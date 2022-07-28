ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One on One with 2022 Republican Candidate for Governor Ryan Kelley

By Eric Lloyd
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
9&10 News Chief Political Reporter Eric Lloyd sits down for a one-on-one conversation with 2022 Republican Candidate for Governor of Michigan Ryan Kelley.

deadlinedetroit.com

Derringer: Does the Michigan GOP have a fever that will break? Or long Covid?

This has been a strange primary election season in Michigan, even by the standard of recent years, which have been very strange. Democrats, enjoying the advantages of incumbency, are quiet; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has no opponents from her own party, and neither do Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan election officials expect some counties will fail to certify results

Michigan election officials are bracing for a scenario in which some county canvassers go the way Wayne's did in 2020 and fail to immediately certify results. Axios Detroit reports such efforts "could bring chaos that will stress courts and potentially undercut the legitimacy of elections and elected officials." Canvassers have historically played a largely perfunctory role, approving results and sending them on to statewide boards that render them official.
The Detroit Free Press

Tudor Dixon deflects question on 'stolen election' in Sunday national TV appearance

LANSING — In a shift from the position she took during a candidate debate in May, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon would not say during a national TV appearance Sunday whether she thought the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In what could be a sign of an early pivot to a general election campaign, Dixon, appearing on Fox News Sunday, instead shifted the conversation to what she described as legitimate concerns about the way the election was conducted and...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
Arab American News

Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries

As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
Detroit News

10 Michigan Legislature primary races to watch Tuesday

Lansing — In a time of political turmoil, Tuesday's primary election in Michigan will reveal the directions voters want their parties to go and set the battle lines for the fall's fight for control of state government. There are 140 contested primary races for seats in the Legislature. About...
9&10 News

Michigan Court: County Prosecutors Can Enforce 1931 Abortion Ban

The Michigan Court of Appeals on Monday ruled that county prosecutors can enforce Michigan’s 1931 ban on abortion and file criminal charges against doctors and health care workers who provide abortion services. The ruling comes after Michigan Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction on May...
Michigan Daily

Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: July 2022￼

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
9&10 News

Michigan Judge in Abortion Case Denies Request to Step Aside

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge who suspended the state’s long-unenforced abortion ban in May denied a request Friday from state lawmakers seeking to disqualify her from presiding over the key abortion case. Michigan Court of Claims Chief Judge Elizabeth Gleicher wrote in her decision that at...
