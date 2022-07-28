ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

KREM2

Cat cafe in north Spokane blows up on TikTok

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kitty Cantina in north Spokane has blown up on TikTok in a call to get their cats adopted. Kitty Cantina is a cat cafe dedicated to sheltering homeless cats, and eventually, finding their forever home. Established in 2020, Kitty Cantina also serves coffee and alcohol as part of its business model. The other half of the cafe is dedicated to their Kitty Lounge, where all the cats roam cage-free, separate from the cafe’s eating area.
Shoshone News Press

T&N: SNP a little less sunny with Alexander retirement

A new era has once again come to the Shoshone News-Press, as Publisher and community icon Keri Alexander retired this year and has moved on to more flowery, colorful pastures. Holding the title of Publisher for the last eight years of her 31-year career within the Hagadone Corporation, Keri (or Mama K, as we often called her here at the News-Press) navigated the News-Press through some of its toughest times, but was also responsible for many of its greatest achievements.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Schedule concealed carry license appointments online

COEUR d’ALENE — Beginning Aug. 1, Kootenai County residents can get appointments for concealed weapons licenses and fingerprint services through the QLess app. Idaho residents aged 18 and older don’t need a license in order to carry a lawfully-possessed firearm. But those who obtain an enhanced license can carry concealed in the many states that recognize licenses issued in Idaho.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcycle fire inside business in Spokane Valley put out

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A motorcycle caught on fire during repairs inside a business in Spokane Valley Monday morning. The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a fire near East Sprague Avenue and University Road at 10:19 a.m. The business, along with adjacent businesses, were evacuated while crews responded to the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished soon after the business evacuated.
KHQ Right Now

Ponderay police ask for witnesses to assault

PONDERAY, Idaho - Ponderay Police Department (PPD) is investigating an incident at the Home Depot on Thursday, July 21 that left one person with injuries requiring stitches. According to a post, the incident occurred at the lumber entrance around 10:30 a.m. Security video was obtained, but the view was obstructed by a vehicle. However, it appears via the video that there may have been witnesses to the incident.
KHQ Right Now

Spokane search and rescue volunteers locate body believed to be missing vulnerable adult

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue volunteers located the body of a man believed to be 20-year-old Shaan P. Aujla. Aujla was reported missing after he left his residence with his puppy around 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 and did not return. Law enforcement sent out an alert for a missing vulnerable adult on Friday, and issued a second alert when his puppy was found in the area.
Shoshone News Press

T&N: Canyon Elementary: The Little Schoolhouse in Cataldo

CANYON — A small school, nestled in a beautiful location amongst the wildlife and flourishing flora, Canyon Elementary, more recently named Canyon Elementary Science Magnet School is among the gems of the area, despite not being located in Shoshone County. The school has been referenced as “the community background” and the “Little Schoolhouse in Cataldo.”
Bonner County Daily Bee

Young Republicans expel members

Idaho Young Republicans have expelled two members after a Kootenai County delegate to the state GOP convention allegedly used homeless families as part of a political prank. John Spiers, executive director of Valley House Homeless Shelter in Twin Falls, said last week that David Reilly is responsible for distributing fake flyers at the shelter advertising “pizza for the hungry” at a meet-and-greet with former Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna. The real event, called “Pizza for Patriots,” was advertised to all delegates at the convention.
