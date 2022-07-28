Claire Curzan Pulls Out of 100 Fly Final at U.S. Nationals

LCM (50m) Results on MeetMobile: “2022 PN Senior Long Course Championships”. West Coast Aquatics’ Syunta Lee had an incredible meet at the 2022 PN Senior LC Championships, highlighted by his 2:14.16 in the 200 back. That’s the fastest time swum by anyone in his age group this season, and also rockets him up the all-time age group rankings to ninth. Only six boys have ever broken 2:14 while in the 11-12 age group.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO