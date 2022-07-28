U.N. Says Details for Safe Ukraine Grain Shipments Still Being Worked Out

www.usnews.com
Related
US News and World Report
Russian Official Says Ukraine Carried Out Drone Attack on Black Sea Fleet HQ
(Reuters) - A senior official in Russian-annexed Crimea accused Ukraine on Sunday of carrying out a drone attack ahead of planned celebrations to mark Navy Day, injuring five and forcing the cancellation of festivities. The accusation comes hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to oversee Navy Day celebrations...
US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev Dismisses Biden's Arms Pact Call
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's former president dismissed a call by U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to press on with talks on a new nuclear arms treaty, saying the appeal was out of place in a changed world. Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said he had told...
US News and World Report
Putin Says No One Can Win a Nuclear War
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday there could be no winners in a nuclear war and no such war should ever be started. The Kremlin leader made the comment in a letter to participants of a conference on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT), more than five months into his war on Ukraine.
US News and World Report
'You Can't Switch off Death,' German Crematorium Boss Warns as Energy Crisis Looms
DACHSENHAUSEN, (Germany) (Reuters) - Germans more often than not choose to be cremated when they die - which would be a problem if Russia turns off the gas. As Western sanctions heighten tensions between Europe and Moscow, the whole nation is on alert for a possible cut-off of supply by Russian state gas giant Gazprom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Ukraine Gets More U.S., German Rocket Launcher Systems - Minister
(Reuters) - Ukraine has received more German and U.S.-made multiple rocket launcher systems, part of a series of deliveries of the high-precision heavy weapons promised by its allies, its defence minister said on Monday. The government in Kyiv has repeatedly pleaded with the West to send more long-range artillery as...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
US News and World Report
Britain Says Russia Has Continued to Attempt Tactical Assaults on Bakhmut Axis
(Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that Russia had continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis in eastern Ukraine over the last four days, but had only managed to make slow progress. "As briefed by the Ukrainian authorities last week, Russia is likely reallocating a significant number of...
US News and World Report
On Navy Day, Putin Says United States Is Main Threat to Russia
ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Sunday signed a new naval doctrine which cast the United States as Russia's main rival and set out Russia's global maritime ambitions for crucial areas such as the Arctic and in the Black Sea. Speaking on Russia's Navy Day in the former...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Marcos Rules Out Philippines Rejoining ICC Ahead of Plan to Resume Probe
MANILA (Reuters) - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday ruled out the Philippines rejoining the International Criminal Court (ICC), whose prosecutor plans to resume an investigation into the previous government's bloody "war on drugs". The Philippines withdrew from the ICC in 2019, with then President Rodrigo Duterte accusing it of...
US News and World Report
Video of Fatal Attack on African Immigrant Shocks Italy
MILAN (AP) — Police in Italy arrested an Italian man in the slaying of a Nigerian vendor whose brutal beating death on a busy beach town thoroughfare was filmed by onlookers without any apparent attempt to intervene physically. Video footage of the attack has circulated widely on Italian news...
US News and World Report
Chinese Nationalist Commentator Deletes Pelosi Tweet After Twitter Blocks Account
BEIJING (Reuters) - Prominent Chinese commentator Hu Xijin said on Saturday he deleted a tweet warning of military retaliation should U.S. fighter jets escort House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on any visit to Taiwan, after Twitter blocked his account. Pelosi, number three in the U.S. line of presidential succession, after Joe...
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Announces Mandatory Evacuation of Donetsk Region
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday his government was ordering the mandatory evacuation of people in the eastern Donetsk region, scene of fierce fighting with Russia. In a late-night television address, Zelenskiy also said the hundreds of thousands of people still in combat zones in the larger...
US News and World Report
Havana Announces Blackouts, Cancels Carnival as Crisis Deepens
HAVANA (Reuters) - The Cuban capital of Havana will begin electricity blackouts in August, has canceled carnival and is taking other measures as the country’s energy crisis worsens, state media reported on Saturday. The capital, home to a fifth of the population of 11.2 million and center of economic...
US News and World Report
Blinken Warns China, Distances White House From Pelosi Trip to Taiwan
America’s top diplomat on Monday distanced the Biden administration from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s all-but-confirmed trip to Taiwan later this week while also warning China against following through on the dangerous military escalations it has pledged in response. “The speaker will make her own decisions about whether or...
US News and World Report
Russia's Ukraine Invasion Marks a Turning Point for EM Investing: Acadian
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The long-term effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for investors in emerging market stocks include a reassessment of EM benchmarks, a reshaping of global trade, and premium value for managing the risk embedded in the asset class, research published Monday by Acadian Asset Management said.
US News and World Report
U.S. Accuses Russia of Using Ukraine Power Plant as 'Nuclear Shield'
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called Russia's actions around Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant "the height of irresponsibility," accusing Moscow of using it as a "nuclear shield" in attacks on Ukrainian forces. Russia in March was accused of firing shells dangerously close to the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Launched Weekend Drone Strike in Kabul -Taliban Spokesman
KABUL (Reuters) - The United States carried out a drone strike on a residence in Kabul over the weekend, the Taliban's chief spokesman said on Monday. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the attack took place on Sunday and the ruling Islamist extremists strongly condemned it as a violation of “international principles" and the 2020 agreement on a U.S. troop withdrawal.
US News and World Report
Mexico Deports 126 Venezuelan Migrants
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico deported 126 Venezuelan migrants who did not have proper permission to be in the country, the National Migration Institute (INM) said on Saturday. The 117 men and nine women were not able to prove their legal entry into Mexico, an INM statement said. The migrants...
US News and World Report
White House: U.S. Will Not Be Intimidated by China; Pelosi Has Right to Visit Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it expected China in coming days to escalate its response to a potential visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan and said the United States would not be intimidated. China's actions could include firing missiles near Taiwan, large-scale...
US News and World Report
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi Begins Asia Tour, No Mention of Taiwan
BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi starts a tour of four Asian countries on Sunday, her office said, without mentioning Taiwan amid intense speculation she might visit the self-ruled island claimed by China. "Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits...
Comments / 0