Rockford Police Department invites the community to celebrate National Night Out

Rockford kids barbeque for neighborhood fundraiser
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Smells of barbeque filled part of Rockford’s West Side on Sunday as one local organization teamed up with a restaurant for a fundraiser. It was all so the kids who are part of a young, Black and gifted program can showcase their new skills on the grill. 100 Strong has been […]
Rockford Rivets meet GoFundMe goal in one day after bus is robbed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — News broke Saturday night about the Rockford Rivets’ team bus being robbed, and their GoFundMe reached its goal the next day. More than 230 people donated nearly $13,000. The Rivets only asked for $10.000. The Rivets were on the road in Michigan Saturday when they learned that all their bats, gloves, […]
IL Car Show, Corn Boil, & Party To Benefit Children’s Hospitals
If you're looking for something fun to do with the whole family, here's a great event in Rockford to check out. The best kind of charity event is where you can have a good time while helping out a great cause. I'm talking about the kind of function that is open to everyone and there's something fun for the whole family to do. I believe it's something that children can learn from. This is the perfect opportunity.
Rockford couple opens Stephenson Courier Services to help the community
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new family-owned delivery service is coming to town, one Rockford couple decides to take their dream and make it a reality. With more people staying at home during the pandemic, Janene and Lynn Stephenson decided to start Stephenson Courier Services, hiring private contractors to deliver anything from food, good or even people for medical appointments.
Rockford museum celebrates 170th Anniversary of first railroad service to the City
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ethnic Heritage Museum celebrated the 170th Anniversary of the first railroad service to Rockford on Sunday. They had a special presentation on the story of the Galena and Chicago Union Railroad, which was the first railroad in Chicago and began service to Rockford in 1852. The railroad is credited with […]
Beloit police to share updates on 2021 murder
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit police Chief Andre Sayles is expected to release a significant update Monday in a 2021 murder case. 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson was killed March 30 while outside in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. Jefferson’s mother, Tina Jefferson-King reached out to our sister station in...
Dixon man's "free ride" ends in Mendota Saturday
A Dixon man ignored his expired driver's license for a year. And, when he got a Will County warrant for not renewing, well, he apparently ignored that, too. That all came to an end around 1am Saturday on Route 34 on Mendota's east side. A police officer served Jesse Allen with the warrant and he later posted $500 bond and was released.
Rockford 13-year-old arrested for murder
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old boy from Rockford has been arrested and charged with murder. Rockford Police officers responded to a residence in 2500 block of 17th Avenue on May 3 in reference to reports of shots fired with a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers located Martha Maschke, 48, suffering […]
Motorcyclists ride to benefit Loves Park crash victim
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline came together on Saturday to help a local family with living expenses and hospital bills. David Sims was involved in a motorcycle accident last month and has been in the hospital ever since. His wife and daughters planned a ride and benefit. There was a bike and car […]
Rockford throws ‘Back to School’ fair
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford families started to get ready to head back to school on Saturday. It was a part of “7/30 Day.” The event’s goal was to get kids excited to start learning again. There were a variety of vendors, crafts, a DJ, a scavenger hunt and even a bouncy house. Children got […]
Rockford teens give 100% effort at BBQ fundraiser
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Something wholesome is cooking up on Rockford’s west side, and its all for a good cause. A delicious showcase of skills, determination and business savvy kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31at the 100 Strong Safe House, 4111 Auburn St., Rockford. The fundraiser is...
Update: Reports Of Multiple Overdose Victims at a Belvidere/Boone County Park. Active investigation…
Update: We briefly spoke with police. They did not release any information on the scene. Were used during the incident. departments were on scene. This is an active ongoing investigation. Hours after the incident,. Several officers remained on scene processing it for evidence. Police had the gazebo area of the...
Loves Park throws 75th birthday bash
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Loves Park celebrated its 75th birthday with a huge bash on Saturday. Events took place at the Loves Park Festival Grounds, 100 Heart Blvd., and was free for the community to attend. There was a car show, live music and a K9 demo in the morning, and […]
Rockford Scanner™: Bad accident on the East side, Avoid the area for a bit
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 2:15 AM in the area of Broadway and 14th. Initial reports are saying that there is an automobile accident near this location. Sources are reporting injuries. It is unknown and the severity of the injuries at this time. Extrication was being...
Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
Belvidere throws pig roast for veterans’ dental care
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline came together on Sunday to put smiles on veterans’ faces. There was a “Pig Roast and Ride” fundraiser for Veterans Smile, an organization that raises money to get those who have served the dental care they need. Organizers said that this is important since the VA does not cover […]
Charles St. in Rockford closes for sewer repairs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Tuesday, a portion of Charles Street will be down to one lane for sewer repairs. The westbound lane between 27th and 24th streets is expected to be closed until Thursday, August 4, weather permitting. Traffic controls will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to use...
Farming community honors on of their own, Shirland farmer Mark Austin
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline farming community comes together Saturday to mourn the life of Shirland farmer, 53-year-old Mark Austin. Dozens of tractors, trucks and trailers all came together to give Mark a one of a kind funeral procession. A Hononegah High School grad in 88′, Mark owned and...
One person hospitalized, occupants displaced after fire at Beloit home
BELOIT, Wis. — One person was hospitalized after a fire at a Beloit home Saturday. Crews were sent to the 1400 block of Sixth Street just after 6 p.m. Beloit Fire Department officials said the home’s occupants were displaced due to the incident and were being helped by the Red Cross.
Rockford Scanner™: MABAS Box 11 For A Structure Fire In Machesney Park
It happened around 6:30 am in the 1000 block of Bunting. A MABAS Box 11 was toned out. Several area fire departments responded to assist. The fire is now under control. No other information at this time. Be sure to bookmark our website. We post everything on our website first!
