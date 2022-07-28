ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicottville, NY

ellicottvilleNOW

Chamber Gives Back to the Alley Katz

ELLICOTTVILLE - Each year, as part of their mission, the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce looks to assist various local not-for-profit organizations who are instrumental in keeping Ellicottville such an amazing community. In keeping with tradition, the Chamber Board has approved a donation for 2022 to the Ellicottville Alley Katz. “This...
ellicottvilleNOW

Acoustria to Perform at Ellicottville Gazebo Series

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY - The Gazebo Series, presented by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Niagara Label Company, will host Acoustria on Thursday, July 28th. Band members Leah Pinnavaia (vocals, keyboard, clarinet), Scott Helfrich (guitar, vocals), Tim O’Connell (electronic percussion) and John Caruso (bass, vocals, keyboard) play a variety of classic rock/pop/folk and original music with an acoustic spin and abundant harmonies. All veterans of the WNY music scene, they’ll join together in Ellicottville for a unique and creative arrangement, performing hits from artists including Fleetwood Mac, Heart, Journey, Jefferson Starship, Joni Mitchell, Genesis, Peter Gabriel, Indigo Girls, Sarah McLaughlin, Blue Oyster Cult, Pink Floyd and Rush.
ellicottvilleNOW

Cancer Sucks!

The Ride for Roswell took place earlier this summer, raising $5,603,901 and counting, with all proceeds going towards cancer research to find a cure. This event is particularly important to our small community in which we rally around any one of our residents who is suffering from this disease. One resident in particular, Brenda Perks, is fighting her third battle with cancer.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

Bobby Militello Headlining Jazz & Blues Weekend

Jazz great Bobby Militello and his quartet will be performing at 12:30pm on the Main Stage come Sunday, July 31st as part of the 23rd Annual Ellicottville Jazz & Blues Weekend, produced by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce. Bobby Militello is considered one of the greatest saxophone players in the...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

Therapeutic Support Group for Cancer Warriors Offered In Ellicottville

A diagnosis of cancer can elicit so many human reactions and responses all weaved into an overwhelming sense of being alone. Some of the most common human reactions following the news of a cancer diagnosis can be: overwhelm, shock, disbelief, fear, anxiety, panic, anger, guilt, shame, loneliness, and a general sense of losing control. The battle or road of having cancer is nothing to be juggling by yourself.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

School Resource Officer

Some staffing and financing issues were fielded by the Ellicottville Town Board during its monthly meeting held Tuesday, July 20th. The Board is preparing a contract to provide Ellicottville Central School District with a School Resource Officer (SRO) for the 2022-2023 year. An agreement on the arrangement was reached recently...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

ellicottvilleNOW

Ellicottville, NY
