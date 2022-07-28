shoshonenewspress.com
KHQ Right Now
Sheriff's office: Excessive speed and alcohol factors in Idaho boat crash that killed four
PEND OREILLE, Idaho - Excessive speed and alcohol consumption both played roles in the speed boat accident that left four men dead in the Pend Oreille River, according to an update from Idaho officials. The investigation into the late-June accident found that the boat's owner had a blood-alcohol level of...
Woman Wanted Son-In-Law To Look Her In The Eyes Before She Killed Him With A Shotgun
JoAnn Goldberg Peterson was a matriarch who ruled her family. So when son-in-law Peter Zeihen got on her bad side, he paid the price. Zeihen was born in 1951 and grew up in Chewelah, Washington, a small town north of Spokane. His father owned a small farm and his mother was on the city council.
Cat cafe in north Spokane blows up on TikTok
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kitty Cantina in north Spokane has blown up on TikTok in a call to get their cats adopted. Kitty Cantina is a cat cafe dedicated to sheltering homeless cats, and eventually, finding their forever home. Established in 2020, Kitty Cantina also serves coffee and alcohol as part of its business model. The other half of the cafe is dedicated to their Kitty Lounge, where all the cats roam cage-free, separate from the cafe’s eating area.
Controversial cell tower proposal to undergo hearing this week at Kootenai County Community Development
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A hearing is scheduled this week before a Kootenai County hearing examiner on a proposed cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Couer d'Alene Press. "I do not support the building of a cell tower...
Shoshone News Press
T&N: SNP a little less sunny with Alexander retirement
A new era has once again come to the Shoshone News-Press, as Publisher and community icon Keri Alexander retired this year and has moved on to more flowery, colorful pastures. Holding the title of Publisher for the last eight years of her 31-year career within the Hagadone Corporation, Keri (or Mama K, as we often called her here at the News-Press) navigated the News-Press through some of its toughest times, but was also responsible for many of its greatest achievements.
North Idaho murder to be featured on 'Forensic Files' true crime documentary
HOPE, IDAHO, Idaho — The murder of a former Hope city clerk — and subsequent invesitgation which brought her killer to justice — will be the focus of an episode of “Forensic Files II” on HLN this weekend. Shirley Ramey, then age 79, was found...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Schedule concealed carry license appointments online
COEUR d’ALENE — Beginning Aug. 1, Kootenai County residents can get appointments for concealed weapons licenses and fingerprint services through the QLess app. Idaho residents aged 18 and older don’t need a license in order to carry a lawfully-possessed firearm. But those who obtain an enhanced license can carry concealed in the many states that recognize licenses issued in Idaho.
Spokane Valley Firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto released a statement on Sunday announcing that Firefighter Dan Patterson will not recover from cardiac arrest. Patterson suffered cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift on July 21. When Patterson left his station to go for a run, he called his wife to tell her he was not feeling well...
Motorcycle fire inside business in Spokane Valley put out
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A motorcycle caught on fire during repairs inside a business in Spokane Valley Monday morning. The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a fire near East Sprague Avenue and University Road at 10:19 a.m. The business, along with adjacent businesses, were evacuated while crews responded to the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished soon after the business evacuated.
KHQ Right Now
Ponderay police ask for witnesses to assault
PONDERAY, Idaho - Ponderay Police Department (PPD) is investigating an incident at the Home Depot on Thursday, July 21 that left one person with injuries requiring stitches. According to a post, the incident occurred at the lumber entrance around 10:30 a.m. Security video was obtained, but the view was obstructed by a vehicle. However, it appears via the video that there may have been witnesses to the incident.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane search and rescue volunteers locate body believed to be missing vulnerable adult
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue volunteers located the body of a man believed to be 20-year-old Shaan P. Aujla. Aujla was reported missing after he left his residence with his puppy around 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 and did not return. Law enforcement sent out an alert for a missing vulnerable adult on Friday, and issued a second alert when his puppy was found in the area.
North Idaho musician reaches millions with unique instrument
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A soothing melody sweeps over the rocky shore of Lake Coeur d’Alene, mixing with the sounds of the water. The peaceful sounds come from a quiet beach overlooking lake Coeur d’Alene, where musician Ethereal in E played a unique instrument called the handpan.
Crash involving semi-truck and car blocking Geiger Frontage Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi-truck and car crashed into each other off I-90 this morning. Right now, Geiger Frontage Rd. is totally blocked, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP says the driver swerved in front of the semi-truck, causing it to roll off of the interstate. The truck driver...
KXLY
Police: Two fires intentionally set at Bluegrass Park Friday morning
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Two early morning fires occurred Friday morning at Bluegrass Park near Lake City High School. The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department responded to the fires. The first occurred around 2:45 a.m. and the other was at 7:45 a.m. Fire investigators and Coeur d’Alene Police...
Fire Chief: Man on a bike started four fires in Spokane Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash - Investigators are looking for a man on a bike that started four fires in Spokane Thursday.
Shoshone News Press
T&N: Canyon Elementary: The Little Schoolhouse in Cataldo
CANYON — A small school, nestled in a beautiful location amongst the wildlife and flourishing flora, Canyon Elementary, more recently named Canyon Elementary Science Magnet School is among the gems of the area, despite not being located in Shoshone County. The school has been referenced as “the community background” and the “Little Schoolhouse in Cataldo.”
Man believed to be missing vulnerable adult found dead
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane County Search and Rescue Volunteers found a man dead, who is believed to be missing vulnerable adult Shaan P. Aujla. He was found east of S. Benn Burr Rd. and E. Jamieson Road, just after 9 p.m. on Friday. It is believed he died from a fall. Aujla went missing near his home at S...
Spokane fire crews investigating potential arson on West Sharp and North Madison
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is currently investigating a potential arson of an RV on West Sharp and North Madison. According to Spokane fire officials, the RV had been abandoned for weeks. No injuries were reported at the scene. This is an ongoing news story and we...
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich releases video of drive-by shooting that injured police officer
SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: This story contains graphic video of a drive-by shooting. Viewer and reader discretion is advised. New video from the suspects in a shooting that sent a Spokane Police Department officer to the hospital was released Friday by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Young Republicans expel members
Idaho Young Republicans have expelled two members after a Kootenai County delegate to the state GOP convention allegedly used homeless families as part of a political prank. John Spiers, executive director of Valley House Homeless Shelter in Twin Falls, said last week that David Reilly is responsible for distributing fake flyers at the shelter advertising “pizza for the hungry” at a meet-and-greet with former Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna. The real event, called “Pizza for Patriots,” was advertised to all delegates at the convention.
