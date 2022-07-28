Pope Ends Canadian Visit With Stop in Small, Far-North City

www.usnews.com
Related
Pope in headdress stirs deep emotions in Indian Country
It was a stunning image: Pope Francis briefly wearing a full Indigenous headdress, its rows of soft white feathers fastened in place by a colorful, beaded headband after he apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s “disastrous” residential school system for Indigenous children. Chief Wilton...
Vatican says they're gifts; Indigenous groups want them back
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican Museums are home to some of the most magnificent artworks in the world, from Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to ancient Egyptian antiquities and a pavilion full of papal chariots. But one of the museum’s least-visited collections is becoming its most contested before Pope Francis’ trip to Canada. The Vatican’s Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum, located near the food court and right before the main exit, houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous peoples from around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens. The Vatican says the feathered headdresses, carved walrus tusks, masks and embroidered animal skins were gifts to Pope Pius XI, who wanted to celebrate the Church’s global reach, its missionaries and the lives of the Indigenous peoples they evangelized. But Indigenous groups from Canada, who were shown a few items in the collection when they traveled to the Vatican last spring to meet with Francis, question how some of the works were actually acquired and wonder what else may be in storage after decades of not being on public display.
Pope Francis says he would not live at the Vatican or in Argentina if he retires
ROME — Pope Francis said he would not live in the Vatican or return to his native Argentina if he ever retires, but would instead like to find a church in Rome where he could continue hearing confessions. “I’m the bishop of Rome, in this case the emeritus bishop...
Ancient Manuscript Claims Jesus of Nazareth Lived in a Japanese Village for 106 years
The burial ground to what some claim is Jesus' final resting placeJensen Walker/WIKIMEDIA. According to a mysterious Japanese manuscript called the Takenouchi documents, everything we know of Jesus Christ is wrong. The documents state that Jesus visited Japan when he was twenty-one to study theology from a Shinto priest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska
Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse
2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
'My God what have we done': Original logbook revealing 'Enola Gay' co-pilot's tragic words after nuclear bomb was dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 sells for £450,000
A logbook featuring a first-hand account of the nuclear attack on the Japanese city of Hiroshima at the end of the Second World War has sold for more than £450,000. The devastating attack on the city in August 1945 caused the deaths of up to 130,000 Japanese men, women and children.
'Apocalypse': Hundreds dead as extreme heat wave broils Europe; UK could break record
An extreme heat wave that meteorologists call an "apocalypse" broiled much of Europe and the United Kingdom on Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Australia Ambassador Caroline Kennedy accuses male reporter of talking over woman
U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy accused a male reporter on Friday of speaking over a female reporter during a press conference. Kennedy, daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, took a moment away from questions at Sydney International Airport to chastise the male reporter for talking over the woman.
As many as 500 homeless people died in Phoenix area in first half of 2022
Almost 10% of deaths were homicides while number of unsheltered people in Maricopa county has at least tripled since 2016
U.S. fears Venezuela is increasing efforts to lure and entrap Americans as bargaining chips
In early March, after senior U.S. officials made a rare visit to Caracas, the Biden administration announced a breakthrough:. Two Americans detained in Venezuela were free and flying home. Direct talks with the government of Nicolás Maduro seemed to be paying off. But U.S. diplomats and intelligence officials were...
Science Proves the Biblical Event When the Sun Stopped For Joshua
Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still upon GibeonJohn_Martin/ Wiki Public Domain. According to the Old Testament version of the bible, one of the greatest miracles happened as Joshua, who was engaged in a battle against Canaan, asked God to stop the sun and the moon so that his army may continue fighting and accomplish victory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wolbbaltimore.com
I Left America For Vacation In Africa And Never Came Back
Almost a decade ago, I left my promising job in New York City to move to Ethiopia. Now I have a business, a husband, and a daughter in a world that did not quite raise me. Descending from Ethiopian roots and an upbringing overflowing with Habesha culture is a heavy crown I wear with prestige. However, being the first person in my family born and raised in the United States of America is a hat I wear with pride. Having the best of both worlds within me and blossoming into the woman I have become, yet, I still feel like an outsider in both countries. Home is where the heart is and right now my heart is in Ethiopia but America is my home.
Joe Rogan slams the Catholic Vatican as 'a country filled with pedophiles and stolen art'
Joe Rogan's attack on the Vatican came as Pope Francis visited Canada to "beg for forgiveness" for the Catholic Church's role in abusing indigenous children.
Vatican warns Catholics in Hong Kong of coming persecution, says 'You better be prepared'
Monsignor Javier Herrera-Corona, the Vatican's de facto point man in Hong Kong, gave the city a stark warning for Catholic missionaries — expect further persecution. Herrera-Corona spoke in a meeting of the island city's mission projects, most of which have been deeply affected by growing hostility from the Chinese government.
The Moabite Stone contains a Canaanite inscription that proves the accuracy of an event in the Bible
The Mesha Stele (Moabite Stone)Photo by Paterm (2008-12-07); Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Moabite Stone (also called the Mesha Stele) is considered to be a biblical artifact.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Pack a bag. Know where your medicines are located': Eric Adams says PSA telling New Yorkers how to deal with a nuclear bomb was prompted by fears of a Russian attack
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the recent city public service announcement for how to deal with a nuclear attack was prompted by Russia's attack on Ukraine and warned that the Big Apple is still a big target. 'This was right after the attacks in Ukraine, and the Office...
Christian mechanic is sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan after he argued with a customer who demanded a discount for being a devoted Muslim
A Christian mechanic has been sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan after he was found guilty of insulting the Prophet Mohammed by saying that Jesus Christ is the 'true prophet'. Ashfaq Masih, 34, was arrested in 2017 after he got into a verbal disagreement with a Muslim customer at...
Whites from Africa Claiming African-American Status
In the course of telling various acquaintances about my book on racial classifications, I have heard in response a lot of anecdotes about people of African descent who are not "black" successfully claiming African American status when applying to college or graduate school to benefit from affirmative action. Sometimes, the purported beneficiary is North African--North Africans, such as Egyptians and Morroccans, are officially classified as white. Sometimes the purported beneficiary is a white South African.
The State With The Worst Drinking Water Quality In America
It's safe to say, whether you're living in a trailer, a two-story suburban house, or a high-rise apartment, that if there's one thing that we use every day in our homes; it's water. We use it to bathe, to clean, to cook, and to drink. No matter where you live in the United States, you want to live in a place that offers you clean, pure, and refreshing drinking water. Unfortunately, either by accident or mismanagement, that's not always the case.
Comments / 0