Is Gaten Matarazzo Related to Heather Matarazzo? She Posted a TikTok About It

What Has Ronnie Been Up to Since He Left 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'?
When Jersey Shore first premiered in 2009, the MTV series took the world by storm. The series followed a group of eight strangers as they spent a summer living in a share house in Seaside Heights, N.J. (and working at a t-shirt shop). After six seasons came out in rapid...
Um, Did Rachel Hargrove Just Quit 'Below Deck'? Her Feud With Austen Kroll, Explained
Uh-oh! There's a possibility that Below Deck star Rachel Hargrove may be leaving the popular Bravo reality series. Why, exactly? Well, it all has to do with a conflict she had with Southern Charm stars Austen Kroll and Shep Rose. Keep scrolling! We've got all the hot and steamy tea...
What Is Omarosa's Net Worth After Nealy 20 Years of Starring on Reality TV?
Omarosa may have begun her career in the political sphere, working in various offices during the Clinton administration, but there's no denying that she's most known for being a staple on reality TV. Omarosa was first thrust into the spotlight when she joined the inaugural cast of NBC's The Apprentice...
The Sprite Challenge Is Taking Over TikTok, but it's Not For the Faint of Heart
Some of the challenges that TikTok makes popular are dangerous or harmful, and plenty of them are just plain stupid. Sometimes, though, a trend takes over TikTok that is stupid and painful, but not exactly dangerous. That's exactly where the Sprite challenge falls, though, and now that it's taking over the platform, many users want to better understand what it is.
Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2022
Click here to read the full article. This month, Netflix’s “The Sandman” is coming for your dreams. The new series, an adaptation of the renowned Neil Gaiman comics, stars Tom Sturridge in the role of the Sandman (who more commonly goes by Dream). In this fantastical adventure, Dream has to face walking nightmares while sorting through the chaos brought on by the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and Lucifer (Gewndoline Christie). The 10 episode series coming on Aug. 5 is one of many Netflix originals coming this month. Netflix’s big TV offerings for August include Season 2 of “Indian Matchmaking,” the popular reality series...
Ana de Armas' Accent as Marilyn Monroe Has Fans Confused About Her Performance
While she's still a relatively new performer to many Americans, Ana de Armas has quickly become a familiar face on the big screen. As the trailer for Andrew Dominik's new film Blonde suggests, Ana is taking on one of her biggest roles yet. According to the official plot synopsis, the film works to “boldly reimagine the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe."
Beyoncé It Ain't So! — Are There Stolen Samples on "Renaissance"?
According to Merriam-Webster, a renaissance can be described as "a movement or period of vigorous artistic and intellectual activity," but it can also indicate rebirth or revival. For Beyoncé, it's probably a bit of both as her new album "Renaissance" dropped Thursday, July 28 at midnight (technically July 29), and it's already looking like nothing she's done before.
Who Is LeAnn Rimes' Husband? Their Relationship Began With a Scandal
Country music star LeAnn Rimes has been making hits for years. Her music career started when she was just a teenager, and over the years, she's seen a ton of success. On top of that, she's transitioned into acting and even met her husband on the set of a movie. But who is he? He's got a ton of credits to his name as well, but their relationship has a scandalous history.
It Seems as Though MrBeast and Maddy Spidell Are No Longer an Item
You quite literally have to be living under a rock to have not at least heard of MrBeast before. The millionaire YouTuber, philanthropist, entertainer, and entrepreneur has taken the internet world by storm over the last few years thanks to the fact that he makes some of the wildest videos that users online have ever seen.
Mom Goes Viral for Giving Son "Mr. Burns Haircut" and TikTokers Are Cracking Up
If you're a parent, then you know that children don't often make the most informed fashion/aesthetic choices. If it was up to my son he'd dress like a dinosaur all the time and he'd have lightning bolts and erupting volcanoes shaved into the side of his head. While it's difficult to argue with his logic, I haven't found a barber I trust enough to give him a cool enough volcano that his head's worthy of.
Will Smith Says Chris Rock's Brother Tony "Was [His] Man" Prior to Oscars Slap
Remember the 94th Academy Awards? Or rather the night Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face? Most of us probably sat in front of our TVs thinking "wow, this is a really weird thing to script," and then we found out it was true. For weeks, memes popped up on social media regarding the infamous slap. Celebrities took sides. Heck, even Starbucks set up tip jars in favor of both men.
How Many Kids Does Ne-Yo Have? Details on His Growing Family
For most R&B music lovers, it comes as no surprise that Ne-Yo is the talent behind many of the genre’s celebrated tunes — think Mario’s 2004 hit “Let Me Love You,” Rihanna’s 2007 smash “Take a Bow,” and Queen Bey’s 2006 three-time platinum-selling single “Irreplaceable.” While Ne-Yo has done a great job of creating hits over the last few decades, the star is also a devoted father.
All Aboard the Love Boat! Rachel and Gabby Filmed Part of 'The Bachelorette' on a Cruise Ship
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Though The Bachelorette has been on the air for nearly two full decades, Season 19 is filled with many firsts for the hit ABC series. For the first time in the show's history, two leads, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, are in control for the entire season, and they'll be able to lean on each other as they search for love.
Tytyana Miller: The ‘Growing up Hip Hop’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed
Actress and reality star Tytyana Miller appeared on WeTv’s Growing Up Hip Hop alongside her father, Master P. During her time on the show, the rapper's daughter publicly discussed her battle with mental health and substance abuse issues. Soon, many reality TV viewers applauded her vulnerability and the love she shared with her eight siblings.
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': Will We See Any Cameos From the OG Series?
A new fad to come out of 2020 is the revival; whether it’s a tit-for-tat remake of an original series, or a reboot in a new era, television has taken a turn toward renovating the old and making it new. In the past year, we saw How I Met Your Father come to Hulu and a new Gossip Girl come to HBO Max. Now, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is here.
Terrance Higgins Is From 'Big Brother' Season 24 –– Is He Related to Juice WRLD?
Starting around 2015, the world got to know Juice WRLD as an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He was a successful musician with a few awards under his belt. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2019 after suffering from a substance-related seizure at an airport. His death shook fans and the entertainment world at large, but his legacy lives on through his music.
HBO Max: The 32 Best Movies to Watch
If you're new to HBO Max or haven't explored the service's library in awhile, now's a good time to check it out. Starting at $10 a month, a subscription gives you access to everything HBO offers, including movies that were recently in theaters. Like all its streaming rivals, HBO Max's library of great movies changes all the time.
Why Was Prime Video's 'The Wilds' Canceled? It Just Couldn't Survive
If you're into a very specific sub-genre of shows that resemble a female version of Lord of the Flies, you've got a few options! Buzzy series like Showtime's Emmy-nominated Yellowjackets and Prime Video's The Wilds feature teen girls stranded in the middle of the wilderness, doing everything they can to survive. And we mean everything. Unfortunately, the latter series hasn't found as much success as the former.
Netflix users locked inside the mind of a tormented psychological thriller
He might be public enemy number one among certain subsections of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom, but just because Martin Scorsese has been open in his disdain for the comic book blockbuster, it doesn’t mean he’s averse to the odd spot of genre work himself. Take Shutter Island, for example, which marked the legendary filmmaker’s first detour into the realms of psychological thrills and chills Cape Fear almost 20 years previously, and became another critical and commercial success.
'Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Has Had a Rocky Relationship Past — Here's a Breakdown of Her History
Anyone who follows the world of MTV reality stars is likely to know quite a bit about Amber Portwood. Amber first shot to reality TV fame in 2009, after she and then-boyfriend Gary Shirley appeared on 16 & Pregnant. They went on to star in the spinoff Teen Mom OG, but TV stardom wasn't all smooth sailing.
