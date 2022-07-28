Jimbo Fisher believes current recruiting schedule isn't sustainable for college football

Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Getty Images

Texas A&M dominated the most recent recruiting cycle. So Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher loves the way the recruiting schedule is laid out? Well, he isn’t. The A&M coach and his staff is exhausted. With the actual season on the horizon. Thus are the effects of a nearly nonstop recruiting season for college football coaches.

Fisher recently joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd, where Colin asked him directly about the current grueling schedule that coaches adhere to year in and year out.

Cowherd expressed a problem with having two signing days and how much extra time is now required to be spent on recruiting when players now have two different seasons of the year where they can sign. The Fox Sports host said he’d just get rid of one of them altogether. Noting that he thinks “it tears away at the quality of life of the young people on your staff. That you never get a vacation. I think it’s horrible.”

Jimbo Fisher was in lockstep with Cowherd, agreeing with his own experience as a coach.

Jimbo Fisher on continuous recruiting cycle

“It’s totally changed. I mean the visits in June and the May, the spring visits. And like you said, I like to have one signing day. I like the early signing day. I think it’s the best, I really do. But I would cut out — you and I are thinking on the same track here. The way recruiting is — because we’re recruiting two and three and four classes at a time. And every weekend except for the four weekends we’re dead — and we have a dead period in February — but we’re working on ball and getting ready for spring practice and working with players.”

For college football coaches, the cycle is seemingly never-ending. Head coaches, especially of SEC programs like Fisher, are paid millions of dollars a year. So the sacrifice is easier to stomach. But for grad assistants and recruiting coordinators, the burden is a beast.

Fisher then went on to explain how he as the head coach and people lower down rarely get a chance to breathe throughout the year.

“The only three or four weekends is those at the end of June, first of July. Then we’re back on track. That is it per year. Every other time of the year, every other weekend, we have players here we’re recruiting or we’re coaching. Something is going on.

Fisher and Cowherd agree that this constant coaching cycle is damaging to the long-term health of the industry. Per Fisher: “I’m worried about the longevity of some of these guys and what it does do the family life for things that are going on in college football right now. 100%.”