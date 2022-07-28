ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertson, NY

Woman Killed by Late Stepson's Dog on Long Island

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Journalist says man armed with AK-47 showed up at her Brooklyn home

NEW YORK -- A Yonkers man is now facing federal charges after police say they found an AK-47 in his car the same day he was caught on camera outside the home of Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad, who believes the man was there to kill her.CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with Alinejad on Monday about the terrifying incident.A man, captured on Ring camera surveillance, showed up to the Brooklyn home of Alinejad on Thursday. He is seen pacing back and forth on her porch before trying to open the door."When I kept watching him on video, thinking how many people would...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 5, and father burned with hot cooking oil at Brooklyn playground

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad were burned by hot cooking oil Sunday night when a pot was knocked over during a fight at a Bushwick playground, police said. The victims were among the attendees of a large gathering at Heckscher Playground around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. But the gathering […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albertson, NY
ocscanner.news

ASBURY PARK: SHOOTING VICTIM DIES

A fatal shooting that took place Thursday evening in Asbury Park is under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
CBS New York

Mom alleges racial discrimination by mascot at Chuck E. Cheese in N.J.

WAYNE, N.J. -- A video is circulating on Twitter by a mom who says her daughter was racially discriminated against at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in New Jersey.According to the person who recorded the video, the incident happened on Saturday in Wayne. Someone dressed as the Chuck E. Cheese mascot was seen giving kids high-fives, but then skipped her daughter.READ MORE: 2nd family accuses Sesame Place of discrimination against Black childThe woman claims the white kids were acknowledged, while her daughter, who is Black, was ignored.CBS2 reached out to Chuck E. Cheese for comment, but has not yet heard back. 
WAYNE, NJ
CBS New York

Advocates for homeless rights sleep outside in Morningside Park

NEW YORK -- Advocates for the homeless went to sleep outside Saturday in Morningside Park to protest New York City's homeless crisis. Mayor Eric Adams was among the elected officials who attended the Homeless Rights Month Sleep Out on West 119th Street and Morningside Avenue in Harlem. They also held a vigil for the 13,000 people who reportedly die while homeless in the U.S. every year. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Woman dead after being mauled by dog on Long Island

ALBERTSON, N.Y. - A woman was killed by a dog on Long Island. It happened at her home in Albertson, Nassau County. As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, police described the scene as horrific. When officers first arrived on the scene, they say the 70-year-old victim had been mutilated in the backyard. It happened at a home on Terrace Court in Albertson. Police say the victim's 66-year-old husband left for work this morning, and when he returned home around 1 p.m. found his wife being dragged through the backyard by their pet pit bull. He called 911, and police say when officers arrived, the...
ALBERTSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Stepson#Ryder
Daily News

Man shot to death on Bronx street while out on bail for recent gun bust

A 20-year-old man out on bail for a recent gun bust was shot to death on a Bronx street, police said Thursday. Jayshua “Choco” Nivar was shot twice in the head and once in the hip outside a deli on E. 187th St. near Crotona Ave. in Belmont about 4 a.m. Wednesday, cops said. Medics rushed Nivar to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. ...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Joseph Marino, 27, Arrested

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, at approximately 0705 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 122nd Precinct in Staten Island. Arrested:. Joseph Marino. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. petty larceny;. possession of a forged Instrument. The investigation remains ongoing.
yonkerstimes.com

Road Rage Leads to Massachusetts Man Menacing Driver and Family with a Gun

On July 10, 2022, at approximately 3:20 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to Interstate 684 in the town of Southeast for a report of a man menacing another motorist with a firearm. Troopers located the suspect’s vehicle northbound near mile marker 27. Investigation determined the man, identified as Justin D. Blundell, got into a road rage incident with another operator and menaced the victim, who had children in the vehicle, with an illegally possessed H&K P2000 9MM handgun.
SOUTHEAST, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Suspects in Bronx shooting of girl, 12, and boy, 16, recorded

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of two men wanted in a shooting near a Longwood basketball court that left a 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy wounded by bullets meant for somebody else. Video footage issued by the NYPD shows the suspects riding in a dark sedan before the […]
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy