Claire Curzan Pulls Out of 100 Fly Final at U.S. Nationals

swimswam.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
swimswam.com
Australia Dominating Commonwealth Games Medal Table Through Day 2
Through two days of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the nation of Australia owns a commanding lead in the overall swimming and para-swimming medal table. The green and gold have amassed 22 total medals, including 8 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze, having already reaped more than three times the next-closest nation’s haul through Friday and Saturday.
swimswam.com
Shackell Siblings Hit Lifetime Bests, Claim Top Seeds In 200 Fly At U.S. Juniors
Alex and Aaron Shackell produced near-identical results in the 200 butterfly during the first prelim session from the 2022 Junior Championships in Irvine. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS. August 1 to 5, 2022. William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Long Course Meters (50m) Live...
swimswam.com
Maxine Clark, Laon Kim Add Wins On Day 7 of Canadian Champs; Two Para Records Fall
MONTREAL – The pool portion of the 2022 Speedo Canadian Junior and Senior Swimming Championships came to an end on Sunday with the final 12 gold medals handed out at Montreal’s Olympic Park pool. The championships officially conclude on Monday with four open water races at the Olympic...
swimswam.com
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 4 Finals Live Recap
After making a statement in last night's semi of the men's 100 free, Kyle Chalmers has his eyes on gold and potentially the world's top time in the final. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swimswam.com
CWG-22 Me Ek Baar Fir Srihari Ne Dikhayi Shandar Swimming – Indian Swimming News
CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 3 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The. CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 3 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The.
swimswam.com
What Does Josh Matheny’s Long Course Breakthrough Mean for US Breaststroking?
Josh Matheny is one of the best junior breaststrokers that the United States has ever developed, and last week in Irvine, he formally inserted himself into the conversation to take over the competitive slot for America’s top breaststroker. Matheny won the US National title, the first of his career,...
swimswam.com
Paralympian Newkirk Sets 100 Free National Record on Day 6 of Canadian Champs
MONTREAL – Gold medals were awarded in 13 events on Saturday as the 2022 Speedo Canadian Junior and Senior Swimming Championships continued at Montreal’s Olympic Park pool. The eight-day competition is Swimming Canada’s first non-trials national meet since 2019 and marks the first-ever Canadian championships combining junior and...
swimswam.com
2022 Commonwealth Games: Matt Sates Scratches 100 Fly Semifinals on Day 4
DAY 4 FINALS START LISTS (no relay lineups) Matt Sates has scratched the 100 fly on Day 4 finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. In prelims, the 19-year-old touched in 52.04, qualifying for the semifinals as the 14th seed. He finished third in his heat behind Josh Liendo and Teong...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
CWG 2022 Day 2 Par Indian Swimmers Ki Performance – Indian Swimming News
Kushagra Rawat Ne Aaj Men’s 200m Free Me Participate Kiya And Apni Heat Me 1:54.56 Ke Timing Ke Sath Wo 8th Place Par The And Overall Wo 25th Place Par Rhe. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
swimswam.com
2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The first session of the 2022 Junior National Championships is underway this morning, featuring prelims of the 200 fly and 100 breast. Today also includes timed finals of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free. The slow heats of the distance events start at 2:05 Pacific Time, while the fastest two heats will be swum with finals.
swimswam.com
With 400 IM Win, Lewis Clareburt Breaks Commonwealth, CG, NZ, and Oceanian Records
Everything clicked for Lewis Clareburt in the men’s 400-meter IM final on Saturday. The 23-year-old New Zealander clocked a personal-best 4:08.70, breaking four records while becoming the first Kiwi man in 16 years (Moss Burmester, 2006) to bring home a gold medal from the Commonwealth Games. Men’s 400 IM...
swimswam.com
Danielle Hill Breaks Irish 50 Free Record, Qualifies for Commonwealth Games Final
Danielle Hill confirmed her place as Ireland’s fastest ever female swimmer as she broke the Irish 50m freestyle record on her way to qualifying for Sunday’s final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Swimming next to the current Olympic Champion Emma McKeon of Australia, Hill finished third in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
Maggie MacNeil Breaks Commonwealth Games Record in the 100 Fly
In spite of an injury that hit earlier this summer, Canadian swimmer Maggie MacNeil still managed to pull off a win and a Commonwealth Games Record in her first individual final at this week’s Commonwealth Games. Swimming on Friday evening, the Canadian swam a 56.36. That was under the...
swimswam.com
Ben Proud Produces 22.81 50 Fly Commonwealth Games Record
Englishman Ben Proud dominated the men’s 50m butterfly field to capture gold in the event tonight at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Hitting the wall in a massive 22.81, 27-year-old Proud captured the only sub-23 second time of the field, beating out runner-up Tzen Wei Teong of Singapore and Cameron Gray of New Zealand. Tzen snagged silver in 23.21 while Gray secured bronze in 23.22.
swimswam.com
Syunta Lee Swims 2:14.16 200 Back, #1 in the U.S for 11-12 Boys This Season
LCM (50m) Results on MeetMobile: “2022 PN Senior Long Course Championships”. West Coast Aquatics’ Syunta Lee had an incredible meet at the 2022 PN Senior LC Championships, highlighted by his 2:14.16 in the 200 back. That’s the fastest time swum by anyone in his age group this season, and also rockets him up the all-time age group rankings to ninth. Only six boys have ever broken 2:14 while in the 11-12 age group.
swimswam.com
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 4 Prelims Preview
Adam Peaty has won every breaststroke title at the meet except for the 50, which he'll try to cross off his list starting Monday in the morning heats. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic...
swimswam.com
2022 U.S. National Championships: Swims You Might Have Missed on Day 4
David Johnston led a trio of NCAA swimmers who broke 3:50 in the 400 free on Day 4 of U.S Nats, one of the swims that you may have missed on the day. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS. Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30,...
swimswam.com
Once-Retired Ross Murdoch Battles Back For Commonwealth Games Bronze
Capturing the 2breast bronze this evening in Birmingham behind reigning Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook (2:08.01) of Australia and Englishman James Wilby (2:08.59), Murdoch clocked a time of 2:10.41 to stand on the podium once again 8 years after taking the gold in the same event. The fact the University of...
swimswam.com
Kyle Chalmers Rips 47.36 100 Free C’Wealth Games Record
Just hours after ripping media for intruding into his personal space, 24-year-old Kyle Chalmers of Australia logged a new Commonwealth Games record. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic Center. Start Times. Prelims: 10:30 am...
swimswam.com
WATCH: (Almost) All the American Records from 2022 Worlds
LCM (50-meter format) Five American records went down at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary — two by Torri Huske, two by Bobby Finke, and one by Nic Fink. Videos of four of those races are available below:. Day 2. Women’s 100 Butterfly – Final. Torri...
Comments / 0