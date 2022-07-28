ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicottville, NY

2 On Your Side

Saying Goodbye to an icon of the Buffalo Irish Community

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today, the Irish community is celebrating a life well-lived and the loss of an icon. Mary Heneghan passed away Sunday. When you think of the Buffalo Irish Community, it is impossible to not think of Mary Heneghan. She was president of the Gaelic American Athletic Association, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Buffalo Irish Center and owner of Tara Gift Shoppe on Abbott Road.
BUFFALO, NY
NYS Music

Big Gigantic Sell Out Buffalo’s Town Ballroom

EDM legends Big Gigantic wrap up their last dates of their Brighter Future Tour. The duo are no strangers to the electronic scene, especially in Buffalo where they sold out the Town Ballroom on July 27. Buffalo had multiple DJ’s preforming for hours before Big G took over. Special guests...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tribute held at fitness center for late musician

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inside a Depew fitness studio Sunday, people were getting a workout in to the tune of music from Sara Rogers. Last month, Rogers was hit and killed while riding her bike. The musician played all around Buffalo. On Sunday the Shannon Connors Fitness Studio in Depew held a group workout in […]
DEPEW, NY
Buffalo, NY
The Batavian

Photos: 38 Special ROCKS Batavia Downs, record crowd

Batavia Downs saw record-breaking crowds tonight pack in to hear national recording artists .38 Special as part of its summer concert series. Nearly 7,000 fans jammed into the sold-out venue last evening. 38 Special is an American rock band that was formed by Donnie Van Zant and Don Barnes in...
BATAVIA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Fight Breaks Out At Darien Lake

A fight broke out at one of Western New York’s favorite concert venues, and it has sparked safety concerns. It seemed like your typical Darien Lake concert. The venue was filling up, people were scanning their tickets, tailgaters were having fun in the parking lot. The Facebook page for...
BUFFALO, NY
jazzbuffalo.org

Jazz in Town: Jazz Fest Weekend!

(Photo – catch 4x Grammy Nominees The Baylor Project with Marcus and Jaan Baylor at the Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival this weekend!) This weekend, the focus is on back-to-back jazz festivals in the city of Buffalo! The weather looks good and it should be a fantastic time of enjoying jazz outdoors!
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2nd annual BanglaFest 2022 happening Sunday in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization of Western New York (BASCO) is holding its second annual BanglaFest event this weekend in Williamsville. The nonprofit organization promotes Bangladeshi and American culture and heritage in Western New York. The event is scheduled to take place Sunday, July...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Queen City Jazz Festival returns to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Queen City Jazz Festival returns to the City of Buffalo this weekend. The 18th annual event, hosted by the Colored Musicians Club and Museum, kicks off on Saturday, July 30. The event starts at 1 p.m. and continues until 8 p.m., showing off some of Buffalo's top jazz and blues groups.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Residents gather for Amazing Race at River Fest Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers were up for a challenge on Saturday morning as they gathered at Buffalo River Fest Park for Buffalo’s Amazing Race. This city-wide five-mile race was not just about who’s the fastest runner, but also who had some talent to go along with it. Teams had to compete in […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Here Are 9 Fun And Unique Date Ideas In Downtown Buffalo

Thankfully, downtown Buffalo has signs of life again after almost turning into a ghost town during the height of the pandemic. Don't get me wrong, some businesses closed, like The Chocolate Bar, Rainbow, and Bank of America, but new businesses have moved in. I spent the day enjoying the beautiful weather, exploring downtown, and checking out some of the new stuff, along with some of the staples. If you're looking for a great date day, date night, or staycation weekend, you can save yourself the gas and enjoy all of the activities downtown has to offer.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is Buffalo Full Of Cheaters?

According to the list, Buffalo is ranked in the top 15, but not the top 10, so it's safe to assume that there are some faithful people left in the city. Buffalo was the only city in New York to make the top 20. Buffalo ranked 12 on the list, which is better than the top 10, but not that great.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Food caravan held on Jefferson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It has been more than two months since the Tops mass shooting and humanitarian efforts helping Buffalo’s East Side are still going strong. Black on Black Crime Incorporated brought a food caravan all the way from their dialogue center in Cleveland to the Community Resource Center on Jefferson Ave. Food and […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

West Side Bazaar returns to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The West Side Bazaar has become a staple on Buffalo’s West Side and it was the place to party on Saturday night. They called it the “Bazaar Bash” packed with live music, outdoor games and a fashion show. The party is anticipation of the West Side Bazaar’s relocation and expansion to […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Fall bulk trash collection begins this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you have any large items that you’re looking to get rid of in the City of Buffalo, you might want to start planning for that. The city’s fall bulk trash collection starts this week. The bulk trash schedule will kick off in the Ellicott District. Items should be placed at […]
BUFFALO, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

ellicottvilleNOW

Ellicottville, NY
ABOUT

ellicottvilleNOW is a locally owned & operated, community and tourism-driven newspaper promoting current news and events/activities in Ellicottville, NY and surrounding areas. ellicottvilleNOW is published every other Thursday, year-round, and is available for FREE in print and online at www.ellicottvilleNOW.com. Published by DesignPerks of Ellicottville, ellicottvilleNOW is supported solely by its advertisers and boasts attractive content and professional layout. With over 20 years of experience in the Ellicottville newspaper industry and backed by a team of experienced journalists and graphic designers, we maintain a passion to provide residents and visitors with an all-inclusive news source that is both informative and entertaining, greatly enhancing the paper’s desirability and our clients’ branding.

 https://www.ellicottvillenow.com/

