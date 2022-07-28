ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

U.N. Says Details for Safe Ukraine Grain Shipments Still Being Worked Out

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Russian Official Says Ukraine Carried Out Drone Attack on Black Sea Fleet HQ

(Reuters) - A senior official in Russian-annexed Crimea accused Ukraine on Sunday of carrying out a drone attack ahead of planned celebrations to mark Navy Day, injuring five and forcing the cancellation of festivities. The accusation comes hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to oversee Navy Day celebrations...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia's Medvedev Dismisses Biden's Arms Pact Call

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's former president dismissed a call by U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to press on with talks on a new nuclear arms treaty, saying the appeal was out of place in a changed world. Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said he had told...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Putin Says No One Can Win a Nuclear War

LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday there could be no winners in a nuclear war and no such war should ever be started. The Kremlin leader made the comment in a letter to participants of a conference on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT), more than five months into his war on Ukraine.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

'You Can't Switch off Death,' German Crematorium Boss Warns as Energy Crisis Looms

DACHSENHAUSEN, (Germany) (Reuters) - Germans more often than not choose to be cremated when they die - which would be a problem if Russia turns off the gas. As Western sanctions heighten tensions between Europe and Moscow, the whole nation is on alert for a possible cut-off of supply by Russian state gas giant Gazprom.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Black Sea#U N#Mining Equipment#United Nations#Turkish#Russian#Ukrainian
US News and World Report

Ukraine Gets More U.S., German Rocket Launcher Systems - Minister

(Reuters) - Ukraine has received more German and U.S.-made multiple rocket launcher systems, part of a series of deliveries of the high-precision heavy weapons promised by its allies, its defence minister said on Monday. The government in Kyiv has repeatedly pleaded with the West to send more long-range artillery as...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Britain Says Russia Has Continued to Attempt Tactical Assaults on Bakhmut Axis

(Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that Russia had continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis in eastern Ukraine over the last four days, but had only managed to make slow progress. "As briefed by the Ukrainian authorities last week, Russia is likely reallocating a significant number of...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

On Navy Day, Putin Says United States Is Main Threat to Russia

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Sunday signed a new naval doctrine which cast the United States as Russia's main rival and set out Russia's global maritime ambitions for crucial areas such as the Arctic and in the Black Sea. Speaking on Russia's Navy Day in the former...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Russia
US News and World Report

Marcos Rules Out Philippines Rejoining ICC Ahead of Plan to Resume Probe

MANILA (Reuters) - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday ruled out the Philippines rejoining the International Criminal Court (ICC), whose prosecutor plans to resume an investigation into the previous government's bloody "war on drugs". The Philippines withdrew from the ICC in 2019, with then President Rodrigo Duterte accusing it of...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Video of Fatal Attack on African Immigrant Shocks Italy

MILAN (AP) — Police in Italy arrested an Italian man in the slaying of a Nigerian vendor whose brutal beating death on a busy beach town thoroughfare was filmed by onlookers without any apparent attempt to intervene physically. Video footage of the attack has circulated widely on Italian news...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Announces Mandatory Evacuation of Donetsk Region

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday his government was ordering the mandatory evacuation of people in the eastern Donetsk region, scene of fierce fighting with Russia. In a late-night television address, Zelenskiy also said the hundreds of thousands of people still in combat zones in the larger...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Havana Announces Blackouts, Cancels Carnival as Crisis Deepens

HAVANA (Reuters) - The Cuban capital of Havana will begin electricity blackouts in August, has canceled carnival and is taking other measures as the country’s energy crisis worsens, state media reported on Saturday. The capital, home to a fifth of the population of 11.2 million and center of economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Blinken Warns China, Distances White House From Pelosi Trip to Taiwan

America’s top diplomat on Monday distanced the Biden administration from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s all-but-confirmed trip to Taiwan later this week while also warning China against following through on the dangerous military escalations it has pledged in response. “The speaker will make her own decisions about whether or...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Russia's Ukraine Invasion Marks a Turning Point for EM Investing: Acadian

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The long-term effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for investors in emerging market stocks include a reassessment of EM benchmarks, a reshaping of global trade, and premium value for managing the risk embedded in the asset class, research published Monday by Acadian Asset Management said.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

U.S. Accuses Russia of Using Ukraine Power Plant as 'Nuclear Shield'

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called Russia's actions around Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant "the height of irresponsibility," accusing Moscow of using it as a "nuclear shield" in attacks on Ukrainian forces. Russia in March was accused of firing shells dangerously close to the...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

U.S. Launched Weekend Drone Strike in Kabul -Taliban Spokesman

KABUL (Reuters) - The United States carried out a drone strike on a residence in Kabul over the weekend, the Taliban's chief spokesman said on Monday. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the attack took place on Sunday and the ruling Islamist extremists strongly condemned it as a violation of “international principles" and the 2020 agreement on a U.S. troop withdrawal.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Mexico Deports 126 Venezuelan Migrants

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico deported 126 Venezuelan migrants who did not have proper permission to be in the country, the National Migration Institute (INM) said on Saturday. The 117 men and nine women were not able to prove their legal entry into Mexico, an INM statement said. The migrants...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi Begins Asia Tour, No Mention of Taiwan

BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi starts a tour of four Asian countries on Sunday, her office said, without mentioning Taiwan amid intense speculation she might visit the self-ruled island claimed by China. "Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy