ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicottville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ellicottvilleNOW

Taste of Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE - Join us August 13th and 14th to get a taste for why people keep coming back to Ellicottville year after year for a foodie experience like no other. The Taste of Ellicottville, produced by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, takes to the streets for its 36th year of culinary enjoyment!
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

Cancer Sucks!

The Ride for Roswell took place earlier this summer, raising $5,603,901 and counting, with all proceeds going towards cancer research to find a cure. This event is particularly important to our small community in which we rally around any one of our residents who is suffering from this disease. One resident in particular, Brenda Perks, is fighting her third battle with cancer.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

Therapeutic Support Group for Cancer Warriors Offered In Ellicottville

A diagnosis of cancer can elicit so many human reactions and responses all weaved into an overwhelming sense of being alone. Some of the most common human reactions following the news of a cancer diagnosis can be: overwhelm, shock, disbelief, fear, anxiety, panic, anger, guilt, shame, loneliness, and a general sense of losing control. The battle or road of having cancer is nothing to be juggling by yourself.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

School Resource Officer

Some staffing and financing issues were fielded by the Ellicottville Town Board during its monthly meeting held Tuesday, July 20th. The Board is preparing a contract to provide Ellicottville Central School District with a School Resource Officer (SRO) for the 2022-2023 year. An agreement on the arrangement was reached recently...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

ellicottvilleNOW

Ellicottville, NY
122
Followers
732
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ellicottvilleNOW is a locally owned & operated, community and tourism-driven newspaper promoting current news and events/activities in Ellicottville, NY and surrounding areas. ellicottvilleNOW is published every other Thursday, year-round, and is available for FREE in print and online at www.ellicottvilleNOW.com. Published by DesignPerks of Ellicottville, ellicottvilleNOW is supported solely by its advertisers and boasts attractive content and professional layout. With over 20 years of experience in the Ellicottville newspaper industry and backed by a team of experienced journalists and graphic designers, we maintain a passion to provide residents and visitors with an all-inclusive news source that is both informative and entertaining, greatly enhancing the paper’s desirability and our clients’ branding.

 https://www.ellicottvillenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy