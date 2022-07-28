ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Claire Curzan Pulls Out of 100 Fly Final at U.S. Nationals

By Annika Johnson
swimswam.com
 4 days ago
swimswam.com

swimswam.com

Australia Dominating Commonwealth Games Medal Table Through Day 2

Through two days of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the nation of Australia owns a commanding lead in the overall swimming and para-swimming medal table. The green and gold have amassed 22 total medals, including 8 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze, having already reaped more than three times the next-closest nation’s haul through Friday and Saturday.
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Shackell Siblings Hit Lifetime Bests, Claim Top Seeds In 200 Fly At U.S. Juniors

Alex and Aaron Shackell produced near-identical results in the 200 butterfly during the first prelim session from the 2022 Junior Championships in Irvine. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS. August 1 to 5, 2022. William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Long Course Meters (50m) Live...
IRVINE, CA
swimswam.com

2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

After making a statement in last night's semi of the men's 100 free, Kyle Chalmers has his eyes on gold and potentially the world's top time in the final. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The first session of the 2022 Junior National Championships is underway this morning, featuring prelims of the 200 fly and 100 breast. Today also includes timed finals of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free. The slow heats of the distance events start at 2:05 Pacific Time, while the fastest two heats will be swum with finals.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Maggie MacNeil Breaks Commonwealth Games Record in the 100 Fly

In spite of an injury that hit earlier this summer, Canadian swimmer Maggie MacNeil still managed to pull off a win and a Commonwealth Games Record in her first individual final at this week’s Commonwealth Games. Swimming on Friday evening, the Canadian swam a 56.36. That was under the...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Ben Proud Produces 22.81 50 Fly Commonwealth Games Record

Englishman Ben Proud dominated the men’s 50m butterfly field to capture gold in the event tonight at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Hitting the wall in a massive 22.81, 27-year-old Proud captured the only sub-23 second time of the field, beating out runner-up Tzen Wei Teong of Singapore and Cameron Gray of New Zealand. Tzen snagged silver in 23.21 while Gray secured bronze in 23.22.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Syunta Lee Swims 2:14.16 200 Back, #1 in the U.S for 11-12 Boys This Season

LCM (50m) Results on MeetMobile: “2022 PN Senior Long Course Championships”. West Coast Aquatics’ Syunta Lee had an incredible meet at the 2022 PN Senior LC Championships, highlighted by his 2:14.16 in the 200 back. That’s the fastest time swum by anyone in his age group this season, and also rockets him up the all-time age group rankings to ninth. Only six boys have ever broken 2:14 while in the 11-12 age group.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 4 Prelims Preview

Adam Peaty has won every breaststroke title at the meet except for the 50, which he'll try to cross off his list starting Monday in the morning heats. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Once-Retired Ross Murdoch Battles Back For Commonwealth Games Bronze

Capturing the 2breast bronze this evening in Birmingham behind reigning Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook (2:08.01) of Australia and Englishman James Wilby (2:08.59), Murdoch clocked a time of 2:10.41 to stand on the podium once again 8 years after taking the gold in the same event. The fact the University of...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Kyle Chalmers Rips 47.36 100 Free C’Wealth Games Record

Just hours after ripping media for intruding into his personal space, 24-year-old Kyle Chalmers of Australia logged a new Commonwealth Games record. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic Center. Start Times. Prelims: 10:30 am...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

WATCH: (Almost) All the American Records from 2022 Worlds

LCM (50-meter format) Five American records went down at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary — two by Torri Huske, two by Bobby Finke, and one by Nic Fink. Videos of four of those races are available below:. Day 2. Women’s 100 Butterfly – Final. Torri...
SWIMMING & SURFING

