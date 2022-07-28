ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford Police Department invites the community to celebrate National Night Out

By Jordan Lindvall
WIFR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wifr.com

Comments / 0

Related
97ZOK

IL Car Show, Corn Boil, & Party To Benefit Children’s Hospitals

If you're looking for something fun to do with the whole family, here's a great event in Rockford to check out. The best kind of charity event is where you can have a good time while helping out a great cause. I'm talking about the kind of function that is open to everyone and there's something fun for the whole family to do. I believe it's something that children can learn from. This is the perfect opportunity.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford couple opens Stephenson Courier Services to help the community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new family-owned delivery service is coming to town, one Rockford couple decides to take their dream and make it a reality. With more people staying at home during the pandemic, Janene and Lynn Stephenson decided to start Stephenson Courier Services, hiring private contractors to deliver anything from food, good or even people for medical appointments.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
WIFR

Beloit police to share updates on 2021 murder

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit police Chief Andre Sayles is expected to release a significant update Monday in a 2021 murder case. 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson was killed March 30 while outside in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. Jefferson’s mother, Tina Jefferson-King reached out to our sister station in...
BELOIT, WI
starvedrock.media

Dixon man's "free ride" ends in Mendota Saturday

A Dixon man ignored his expired driver's license for a year. And, when he got a Will County warrant for not renewing, well, he apparently ignored that, too. That all came to an end around 1am Saturday on Route 34 on Mendota's east side. A police officer served Jesse Allen with the warrant and he later posted $500 bond and was released.
MENDOTA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford 13-year-old arrested for murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old boy from Rockford has been arrested and charged with murder. Rockford Police officers responded to a residence in 2500 block of 17th Avenue on May 3 in reference to reports of shots fired with a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers located Martha Maschke, 48, suffering […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#National Night Out
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford throws ‘Back to School’ fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford families started to get ready to head back to school on Saturday. It was a part of “7/30 Day.” The event’s goal was to get kids excited to start learning again. There were a variety of vendors, crafts, a DJ, a scavenger hunt and even a bouncy house. Children got […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford teens give 100% effort at BBQ fundraiser

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Something wholesome is cooking up on Rockford’s west side, and its all for a good cause. A delicious showcase of skills, determination and business savvy kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31at the 100 Strong Safe House, 4111 Auburn St., Rockford. The fundraiser is...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Loves Park throws 75th birthday bash

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Loves Park celebrated its 75th birthday with a huge bash on Saturday. Events took place at the Loves Park Festival Grounds, 100 Heart Blvd., and was free for the community to attend. There was a car show, live music and a K9 demo in the morning, and […]
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Bad accident on the East side, Avoid the area for a bit

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 2:15 AM in the area of Broadway and 14th. Initial reports are saying that there is an automobile accident near this location. Sources are reporting injuries. It is unknown and the severity of the injuries at this time. Extrication was being...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WIFR

Charles St. in Rockford closes for sewer repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Tuesday, a portion of Charles Street will be down to one lane for sewer repairs. The westbound lane between 27th and 24th streets is expected to be closed until Thursday, August 4, weather permitting. Traffic controls will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to use...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Farming community honors on of their own, Shirland farmer Mark Austin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline farming community comes together Saturday to mourn the life of Shirland farmer, 53-year-old Mark Austin. Dozens of tractors, trucks and trailers all came together to give Mark a one of a kind funeral procession. A Hononegah High School grad in 88′, Mark owned and...
SHIRLAND, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy