Atlanta Falcons Name Marcus Mariota QB1

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota will get a fresh start in his NFL career. This offseason he was signed by the Atlanta Falcons after they traded Matt Ryan.

This will be the third NFL team for Marcus Mariota after being drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2015 and playing his last two seasons with the Raiders.

On Wednesday Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London made it clear the team would start with Marcus Mariota leading the team.

“Obviously, we’ve got a plan for each of them. Marcus is the starter,” said Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London, via The Athletic. “That’s how we’re going into this thing.”

it looks like Mariota hit the ground running. He was a crisp 15/15 to start the day.

As usual, Mariota was highly complimentary towards his new head coach and fresh start in Atlanta.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to prove to myself,” Mariota said. “I feel very comfortable. Being around Art for all that time in Tennessee, I think that’s where it comes from. For the most part, I feel really comfortable and confident.”

Mariota as a Duck

The most decorated player in school history led Oregon to more wins (36) than any of his contemporaries in three seasons while holding no fewer than seven of the program’s season and career passing pinnacles, and eclipsing conference standards . . . The Ducks’ first Heisman Trophy winner ever and the first from the state of Hawai’i became Oregon’s second unanimous first-team All-American of all time, with his accolades including player of the year by the Associated Press, the Walter Camp Football Foundation, and the Maxwell Award . . . Also bestowed with the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards as the nation’s top collegiate quarterback . . . The Pac-12’s first three-time all-conference first-team quarterback directed the most efficient offense in the country and led all quarterbacks nationally with a total quarterback rating of 90.9 . . . Finished the season ranked third among FBS quarterbacks with 4,454 passing yards.