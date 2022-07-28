Alaska Senator to Stall Two Biden Pentagon Nominees

Despite his promise that "not another foot" of border wall would be constructed under his administration, Joe Biden has authorised a plan to fill a gap in the barricade just south of Yuma, Arizona. According to data from the Department of Homeland Security, four large gaps in that section of wall have made it one of the most used corridors for illegal crossings into the US by migrants. The DHS under Mr Biden issued a statement saying that completing the wall would actually protect migrants who could become injured trying to scramble up the slops near the wall or...

YUMA, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO