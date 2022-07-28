ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicottville, NY

United Way of Southern Chautauqua County Announces 2022 Campaign Co-Chairs

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County announced the three co-chairs of its 2022 fundraising campaign during its annual meeting this week. The three co-chairs are Heather Turner, Denise Heppler, and Danielle Stone. Each year, the local United Way raises more than $1.3 million to fund significant community impact and change in southern Chautauqua County, including investing in 42 local programs. Their 2022 campaign officially kicks off on September 22nd, with a goal of $1.31 million.
Cattaraugus County Fair Kicks Off

LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County fair in Little Valley kicked off on Sunday, with a week full of family friendly fun on tap. “It’s a full year-long thing. Between booking the entertainment, getting everything set for the next year, maybe making some changes, getting the entries done, grounds improvements, those are ongoing. It’s a full year thing, it takes a lot of people, a lot of time to put it all together,” explains Nell Fellows, Secretary of the Cattaraugus Agricultural Society.
2nd annual BanglaFest 2022 happening Sunday in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization of Western New York (BASCO) is holding its second annual BanglaFest event this weekend in Williamsville. The nonprofit organization promotes Bangladeshi and American culture and heritage in Western New York. The event is scheduled to take place Sunday, July...
Taste of Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE - Join us August 13th and 14th to get a taste for why people keep coming back to Ellicottville year after year for a foodie experience like no other. The Taste of Ellicottville, produced by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, takes to the streets for its 36th year of culinary enjoyment!
Chautauqua County’s First Online Tax Auction Deemed a Success

Chautauqua County ‘s first online tax auction has been deemed a success. County Director of Real Property Services Kim Meleen said the tax auction took place online from July 9 through 22, “We hadn’t done an auction in three years due to COVID, so there really wasn’t a place big enough to hold an in-person, or a time frame long enough to probably hold an in-person auction with the amount of properties we had.”
Therapeutic Support Group for Cancer Warriors Offered In Ellicottville

A diagnosis of cancer can elicit so many human reactions and responses all weaved into an overwhelming sense of being alone. Some of the most common human reactions following the news of a cancer diagnosis can be: overwhelm, shock, disbelief, fear, anxiety, panic, anger, guilt, shame, loneliness, and a general sense of losing control. The battle or road of having cancer is nothing to be juggling by yourself.
Ellicottville Grads Receive CRCF Scholarship Awards

OLEAN - Three Ellicottville Central School graduates recently received scholarship awards from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation. Elsa Woodarek received the Kristen Hintz Memorial Scholarship for $2,000. This scholarship, which came under Foundation’s management in 2017, is named in memory of Kristen Nicole Hintz, who was a senior at Ellicottville Central School and at the top of her class when a tragic auto accident cut her life short in 2000. A leader in her class, she was a multi-sport athlete who always gave her best and persevered through difficult situations. Her kindness touched all she met.
Tribute held at fitness center for late musician

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inside a Depew fitness studio Sunday, people were getting a workout in to the tune of music from Sara Rogers. Last month, Rogers was hit and killed while riding her bike. The musician played all around Buffalo. On Sunday the Shannon Connors Fitness Studio in Depew held a group workout in […]
Massive Fight Breaks Out At Darien Lake

A fight broke out at one of Western New York’s favorite concert venues, and it has sparked safety concerns. It seemed like your typical Darien Lake concert. The venue was filling up, people were scanning their tickets, tailgaters were having fun in the parking lot. The Facebook page for...
Here Are 9 Fun And Unique Date Ideas In Downtown Buffalo

Thankfully, downtown Buffalo has signs of life again after almost turning into a ghost town during the height of the pandemic. Don't get me wrong, some businesses closed, like The Chocolate Bar, Rainbow, and Bank of America, but new businesses have moved in. I spent the day enjoying the beautiful weather, exploring downtown, and checking out some of the new stuff, along with some of the staples. If you're looking for a great date day, date night, or staycation weekend, you can save yourself the gas and enjoy all of the activities downtown has to offer.
Sinclairville Resident Named Manager of Tops Markets in Frewsburg

Tops Friendly Markets recently announced the promotion of Angelena Goot to Store Manager of its Frewsburg location. Goot started her career at Tops in 2011 as a carry-out-café clerk and has held many positions over the years, most recently interim Store Manager. Goot is a resident of Sinclairville.
School Resource Officer

Some staffing and financing issues were fielded by the Ellicottville Town Board during its monthly meeting held Tuesday, July 20th. The Board is preparing a contract to provide Ellicottville Central School District with a School Resource Officer (SRO) for the 2022-2023 year. An agreement on the arrangement was reached recently...
