Waco, TX

Baylor QB commit Austin Novosad talks Notre Dame visit and what’s next

By Mike Singer about 7 hours
 4 days ago
Austin Novosad (On3)

Notre Dame extended a scholarship offer to Dripping Springs (Texas) High's Austin Novosad a couple weeks ago, and he visited campus Tuesday.

slapthesign.com

Notre Dame football: Irish history against the Ohio State Buckeyes

The Notre Dame football team will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 1 of the college football season, and here is the history between the two schools. In Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, Marcus Freeman and his Notre Dame football team will head to Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. A preseason favorite to go to the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes are manned with some of the best talent in the country, including a possible Heisman trophy winner in CJ Stroud.
WANE 15

Penn’s Burton commits to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – One of the leading candidates for the 2023 Indiana Mr. Basketball award is staying home, as Penn senior-to-be Markus Burton verbally committed to Notre Dame on Friday afternoon. A six-foot guard, Burton was an Indiana Junior All-Star this past season after averaging 27.2 points a game for the Kingsmen. Burton […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

4 hurt in early Sunday morning shootings in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating multiple shootings that sent four people to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of St. Joseph Street and Milton Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found one...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend supermarket development plans delayed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans to begin building a grocery store on South Bend’s west side are being pushed back. City officials approved this development of a 10,000 sq. ft. supermarket on the corner of Olive and Western last year. However, officials say recent construction delays have developers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Update: Victim identity released after officer-involved shooting

St. Joseph County Police have just released the identity of the man killed in Friday’s officer involved shooting. The man shot and killed by South Bend officers has been identified as 51-year-old Dante Kittrell. According to witness statements and body camera footage, he was threatening to kill himself while...
SOUTH BEND, IN
#American Football#College Football
abc57.com

South Bend man arrested on drug, gun charges

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested on drug dealing and gun charges following a search warrant on Queen Street, Indiana State Police announced. At 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Indiana State Police served a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Queen Street in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
