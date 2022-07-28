Woman Killed by Late Stepson's Dog on Long Island

NEW YORK -- A Yonkers man is now facing federal charges after police say they found an AK-47 in his car the same day he was caught on camera outside the home of Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad, who believes the man was there to kill her.CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with Alinejad on Monday about the terrifying incident.A man, captured on Ring camera surveillance, showed up to the Brooklyn home of Alinejad on Thursday. He is seen pacing back and forth on her porch before trying to open the door."When I kept watching him on video, thinking how many people would...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO