Gary’s Tea: Lamar Odom Says Khloe Kardashian Could’ve Called Him To Have A Baby Together [WATCH]

By India Monee&#39;, Justin Thomas
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 4 days ago

R. Kelly’s sisters are coming to the defense of their brother.  In a recent interview,  his sisters claimed that Robert is innocent and that his long jail sentence is because of racism.  In other news, it looks like Lamar Odom wants that old thing back. He says that Khloe Kardashian should’ve had a baby with him instead of being with Tristan Thompson.

