Related
Johnny Depp's Video Game Commercial Has Twitter Divided
Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard is finally over and he can presumably get back to acting. Who'd have thought that one of his first appearances on screen would be to promote a video game?. Depp recently starred in a short film to advertise the new mobile MMORPG "Sea...
Goat Simulator 3 Devs Break Their Silence On Bizarre Title
Coffee Stain Studios made a big splash at Summer Game Fest with the reveal of "Goat Simulator 3." Revealed with a shot for shot remake of the "Dead Island 2" trailer, "Goat Simulator 3" quickly made a splash, but it left one lingering question that the developers hadn't answered until now. In a PlayStation Blog post, several developers from Coffee Stain gave their personal explanations as to why the sequel to "Goat Simulator" has the number three on the end of it when there was never a "Goat Simulator 2." The answer isn't straightforward at all, unfortunately.
Deltarune Chapter 3: When Will We Get The Sequel?
The reveal of "Deltarune Chapter 2" in September 2021 filled gamers with excitement after years clamoring for the return of the game's colorful cast of characters. Creator Toby Fox went on record about why the second chapter took so long. "I believe it's the biggest chapter in the entire game in many ways," Fox wrote on the "Deltarune" website. "The cutscene count is the largest, the story involves many characters, and there are many other aspects that made it a challenging chapter." He also expressed the desire for more talent to help him with later portions of the game.
Live A Live: Why You Shouldn't Flee From Fights
"Live A Live," the HD-2D remake of a Square Enix RPG from 1994, is now available on the Nintendo Switch. While the remake is true to the original, lesser-known RPG, the new version has overhauled graphics and sound, giving it a modern feel. "Live A Live" is an RPG, where players must progress through multiple different storylines, which take place in different parts of history. It's shorter than some modern RPGs, only taking about 20 hours, unless you are aiming for a full completion.
RELATED PEOPLE
Apex Legends Accidentally Spoiled The Newest Character
Companies don't typically leak their own content, but Respawn just did. The leak didn't come from a social media post or dataminer, but from the gaming client itself. "Apex Legends" often shows previews for characters, updates, and other events when the player boots up the game, and recently, players noticed a fresh face a few days before the debut of the new character trailer. Respawn accidentally revealed Vantage, an agent from the biggest leak in "Apex Legends" history, earlier than intended.
Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition: What's Included?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. First hitting shelves in 2009, "Bayonetta" wowed gamers with its tight controls and exciting rating system combat that similar to the "Devil May Cry" series. And that was no coincidence, as "Bayonetta" was the brainchild of "Devil May Cry" creator Hideki Kamiya (Per Platinumgames). But of course, it wasn't just the gameplay of "Bayonetta" that drew players in.
The Real Reason Overwatch 2 Reversed Course On Moira
It's been a bit of a rocky road to release for "Overwatch 2," especially considering how popular "Overwatch" was. For starters, the game getting delayed was a big disappointment. On top of the development cycle getting extended long enough to test fans' patience, Twitch viewership imploded after a series of marketing missteps. Namely, the team behind "Overwatch 2" gave out codes during the first beta and saw a huge dropoff after the codes were gone, only to not offer any Twitch drops in the second beta.
MultiVersus Is Finally Fixing The Most Annoying Part Of The Game
The "MultiVersus" open beta is officially underway, and gamers are loving it. Although "MultiVersus" may look like a cheap "Super Smash Bros." knockoff at first glance, its unique perk system and addictive gameplay have set it apart from the Nintendo fighter. Additionally, because the game features characters plucked from a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What's The Max Level In Elden Ring?
Becoming the Elden Lord in "Elden Ring" has typically demanded overcoming a brutal learning curve steeped in navigating challenging mechanics, grinding for Runes, and fighting bosses bordering on the impossible. Players have known this from the beginning. At 13.4 million copies sold in the first month alone according to Bandai Namco (translation via IGN), many evidently felt the difficulty worth the gameplay experience. All games come to an end, however. Whether players completed New Game+, fought through the entire pantheon of bosses, or beat the game with all starting classes, they have found multiple challenging paths to finish "Elden Ring." Yet some brave Tarnished have taken a harder route still: reaching max level.
What Barbie Would Really Look Like As A GTA Game
A lot of properties have had some unique film adaptations, but very few of them have captured the public's attention quite as much as the upcoming "Barbie" movie. Promotional stills for the film are full of the kind of bright lighting and vibrant color that fans would expect to see illuminating a Barbie girl in a Barbie world, with the all-star leads Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling dressed from head to toe in neon shades of pink, blue and yellow. One image even features Robbie driving the character's iconic Pepto-Bismol pink Barbie-mobile. But what if Barbie got up to more illegal activities in her pink convertible? One artist combined everything Barbie with one of the hottest games in history.
Live A Live: How To Beat Lord Iwama
The "Live A Live" remake for Switch put a classic and beloved JRPG in the hands of a worldwide audience for the first time. While the 1994 title has mostly changed aesthetically since its debut, it proves its gameplay experimentation is still a success all these years later, leaving players wondering what chapter they should start with and how they can get the game's true ending. Though critics did find some faults with the entry by today's standards, many still considered it well worth players' time.
Things Are Looking Rough For Ubisoft Amid Cancelations
Major game studio Ubisoft is having a rough time. The developer and publisher of popular series like "Assassin's Creed," "Far Cry," and "Watch Dogs" has been struggling with internal issues and public criticism for some time. Despite turning out some big hits in recent years and owning several huge franchises, Ubisoft has struggled with bad press in recent years. While Ubisoft admitted last year what many suspected about harassment in its workplace, it doesn't seem to have done enough to fix the problem. Things got worse at Ubisoft when employees began leaving the company in droves, and many who stayed have claimed things aren't getting better internally.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Asmongold's Latest Update Has Fans Sighing With Relief
While streaming has proven a lucrative career choice for some, it's also a full-time job for top personalities. Many streamers have expressed the desire to quit the profession due to burnout, as the profession often leaves little time for other pursuits and puts pressure on content creators to stream all of the time — even when they want to play video games for fun instead of appeasing an audience in the process.
TommyInnit Calls Out The Problem With MrBeast Clones
TommyInnit, a YouTuber with nearly 12 million subscribers who primarily makes "Minecraft" videos, has called out MrBeast imitators in a new interview, and not for the reasons you might expect. TommyInnit, who recently accused JiDion of bad behavior at a convention, was recently on the Colin and Samir show on YouTube when the topic of MrBeast came up. During a discussion of the ways in content creators comparing themselves to each other — and whether or not that hurts creativity on the platform — TommyInnit brought up MrBeast as someone most content creators compare themselves to.
MultiVersus Mods Embrace The Smash Bros. Comparisons
It's no secret that "MultiVersus" is a "Smash Bros." clone – some people have even modded in "Super Smash Bros." characters. Nintendo didn't sign off on including its intellectual property in the fighting game, so players took the situation into their own hands, adding two "Smash" signature swordsmen so far: Link from "The Legend of Zelda" and Cloud Strife from "Final Fantasy 7 Remake."
Blizzard Is Giving Away Diablo 4, But There's A Huge Catch
Development for Blizzard's next entry in the popular "Diablo" series, "Diablo 4," is well underway. Unfortunately, however, the once revered games company behind the series is not in the same place it was when it released "Diablo 3" in 2012. Since then, Blizzard has seen controversy after controversy, multiple lawsuits, and a lackluster "Overwatch" sequel, leaving many worried about the future of "Diablo." Still, many gamers are eager to see the latest mainline "Diablo" title, and some are even willing to permanently mark themselves to get an early peek.
The Nier: Automata Secret Room That Has Fans Going Wild
"Nier: Automata" released in 2017 to solid reviews and a great fan response. Known for subverting expectations with both gameplay and story, the action RPG offers a story that seems simple at first but grows more complex over time as players explore the world. Indeed, few players likely invested enough time to unlock all 26 of the game's endings or unravel the true tale. "Nier: Automata" features a double plot twist and is absolutely bursting with content and secrets to uncover. There are so many secrets, in fact, that fans are still finding new ones today.
Former Xbox Exec Reveals The Truth About Console Wars
The famed "console wars" between Sony and Microsoft have been raging since the creation of the original Xbox. Now, PlayStation and Xbox fans are ready to defend their favorite companies, whether it's for the bragging rights about the better first-party studios, video game subscriptions, or working conditions. It's like a sports rivalry, except with consoles. One would think it's a happy accident based on the overlap between Sony and Microsoft's audiences. However, Peter Moore, former Microsoft VP, recently revealed it was more intentional.
Elden Ring: How To Backstab
Since the inception of the Soulsborne genre, the backstab has served as a key element of the signature combat formula. It rewards player precision by offering the upper hand in encounters that might otherwise prove much more difficult or even impossible to survive, while the risk of being backstabbed provides tangible discouragement to using powerful but slow maneuvers at inopportune times. Though the specific requirements of a backstab have shifted with each iteration, the core mechanic has remained the same: Press the attack button from directly behind an enemy to deal massive damage, possibly killing the target outright.
Funko's AAA Announcement Has Fans Going Wild
Lego isn't the only manufacturer of fun plastic characters to enter the gaming business. Another toy company is getting in on the excitement: Funko, the manufacturer of Pops, the delightful, big-headed models of characters from nerd and pop culture, just made an announcement that has fans and collectors going wild. The company has teamed up with new studio 10.10 Games to develop video games based on the beloved collectibles.
SVG
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0