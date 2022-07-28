+ Follow

ABOUT

ellicottvilleNOW is a locally owned & operated, community and tourism-driven newspaper promoting current news and events/activities in Ellicottville, NY and surrounding areas. ellicottvilleNOW is published every other Thursday, year-round, and is available for FREE in print and online at www.ellicottvilleNOW.com. Published by DesignPerks of Ellicottville, ellicottvilleNOW is supported solely by its advertisers and boasts attractive content and professional layout. With over 20 years of experience in the Ellicottville newspaper industry and backed by a team of experienced journalists and graphic designers, we maintain a passion to provide residents and visitors with an all-inclusive news source that is both informative and entertaining, greatly enhancing the paper’s desirability and our clients’ branding.