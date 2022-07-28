A new era has once again come to the Shoshone News-Press, as Publisher and community icon Keri Alexander retired this year and has moved on to more flowery, colorful pastures. Holding the title of Publisher for the last eight years of her 31-year career within the Hagadone Corporation, Keri (or Mama K, as we often called her here at the News-Press) navigated the News-Press through some of its toughest times, but was also responsible for many of its greatest achievements.

