ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Falcons Name Marcus Mariota QB1

By Justin Hopkins about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9eT2_0gwU79nr00
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota will get a fresh start in his NFL career. This offseason he was signed by the Atlanta Falcons after they traded Matt Ryan.

This will be the third NFL team for Marcus Mariota after being drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2015 and playing his last two seasons with the Raiders.

On Wednesday Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London made it clear the team would start with Marcus Mariota leading the team.

“Obviously, we’ve got a plan for each of them. Marcus is the starter,” said Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London, via The Athletic. “That’s how we’re going into this thing.”

it looks like Mariota hit the ground running. He was a crisp 15/15 to start the day.

As usual, Mariota was highly complimentary towards his new head coach and fresh start in Atlanta.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to prove to myself,” Mariota said. “I feel very comfortable. Being around Art for all that time in Tennessee, I think that’s where it comes from. For the most part, I feel really comfortable and confident.”

Mariota as a Duck

The most decorated player in school history led Oregon to more wins (36) than any of his contemporaries in three seasons while holding no fewer than seven of the program’s season and career passing pinnacles, and eclipsing conference standards . . . The Ducks’ first Heisman Trophy winner ever and the first from the state of Hawai’i became Oregon’s second unanimous first-team All-American of all time, with his accolades including player of the year by the Associated Press, the Walter Camp Football Foundation, and the Maxwell Award . . . Also bestowed with the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards as the nation’s top collegiate quarterback . . . The Pac-12’s first three-time all-conference first-team quarterback directed the most efficient offense in the country and led all quarterbacks nationally with a total quarterback rating of 90.9 . . . Finished the season ranked third among FBS quarterbacks with 4,454 passing yards.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Dalton Schultz reveals major area of growth for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

As the Dallas Cowboys hope to compete for a Super Bowl in 2022, quarterback Dak Prescott and tight end Dalton Schultz both enter the season with something to prove. Prescott received a four-year $160 million contract this offseason, so the pressure is on to deliver in his seventh NFL season. With the Cowboys training camp getting underway this week, Schultz said there is one area of the quarterback’s game where improvement is clearly evident.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
On3.com

The Gators continue to roll, hauling in four-star WR Andy Jean

Billy Napier’s staff is red hot on the recruiting trail right now, and moments ago, they made another splash by reeling in four-star wide receiver Andy Jean. Jean, a former Miami commit in the 2023 class, named Florida his leader shortly after last month’s official visit. He actually released a top five weeks later, but Florida continued to trend behind the scenes and ultimately sealed the deal this afternoon.
On3.com

Jatavius Shivers commits to South Carolina Football

A productive summer on the recruiting trail for South Carolina football continued on Sunday as Georgia offensive lineman Jatavius Shivers went public with his pledge to the Gamecocks. The 6-foot-7, 270-pounder pledged to Shane Beamer’s program over offers from Auburn, FSU, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and others....
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

Xavier Booker no longer considering Kentucky, committing Saturday

2023 five-star forward Xavier Booker will not be a Kentucky Wildcat. Instead, the 6-foot-10 prospect out of Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral narrowed his list to ten earlier this week, leaving Michigan State, Michigan, Auburn, Ohio State, Gonzaga, Purdue, Notre Dame, Indiana, Cincinnati, and Oregon in contention. Now, Booker is ready to...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Johnny Unitas
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Davey O'brien
On3.com

5-star center Ugonna Kingsley will commit at 2 PM ET on Monday

Kentucky is expected to add a new piece to its frontcourt on Monday at 2 p.m. ET. 2022 five-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso is set to announce his commitment live with 247Sports on Monday, choosing between Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tennessee. The announcement will be made live on the 247Sports YouTube channel.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Chris Doering has critical take of Florida Gators fans

It’s hard to find someone that bleeds Orange and Blue quite like Chris Doering does. That’s what makes his recent comments about Gators fans hit hard. Speaking with Jake Crain of the Crain and Co. Show, Doering was asked about Florida fans and their perception of new head coach Billy Napier.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Foundation#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Athletic
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN’s Football Power Index disrespects Arkansas

At SEC Media Days in July, the league’s assemble media voted Arkansas to finish third in the SEC West. It was the highest the Hogs had been tabbed in the division in about a decade. But the differences between the eyeball-test and data in this day and age of sports has never been farther apart. ESPN’s Football Power Index does not think as highly of the Razorbacks, with Arkansas checking in as the No. 10 team in the 14-team conference.  The SEC has been college football’s premier conference for more than 15 years and that’s reflected somewhat as Arkansas, despite being 10th-ranked, is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star OL Markee Anderson commits to South Carolina

Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman four-star interior offensive lineman Markee Anderson has committed to South Carolina. The On3 Consensus — a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies — has Anderson as the No. 143 overall recruit and No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 cycle.
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

Penn State preseason primer on tight ends: BWI Daily

Penn State’s tight end room received high praise before the 2021 season. Head coach James Franklin called them the deepest and most talented group he’s coached at that position in his career. Now, the same faces return in the same roles for the fall. Penn State head coach...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
On3.com

Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: Day 33

Just 33 days separate the world from watching a hungry Georgia Bulldogs team take on the Ducks of Oregon. ‘But they just won a National Championship,’ you may say to yourself. ‘How can they possibly still be hungry?’. Well, even though Georgia won its first football National Championship...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
On3.com

4-star EDGE Braylan Shelby sets commitment date

Friendswood (Texas) four-star EDGE Braylan Shelby is down to two schools, with a commitment date now locked in. Shelby announced on Monday that he will make his commitment between Texas and USC on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. ET. The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder is the No. 138 overall prospect in...
EDUCATION
On3.com

Two Auburn defensive linemen named to Bednarik Award watchlist

The offseason is winding down and college football will be played in the month of August. Players are identified as the best at their respective positions and added to each position award watchlist toward the end of every offseason. Named to the Bednarik Award watch list are Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden, and edge rusher Derick Hall.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Notre Dame offers 2023 Pittsburgh quarterback commit Kenny Minchey

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish staff extended an offer to Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II class of 2023 quarterback and Pittsburgh commit Kenny Minchey, the four-star prospect announced Saturday. Minchey, who ranks as the No. 393 and No. 21 quarterback nationally according to the On3 Consensus, committed to Pittsburgh...
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy