Woman Killed by Late Stepson's Dog on Long Island

Journalist says man armed with AK-47 showed up at her Brooklyn home
NEW YORK -- A Yonkers man is now facing federal charges after police say they found an AK-47 in his car the same day he was caught on camera outside the home of Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad, who believes the man was there to kill her.CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with Alinejad on Monday about the terrifying incident.A man, captured on Ring camera surveillance, showed up to the Brooklyn home of Alinejad on Thursday. He is seen pacing back and forth on her porch before trying to open the door."When I kept watching him on video, thinking how many people would...
Out-Of-State Gas Station Owner Nabbed In Bergen With $175,000 In Suspicious Cash: Prosecutor
The owner of a gas station in Virginia was busted with more than $175,000 of suspicious cash after narcotics detectives from the Bergen County prosecutor's office stopped him, authorities said. Sumit Balmukund Pandya, 50, of Richmond was charged with money laundering and sent to the Bergen County Jail following the...
Boy, 5, and father burned with hot cooking oil at Brooklyn playground
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad were burned by hot cooking oil Sunday night when a pot was knocked over during a fight at a Bushwick playground, police said. The victims were among the attendees of a large gathering at Heckscher Playground around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. But the gathering […]
Police: Man shot near Dominican Day Parade festivities in the Bronx
Police say a man was shot in the vicinity of the Dominican Day Parade Sunday in the Bronx.
ASBURY PARK: SHOOTING VICTIM DIES
A fatal shooting that took place Thursday evening in Asbury Park is under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue.
Mom alleges racial discrimination by mascot at Chuck E. Cheese in N.J.
WAYNE, N.J. -- A video is circulating on Twitter by a mom who says her daughter was racially discriminated against at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in New Jersey.According to the person who recorded the video, the incident happened on Saturday in Wayne. Someone dressed as the Chuck E. Cheese mascot was seen giving kids high-fives, but then skipped her daughter.READ MORE: 2nd family accuses Sesame Place of discrimination against Black childThe woman claims the white kids were acknowledged, while her daughter, who is Black, was ignored.CBS2 reached out to Chuck E. Cheese for comment, but has not yet heard back.
Advocates for homeless rights sleep outside in Morningside Park
NEW YORK -- Advocates for the homeless went to sleep outside Saturday in Morningside Park to protest New York City's homeless crisis. Mayor Eric Adams was among the elected officials who attended the Homeless Rights Month Sleep Out on West 119th Street and Morningside Avenue in Harlem. They also held a vigil for the 13,000 people who reportedly die while homeless in the U.S. every year.
Police: Woman dead after being mauled by dog on Long Island
ALBERTSON, N.Y. - A woman was killed by a dog on Long Island. It happened at her home in Albertson, Nassau County. As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, police described the scene as horrific. When officers first arrived on the scene, they say the 70-year-old victim had been mutilated in the backyard. It happened at a home on Terrace Court in Albertson. Police say the victim's 66-year-old husband left for work this morning, and when he returned home around 1 p.m. found his wife being dragged through the backyard by their pet pit bull. He called 911, and police say when officers arrived, the...
Man shot to death on Bronx street while out on bail for recent gun bust
A 20-year-old man out on bail for a recent gun bust was shot to death on a Bronx street, police said Thursday. Jayshua “Choco” Nivar was shot twice in the head and once in the hip outside a deli on E. 187th St. near Crotona Ave. in Belmont about 4 a.m. Wednesday, cops said. Medics rushed Nivar to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. ...
Suspect holds knife to man's neck during robbery at Bronx subway station: NYPD
Authorities are searching for a suspect who held a knife to a man’s neck during a robbery at a Bronx subway station on Monday.
NYPD Police Officer, Joseph Marino, 27, Arrested
On Thursday, July 28, 2022, at approximately 0705 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 122nd Precinct in Staten Island. Arrested:. Joseph Marino. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. petty larceny;. possession of a forged Instrument. The investigation remains ongoing.
Road Rage Leads to Massachusetts Man Menacing Driver and Family with a Gun
On July 10, 2022, at approximately 3:20 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to Interstate 684 in the town of Southeast for a report of a man menacing another motorist with a firearm. Troopers located the suspect’s vehicle northbound near mile marker 27. Investigation determined the man, identified as Justin D. Blundell, got into a road rage incident with another operator and menaced the victim, who had children in the vehicle, with an illegally possessed H&K P2000 9MM handgun.
Brooklyn woman's remains identified, police rule death as homicide
Remains found in Jamaica, Queens one year ago have now been identified as 54-year-old Gloria Lee. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, police say.
Man shot in head, critically wounded outside Bronx bodega: NYPD
A 20-year-old man was shot in the head in front of a Bronx bodega early Wednesday morning. No arrests have been made at this time.
Suspects in Bronx shooting of girl, 12, and boy, 16, recorded
LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of two men wanted in a shooting near a Longwood basketball court that left a 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy wounded by bullets meant for somebody else. Video footage issued by the NYPD shows the suspects riding in a dark sedan before the […]
Video shows teens beating officers in confrontation over subway fare evasion, NYPD says
NEW YORK -- Two teenagers were arrested after police said video showed them beating NYPD officers in a subway station over the weekend. Transit officials said it's part of a troubling trend, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday. Cellphone video shows the fight between two NYPD officers and two 16-year-olds. At...
Police: Woman in critical condition after subway robbery in the Bronx
Police are looking for a man they say viciously assaulted a woman while attempting to rob her at a subway station in the Bronx Sunday.
NJ correction officer beaten unconscious by inmate who robs him of keys, opens other cells
An inmate at a New Jersey jail briefly escaped after beating a corrections officer unconscious and stealing his keys.
